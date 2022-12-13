ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

psychologytoday.com

Kindness and Its Benefits

Kindness is when an individual helps another person at their own expense. Doing kind things makes you feel better. Any kindness you give to others is also a gift to yourself. No one has ever become poor from giving! —Anne Frank. Kindness (also known as altruism) is about putting...
Fatherly

How To Discipline A Stubborn Child

Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
macaronikid.com

3 Ways to Engage Your Child with Learning

Thanks to our partners at Friends Meeting School for this insightful article!. As a small, K-12 school, we have experience with children’s learning at all stages of child development. Growth and learning rarely happen along a tidy trajectory, but there are strategies you can use to help your child move forward, even if it’s along a crooked path! Below are three concepts that are simple to understand, but are not always easy to implement.

