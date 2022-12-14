ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Grizzlies podcast: Jaren Jackson Jr. playing elite defense

By Drew Hill), cherrington@dailymemphian.com (Chris Herrington, Chris Herrington, Drew Hill
 2 days ago

On this episode of The Daily Memphian’s Memphis Grizzlies podcast, beat writer Drew Hill and columnist Chris Herrington discuss the latest from the Grizzlies’ six-game winning streak.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is playing at an All-Star level, particularly on the defensive end. He blocked eight shots in Memphis’ win over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night and is averaging 3.6 blocks per game.

How close is the big man to playing at his best? What are the realistic chances that he could finish as the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year?

Hill and Herrington also discuss the Grizzlies’ current injury situation and where they stand in the Western Conference. Is it time to start believing in the New Orleans Pelicans?

Who else should be considered among the top group of the West?

Memphis, TN
