Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wdayradionow.com
Theatre NDSU production to be featured at Kennedy Center festival
(Fargo, ND) -- Theatre NDSU’s recent production of “Alabaster” has been selected to perform at the regional Kennedy Center American College Festival in January. The national program is sponsored by the Kennedy Center to recognize and support excellence in college theatre. “Having a production selected to perform...
wdayradionow.com
Storytime at West Fargo Library canceled due to weather
(West Fargo, ND) -- Baby Boost Storytime at the West Fargo Public Library is canceled for Friday due to continued winter weather in the area. The event originally scheduled for 10:30 a.m. would have been the last session of December.Ready to Read Storytime and Baby Boost Storytimes will resume in January after a brief winter break.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo City Administrator Selection Committee makes recommendation following sudden narrowing of candidates
(Fargo, ND) -- The selection committee for Fargo's next City Administrator has made a recommendation following a Friday morning meeting with the potential candidates. Two candidates, current interim City Administrator Michael Redlinger and Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan city manager James Puffalt, were interviewed by the selection committee to determine a recommendation for the City Commission. The committee, which is also partially composed of city commission members, found Redlinger to be their preferred candidate. The City Commission will vote to potentially approve Redlinger at their next official meeting.
wdayradionow.com
Fargo mobile home total loss after fire
(Fargo, ND) -- A Fargo mobile home went up in flames after a Saturday morning fire. The Fargo Fire Department tells WDAY Radio that firefighters responded to a report of a fire at 6 April Lane North at 11:23 a.m. While en route, dispatch told responding units that everyone was out of the house except for one dog. The first arriving unit reported that the front half of the mobile home was involved in fire with the fire spreading toward the back of the home.
wdayradionow.com
FPD K-9 Officer wins 'case of the quarter' award
(Fargo, ND) -- A special officer and man's best friend are getting an award for great work inside the Fargo Police Department. FPD says K-9 Officer Cernik and K-9 Uno received the "Case of the Quarter" award from the National Police Canine Association, a national organization that certifies FPD's canine teams.
wdayradionow.com
Bomb threat debunked at Cass County Jail
(Fargo, ND) -- Saturday night was an eventful night at the Cass County Jail, but not because of booking someone who broke the law or a scuffle among inmates. The Cass County Sheriff's Office tells WDAY Radio that around 9:30 p.m. the Red River Regional Dispatch Center received an anonymous tip from an individual advising of a bomb threat to the Cass County Jail.
Comments / 0