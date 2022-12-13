Read full article on original website
Sinister: The Story Behind The Scariest Movie Ever Made
In 2012, director Scott Derrickson and screenwriter C. Robert Cargill came together and made "Sinister," a landmark horror film that would go on to define a decade brimming with some of the smartest, most terrifying titles ever. With Ethan Hawke playing protagonist Ellison Oswalt, "Sinister" redefined the Texan actor's career that would lead to a run of "Before Midnight," "The Purge," and "Boyhood" within a year's time.
TechRadar
New movies 2023: the biggest upcoming releases heading to theaters soon
Compared to 2022's equivalent, the list of headline-grabbing new movies in 2023 is almost lackuster – but that's not to say there are no feature-length adventures to get excited about in the coming months. In truth, the last few years of post-pandemic cinema have been so good that we're...
Collider
'Scream 6': Why Jack Champion is Excited to Join the Slasher Franchise
In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Gizmodo
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Joining the franchise spin-off trend, finally, is that Daryl Dixon series from The Walking Dead starring Norman Reedus. Here’s the first look at the cult icon reprising his role to keep the zombie universe that won’t die going. AMC president Dan McDermott told Entertainment Weekly that the new...
Something From Tiffany's — release date, cast, plot, trailer, first looks and all about the feelgood Christmas movie
Something From Tiffany's is a romantic Christmas comedy arriving on Prime Video.
epicstream.com
Brendan Fraser Is Open to Making Another Mummy Movie After Tom Cruise’s 2017 Reboot Flopped
Brendan Fraser could potentially return for another Mummy movie. Brendan Fraser Is Game To Return For Another Mummy Movie. Fraser has played explorer Rick O'Connell in three Mummy movies from 1999 to 2008. When asked about a potential return to the franchise, the 54-year-old actor didn't hide his interest. "Not,...
comicon.com
‘Smile’ — Horror Without Rules
Supernatural stories — especially supernatural horror — can be tricky to navigate. This is mainly because stories are often dictated by the natural world. But in a supernatural story, the writer pretty much has free reign to alter the world as they see fit. At the same time, a story may lose some of its punch if the world doesn’t have any rules. They provide structure to a story and without them, the story can become contrived, which is what happened with Smile.
‘The Menu’ and ‘Nope’ hoping to be among rare horror movies to contend for Golden Globes
In the absence of a Golden Globe category for Best Horror Film, motion pictures that fit into the spooky genre have always had to compete as dramas, comedies, or musicals in order to win the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s highest honor. Even after eight decades, the list of horror or horror-adjacent films that have succeeded in earning Golden Globe nominations is strikingly short, but more examples could be added this year if HFPA voters warm up to comedic fright fests “The Menu” and “Nope.” Mark Mylod’s “The Menu” takes place almost entirely on a private island where a sadistic celebrity chef...
