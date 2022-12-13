NFL picks, predictions for Week 15: 49ers sweep Seahawks; Lions beat Jets to stay hot; Titans upset Chargers

Read full article on original website
Our expert NFL picks for Week 15 of 2022
Okay, we’re getting chippy in our weekly picks. The amount of trash talking we’re hitting each other with has really ramped up as we approach the end of the season and it’s manifesting itself in incredible ways. For the second straight week we’ve seen a “first to...
NFL Odds: 49ers vs. Seahawks prediction, odds and pick – 12/15/2022
The San Francisco 49ers will travel to take on the Seattle Seahawks in the latest edition of Thursday Night Football at Lumen Field. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a 49ers-Seahawks prediction and pick, laid out below. San Francisco,...
Colin Cowherd Reveals His New Super Bowl Prediction
The football world is starting to believe the San Francisco 49ers can make a run with their third-string quarterback. After losing Jimmy Garoppolo to a broken foot, the 49ers were left with rookie quarterback Brock Purdy as their starter. In his first two games, Purdy led San Francisco to wins over the Miami Dolphins and a blowout win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Giants vs. Commanders: NFL experts make Week 15 picks
The New York Giants (7-5-1) will visit the Washington Commanders (7-5-1) at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on Sunday night. Opening the week, the Giants were listed as 4-point road underdogs and that spread has only worsened throughout the week. As of this writing, Big Blue is +4.5. Let’s take...
Weather Forecast For Bills vs. Dolphins Has Been Updated
There's been quite a bit of talk about the weather forecast for this weekend's matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel has repeatedly brushed off doubts about his team's ability to play in cold weather — but a recent update to the forecast could be cause for concern.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Bills vs. Dolphins weather updates: Heavy snow in Buffalo forecast for NFL Week 15 Saturday night game
The Dolphins needed to use heaters when they placed in the indoor SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., in their Week 14 matchup against the Chargers. It was 55 degrees outside during the game. If Miami thought that was a cold gameday experience, the team is in for an eye-opening experience...
Is Jeremiah Johnson actually 12? Texas football player with mustache, tattoos has Tyreek Hill, Twitter in disbelief
As is the case with the internet, it's usually good to not believe everything you see or read. (No, there are no alligators in New York City sewers.) Taking things at face value with a good hint of skepticism is healthy. Sometimes, though, there are things that go beyond any...
What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for 49ers vs. Seahawks in Week 15
The Seahawks and 49ers square off on "Thursday Night Football" in a game it's unlikely anyone thought would hold the weight it does in December. With the Seahawks just two games back of the 49ers in the NFC West and San Francisco on its third-string quarterback, the division is still somehow in reach for Geno Smith and Seattle. With that being said, the 49ers just watched an outstanding debut from Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy, in which the 49ers ran away from the Buccaneers 35-7 in a laugher.
NFC West playoff picture: What 49ers vs. Seahawks results would mean for surprising division race
It shouldn't surprise anyone the 49ers are playing meaningful December football. They were seen as potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason and currently sit atop the NFC West despite facing a ton of injury adversity at the quarterback position-- Trey Lance was sidelined for the season after an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks while Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the playoffs.
The Philadelphia Eagles Can Win the Super Bowl If They Do One Thing
The Philadelphia Eagles are 13-1 and are on track to finish 16-1 in the regular season. That’s great — but history has not been kind to regular-season champions. Trey Wingo looks at how the Eagles can truly solidify their Super Bowl run.
Best NFL Bets Week 15: Eagles soar, Chargers light it up, Lions roar
As we rapidly near the holidays, we already have New Year's resolutions on our mind. I plan on saving money, working out, and learning a new language with my daughter in 2023 — and I also intend to make my readers a ton of money on the sports betting market. So, let's talk about our favorite Week 15 spread, moneyline, over/under, and prop wagers in order to make that last resolution a reality.
49ers playoff picture: How San Francisco can improve seeding to No. 2 or No. 1 in NFC standings
The 49ers are NFC West champions for the second time in four seasons. San Francisco secured its first division title since 2019 by winning at Seattle 21-13 on Thursday night to kick off NFL Week 15. With their seventh consecutive victory and season sweep of the Seahawks, the 49ers are...
Saturday Night Football FanDuel Picks: Dolphins-Bills NFL DFS lineup advice for single-game tournaments
It's a special time of year, when everyone's in the holiday spirit and football is scheduled all day on Saturday. Hooray for Christmas miracles! Capping off a great triple-header this Saturday, the AFC East-leading Bills (10-3) host the floundering divisional-foe Dolphins (8-5) in what should be a windy, snowy mess. We strongly advise treading lightly on the seven-point spread, and recommend you draft a FanDuel single-game tournament and make some DFS money instead!
49ers vs. Seahawks odds, prediction, betting tips for NFL Week 15 'Thursday Night Football'
When the 49ers travel to play the Seahawks to open Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season on "Thursday Night Football (8:15 p.m ET, Amazon Prime Video), they will be looking to wrap up the NFC West title. San Francisco (9-4) has a two-game lead over Seattle (7-6) in the...
Seahawks playoff chances: How fading Seattle can still earn NFC wild-card berth in NFL playoff picture
The Seahawks dropped to 7-7 with Thursday night's 21-13 Week 15 home loss to the 49ers. Seattle has fallen to .500 with a 1-4 skid after a surprising 6-3 start. The 49ers, with that victory and a season sweep of the Seahawks, locked down the NFC West title. The Seahawks' only path to the NFC playoffs over the final three weeks of the 2022 NFL regular season is salvaging a wild-card berth.
Fantasy WR PPR Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
In the first round of the fantasy football playoffs, getting stable production of your wide receiver corps is a must. You can ill-afford to have multiple wideouts score less than their projections, and our Week 15 fantasy WR PPR rankings can help you spot the best sleepers, streamers, and stay-aways.
Playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of 2022 NFL season
EDITOR'S NOTE: The following are the playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. Buffalo Bills (10-3) (vs. Miami (8-5), Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network) Buffalo clinches playoff berth with:. BUF win OR. BUF tie + LAC loss OR. BUF tie + NYJ loss + NE loss...
New Snow Forecast Released Ahead Of Bills' Home Game vs. Dolphins
A matchup between the top two teams in the AFC East this Saturday night could be made even more interesting by a massive snowstorm. According to the most recent reports by the National Weather Service, more than nine inches of snow is being forecasted to fall in Buffalo by kickoff of Bills ...
Biggest NFL Draft steals from 2022: Brock Purdy to 49ers, Tariq Woolen to Seahawks among 15 best late-round picks
The 2022 NFL Draft once again proved there are no throwaway late-round picks. Several successful teams in the '22 season have had key immediate contributions taking on Day 3 — in Rounds 4 through 7. But which of these surprising rookie steals stand out the most? Here's taking at...
