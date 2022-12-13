ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

PIX11

NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities.  First […]
QUEENS, NY
pix11.com

Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD

HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker

NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD

INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said. Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made. The suspect […]
MANHATTAN, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BronxVoice

‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park

MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
MANHATTAN, NY
Shore News Network

Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn

NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
BROOKLYN, NY
dcwitness.org

Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide

Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 14, on the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 2:45 pm, officers reported to a scene of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

2 men arrested in fatal shooting outside Chelsea event venue, police say

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside an event venue in Chelsea in November. Lmani Delima, 30, of Queens, and 32-year-old Lashawn Delima, of Brooklyn, were both charged with murder for the Nov. 12 shooting, NYPD officials said. The shooting happened outside an event venue at […]
QUEENS, NY

