Pullman, WA

247Sports

WSU QB Cameron Ward 'shocked' at departure of OC Eric Morris

WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK Cameron Ward on Wednesday said he was shocked when news broke 24 hours ago offensive coordinator Eric Morris was leaving Washington State after one year to take the North Texas head job. Ward, who came with Morris to WSU from Incarnate Word, spoke about Morris' surprising departure with the Cougs' bowl game coming up Saturday.
PULLMAN, WA
newsnationnow.com

Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe

(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom

MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
MOSCOW, ID
newsnationnow.com

Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes

MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
MOSCOW, ID
yaktrinews.com

Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
PULLMAN, WA
hamiltonpawprint.com

Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence

The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
MOSCOW, ID
q13fox.com

Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker

MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
MOSCOW, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th

MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
MOSCOW, ID
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA

