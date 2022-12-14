ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Famed mountain lion P-22 captured in Los Feliz backyard

By CBSLA Staff
 3 days ago

Authorities unlikely to release P-22 back into the wild 02:31

After close encounters with residents and apparent attacks on two dogs, wildlife officials have captured the famed mountain lion, P-22.

Authorities captured P-22 in a Los Feliz backyard, according to the homeowner. She said that Wildlife officials came to her doorstep at 10:45 a.m. and informed her that a lion was in her backyard. Officials told her that P-22 was in her backyard since Sunday night.

Sarah Picchi

She added that officials used what seemed to be a tranquilizing dart on the male feline. The homeowner said she watched the officials carry P-22 and reportedly took him to a zoo.

"We were able to get in there quietly and use a tranquilizer dart with a CO2-powered rifle to lob a dart into its hind quarter," said wildlife biologist Jeff Sickrich. "He didn't run. He stayed put which was great."

According to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife and the National Park Service, veterinarians evaluated the lion and deemed him to be in a stable condition and undergoing additional veterinary evaluation.

Following the treatments, P-22 was subsequently released back into the custody of Wildlife officials, according to the Los Angeles Zoo. On Tuesday, veterinarians carried out additional health assessments on P-22 at a wildlife care hospital.

On Sunday night, officials received an anonymous report the famed feline may have been struck by a vehicle on the corner of Rowena Avenue and Los Feliz Boulevard.

"P-22 is significantly underweight, he's got a thin fur coat, and he has a right eye injury that is most consistent with recent vehicular trauma," said CDFW veterinarian Deanna Clifford.

P-22 is scheduled to undergo a CT scan to determine if he suffered any head trauma.

"That CT will also give us more insight into other chronic issues that may have caused this decline in condition," said Clifford.

At this point, experts do not believe P-22 will be released back into the wild. However, male mountain lions do not typically do well in captivity, even in a wildlife sanctuary. If lab results show kidney failure, cancer or other debilitating conditions the beloved mountain lion may be euthanized.

"He just wasn't thriving out in the world any longer and the department was concerned for P-22's health and the health of those community members living around, " said CDFW regional manager Ed Pert.

Known as the "Hollywood Cat," he became a local legend after the feline managed to cross both the 405 and 101 freeways to his new habitat in Griffith Park, about a mile away from where he was captured.

Wildlife officials transported P-22 to the Los Angeles Zoo to be evaluated. Sarah Picchi

The cat has made headlines in recent weeks, most notably being blamed for killing a leashed dog last month in the Hollywood Hills and allegedly attacking another in Silver Lake on Sunday.

Authorities announced last Thursday they plan to capture P-22 to evaluate his health and "determine the best next steps for the animal while also prioritizing the safety of surrounding communities." What such steps might entail were not disclosed.

"This is an unprecedented situation in which a mountain lion has continued to survive in such an urban setting," according to the DFW statement. "As P-22 has aged, however, the challenges associated with living on an island of habitat seem to be increasing and scientists are noting a recent change in his behavior. This underscores the consequences of a lack of habitat connectivity for mountain lions and all wildlife."

The male mountain lion is one of many Los Angeles-area cats being tracked by National Park Service researchers.

P-22 is believed to be 12 years old, making him the oldest feline in the NPS study of the area's lions. According to DFW, mountain lions are considered old at 10 years.

