Related
Mother who pulled kids from public school over woke curriculum says home-schooling produces 'amazing' results
A Texas mother of four shared her experience home-schooling three of her kids for the first time and the huge academic advancements they made in reading.
psychologytoday.com
Kindness and Its Benefits
Kindness is when an individual helps another person at their own expense. Doing kind things makes you feel better. Any kindness you give to others is also a gift to yourself. No one has ever become poor from giving! —Anne Frank. Kindness (also known as altruism) is about putting...
How To Discipline A Stubborn Child
Learning how to discipline a stubborn child or a child who won’t listen presents parents with unique challenges. Simple requests or gentle reprimands can collapse into power struggles. In those moments, parents may despair that their stubborn child is simply “unpunishable.” And that might very well be the case. But it’s time to shift the paradigm.
macaronikid.com
3 Ways to Engage Your Child with Learning
Thanks to our partners at Friends Meeting School for this insightful article!. As a small, K-12 school, we have experience with children’s learning at all stages of child development. Growth and learning rarely happen along a tidy trajectory, but there are strategies you can use to help your child move forward, even if it’s along a crooked path! Below are three concepts that are simple to understand, but are not always easy to implement.
