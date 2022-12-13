Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Something Could Happen To The Steelers In Week 15 That Crazily Hasn’t Occurred In Nearly 3 Decades
The question will continue to arise the next few weeks. Should the Pittsburgh Steelers organization want to be losing games in order to boost draft position, or is the current less than 1% chance of making the playoffs enough hope to root for victories? Of course, anyone inside the locker room would tell you the former is a foolish way of thinking, but the latter is a hard thing to positively hold onto given the chances. The road to the last month or so of the season will begin on Sunday when the team heads down south to take on the Carolina Panthers, who are somehow very much alive in the NFC South with a record of 5-8.
Yardbarker
Eagles win a bad sign for the rest of the NFL
Jalen Hurts had his worst passing game of the season on Sunday and it still wasn't enough to produce an Eagles loss. That's a bad sign for other teams looking for ways to beat Philadelphia this postseason. Hurts was 22-of-37 for 315 yards with two interceptions on Sunday. It was...
Yardbarker
Broncos QB Russell Wilson went to casino after news he was ruled out of game
Russell Wilson had some unexpected down time leading up to the Denver Broncos’ Week 15 game against the Arizona Cardinals, and the quarterback decided to spend some of it at the casino. Wilson suffered a head injury during last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. He has cleared...
Yardbarker
Justin Jefferson has message for fans after Vikings’ big comeback
Justin Jefferson had a message for the fans following Minnesota’s huge comeback win on Saturday. Jefferson’s Vikings fell behind 33-0 to the Indianapolis Colts in their Week 15 game. They came back to tie the game at 36 in regulation, then won 39-36 in overtime. Jefferson had 12...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ General Manager Omar Khan Has No Time To Settle In As His Critical 1st Off-Season At The Helm Approaches
While Pittsburgh Steelers fans everywhere would love for the team to make a miraculous charge in the final four games to somehow slip into the playoffs, it’s unlikely. Sitting at 5-8, the only legitimate thing that may be worth celebrating is if rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett plays well and it results in finishing at 9-8, saving head coach, Mike Tomlin‘s streak of not having a losing season. There are going to be a lot more questions than answers following the final game against the Cleveland Browns and as Omar Khan enters his first off-season as the general manager, he will need to make a plethora of decisions.
Yardbarker
Three Eagles could retire at the end of this season
Three longtime Eagles could hang up the cleats after this season. Eagles center Jason Kelce, defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and Brandon Graham are entering the twilight years of their career. While the Eagles have the ninth youngest roster in the NFL with an average age of 25.7, they're still getting...
Yardbarker
Cause of death for ex-Bengals coach Adam Zimmer revealed
Shortly after Zimmer’s death, the Cincinnati Bengals, where Adam served as an offensive analyst, released a statement. “Our organization has had the privilege of knowing and working with the Zimmer family for 15 years. We have the highest regard for Mike and Adam, and we are incredibly saddened by this tragic news. Mike and Adam were more than just coaches for us – they were friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Zimmer family at this time.”
Yardbarker
Bengals' Defense Takes Exception With Tom Brady's 'Fairly Tough' Comments Following Win Over Buccaneers
Tom Brady got the Bengals' attention long before Sunday's game in Tampa Bay. The legendary quarterback called Cincinnati's defense "fairly tough," which clearly ruffled some feathers in the Bengals' locker room. "Great team. Great young quarterback, fairly tough defense," Brady said prior to the game on the Let's Go! podcast....
Yardbarker
Packers Make Shocking Roster Decision Ahead Of Monday Night
The Green Bay Packers are the last act of Week 15 as they will be hosting the Los Angeles Rams at Lambeau Field. Coming into the season, this looked like a marquee matchup on paper as the reigning Super Bowl champion Rams would be facing off against a Packers team with their own championship aspirations. Unfortunately, that isn’t the heavyweight matchup we are getting.
Yardbarker
Three candidates to replace Cardinals GM Steve Keim
The Arizona Cardinals are expected to finally move on from longtime general manager Steve Keim after some major struggles in that role recently. Keim just recently took a leave of absence from the organization, one that will reportedly become permanent. Despite signing a contract extension this past offseason, this is...
Yardbarker
Steelers’ Diontae Johnson Continues To Display Immaturity Despite Best Game Of Season In Week 15
So much for the alleged feud between Pittsburgh Steelers‘ backup quarterback, Mitchell Trubisky and top wide receiver, Diontae Johnson. After a supposed locker room dispute during halftime back in Week 4 between the two, it sure seemed as if they were on the same page Sunday when the organization beat the Carolina Panthers for the seventh straight time, 24-16 on Sunday afternoon. Trubisky was able to find Johnson 10 times for 98 yards and the duo connected multiple times on key third downs which was a main contributing factor to the win. It was the first time the pass catcher had a 100% catch rate in his career.
Yardbarker
Steelers Have Deadline on Deciding Starting QB vs Raiders
The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to head into Week 16 with one quarterback in concussion protocol and the other coming off just his second win as the team's starter. And as crazy as it sounds, they have a quarterback decision to make. Pittsburgh can't walk into the week looking at...
Yardbarker
Bill Belichick has brutal reason for not calling Hail Mary vs. Raiders
Bill Belichick had a brutal reason for not calling for a Hail Mary pass on the New England Patriots’ final play of regulation on Sunday in their Week 15 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left. New England...
Yardbarker
Week 16 Odds: Panthers vs Lions
The Carolina Panthers saw their two-game winning streak snapped on Sunday following a 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. However, thanks to Cincinnati defeating Tampa Bay, the door to the playoffs remains open for the 5-9 Panthers. This week, they have a Christmas Eve date with arguably one of the hottest teams in the league, the Detroit Lions.
Yardbarker
Why Zach Wilson is unlikely to lead Jets to playoffs
Zach Wilson was far from the sole reason the Jets lost Sunday to the Lions, 20-17, but his performance made clear that the Jets will be going nowhere this season with him at QB. This was far from Wilson's worst game. His stats -- 18-for-35 for 317 yards with two...
Yardbarker
Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory
Saturday’s game against the Baltimore Ravens was a gigantic game for the Cleveland Browns. While it was an important divisional game, it was also a big game for quarterback Deshaun Watson. With the team’s win, the star quarterback had a message for fans of the Browns. So what...
Yardbarker
Raiders beat Patriots on one of the dumbest plays you will ever see
The New England Patriots lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday in a play that is so stupid it has to be seen to be believed. The Patriots and Raiders were tied at 24 with three seconds left in their Week 15 game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
Yardbarker
Frank Reich texted Vikings' Kirk Cousins after comeback win over Colts
Former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich messaged Kirk Cousins after the quarterback helped the Minnesota Vikings turn a 33-0 deficit into a historic 39-36 overtime win over Indianapolis on Saturday. "Frank texted me to say, 'Kirk, for 30 years, that moment has given me an opportunity to share many...
Yardbarker
Did Giants get away with late pass interference against Commanders?
The New York Giants beat the Washington Commanders 20-12 in Week 15 of the NFL season on Sunday, and they got away with an obvious pass interference at the end. The Commanders had a 3rd-and-goal at the 1 with a minute left and handed the ball to Brian Robinson, who scored. But the officials threw a penalty flag and called Washington for illegal formation because they said Terry McLaurin wasn’t on the line.
Yardbarker
What was said during halftime that sparked historic Vikings comeback?
Kirk Cousins had overcome a 24-point deficit already in his 11-year NFL career, so staging a 33-point comeback presumably wasn’t as daunting of a task for him as one might think. In a recent interview with MMQB’s Albert Breer, Cousins recalled a sure level of calmness in Minnesota’s locker...
