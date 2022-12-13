Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
Related
VIDEO: Suspects impersonate NYPD during violent robbery in Brooklyn
The NYPD is searching for two men accused of impersonating police during a violent robbery that occurred over the weekend in Brooklyn, authorities said.
Bronx gas station robbed at gunpoint, over $1K in cigarettes stolen: NYPD
BAYCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A couple of unknown men walked into a gas station Thursday in the Bronx, and one man held a gun at the cashier while the other took money from the register, according to NYPD. The two men allegedly walked into the gas station on Bartow Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The […]
NYPD seeks 2 in connection to fatal Queens shooting
JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding two men wanted in connection to a fatal August shooting in Jamaica, releasing images of the suspects late Thursday. Julian Askew, 29, was shot in the chest on Waltham Street near Tuskegee Airmen Way around 1:45 a.m. Aug. 5, according to authorities. First […]
Suspect wanted for shooting man in front of Westchester Avenue lounge Sunday
Authorities say that a verbal dispute in front of the Plush 101 Lounge ended with the man firing a single shot and hitting another person in the foot.
pix11.com
Death of Manhattan girl, 2, ruled homicide; drugs found in system: NYPD
HARLEM, NY (PIX11) – After a year and a half, investigators have deemed a Manhattan toddler’s death a homicide due to a drug overdose, police said on Friday. Mariya Huebler, 2, was found unconscious in her home on Hamilton Place in Harlem on June 7, 2021, around 11:40 p.m. after police received a 911 call. First responders transported the toddler to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where she was declared dead, authorities said.
Exclusive: Woman recounts horrifying attack in Brooklyn apartment building
The victim is sharing her story to serve as a warning to other women and to help catch her attacker.
NYC building superintendent, 69, attacked by would-be package thief, police say
GREENWICH VILLAGE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man attacked a 69-year-old superintendent while trying to steal packages from a Greenwich Village apartment building last week, police said. The suspect rang several different buzzers to get into the Bleecker Street building before taking several packages from the hallway on Dec. 7 at around 5 p.m., according to […]
6 NYPD officers hurt in Brooklyn, Bronx car crashes: police
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Six NYPD officers were hospitalized after a pair of car crashes in Brooklyn and the Bronx early Friday, as rain blanketed New York City. The first smash-up came just after 1 a.m., when two police cars en route to a reported burglary on Driggs Avenue in the Greenpoint section of Brooklyn […]
fox5ny.com
2 women attack and rob Brooklyn bodega worker
NEW YORK - Two women are accused of attacking a Brooklyn bodega worker and then stealing around $1,500 in merchandise. The NYPD says it happened on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at the Bushwick Minimart on Bushwick Ave. Police say the women went in just before midnight and started grabbing items....
NYPD on manhunt for suspect in fatal Morris Heights double shooting
The first victim was a 32-year-old man who was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the hospital. The second victim is a 27-year-old man who was shot in the groin and is expected to survive.
Man shot to death in Manhattan: NYPD
INWOOD, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was shot to death in Manhattan Thursday, police said. Tykeem Berry, 30, was shot in the chest in the 100 block of Nagle Avenue in Inwood around 4 p.m., according to the NYPD. Berry knew the person who shot him, police said. No arrests have been made. The suspect […]
Brooklyn carjacker hits victim with van while fleeing scene
A man was hit by his own van after a carjacker struck him while driving away in the stolen vehicle on a Brooklyn street last month, authorities said.
NYPD: Girl, 2, with Staten Island ties found dead in NYC shelter ingested methadone
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The 2021 death of a 2-year-old girl with ties to Staten Island has been ruled a homicide, according to a spokesman with the office of the NYPD’s Deputy Commissioner of Public Information. The child, identified by police as Mariya Huebler, was found unconscious and...
Man pepper-sprays toddler, mom at Bronx subway station
A 2-year-old girl and her 30-year-old mother were pepper-sprayed by a man at a Bronx subway station on Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting
An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights. “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
‘Homeless,’ ‘Disabled’ Man Sought for Hate Crime Near Central Park
MANHATTAN - A man claiming to be homeless and disabled, is being sought by police for attacking an Upper East Side man and shouting Anti-Semitic remarks near Central Park. At around 7:30 pm on December 14, a 63-year-old man was walking to the Central Park entrance at Terrace Drive and East Drive. Suddenly the man was struck from behind and he fell to the ground. The elderly man chipped his tooth and suffered a broken hand.
Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn
NEW YORK, NY – Detectives with the New York City Police Department are searching for the killer of a 35-year-old man on Euclid Street in Brooklyn last month. The case remains unsolved at this time, but on Wednesday, the NYPD released a photo of the suspect wanted in the case. They are now asking the public for assistance in identifying the black male wearing a sports letter jacket that is the prime suspect in the case. On November 11th, the man shot his victim multiple times in the upper body, killing him. The post Police searching for man wanted for murder in Brooklyn appeared first on Shore News Network.
dcwitness.org
Document: Arrest Made in a Homicide
Metropolitan Police Department detectives made an arrest in connection to a homicide that occurred on Dec. 14, on the 2700 block of Good Hope Road, SE. According to a press release, at about 2:45 pm, officers reported to a scene of a traffic accident and a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located 33-year-old Brooklyn Michael Lynn suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
2 men arrested in fatal shooting outside Chelsea event venue, police say
CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) – Two men have been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting outside an event venue in Chelsea in November. Lmani Delima, 30, of Queens, and 32-year-old Lashawn Delima, of Brooklyn, were both charged with murder for the Nov. 12 shooting, NYPD officials said. The shooting happened outside an event venue at […]
Woman, 40, found dead in Brooklyn fire was homicide victim: NYPD
Police have deemed a deadly fire inside a Brooklyn apartment last month a homicide after investigators determined a woman was intentionally burned alive, authorities announced on Wednesday.
