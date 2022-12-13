Read full article on original website
WSU QB Cameron Ward 'shocked' at departure of OC Eric Morris
WASHINGTON STATE QUARTERBACK Cameron Ward on Wednesday said he was shocked when news broke 24 hours ago offensive coordinator Eric Morris was leaving Washington State after one year to take the North Texas head job. Ward, who came with Morris to WSU from Incarnate Word, spoke about Morris' surprising departure with the Cougs' bowl game coming up Saturday.
footballscoop.com
Washington State coach Jake Dickert blasts wide-open Portal, says opposing coaches are targeting Cougars' players and parents
College football’s latest new frontier – the NCAA Transfer Portal window that opened Dec. 5 – has ushered in an unprecedented flood of student-athletes who are seeking to restart or resume their careers in new locations. It’s part of a new era in collegiate sports, what with...
Threats near WSU in Pullman lead to shootout with police; shooter dead
A man who barricaded himself in an apartment near Washington State University and threatened to kill his two roommates was killed in a shootout with police on Thursday morning, according to KHQ in Spokane. Just after 3 a.m., KHQ reported a “shelter in place” alert was in place near the...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders unrelated to Pullman Police SWAT activity near WSU campus, cops say
PULLMAN, Wash. - Police in Washington – just miles from the Moscow, Idaho, crime scene where four local college students were murdered – descended upon a neighborhood near a different university for what police are describing as an unrelated incident. A community already on edge was awoken early...
Pullman man shot, killed by SWAT Team member during standoff
A Pullman, Washington man was shot and killed by a law enforcement officer Wednesday night after a standoff at his apartment near Washington State University.
newsnationnow.com
Student exodus could be an issue in Idaho killing probe
(NewsNation) —University of Idaho students are heading home after a semester like no other. While such an exodus at semester’s end is typical, a good many students left long before now. “They’ve all moved their classes online because, one, it’s more convenient, but, also, the campus made a...
Idaho Murders Updates: Goncalves Family Hires Attorney
One month after four students were murdered, police have yet to name a suspect or motive.
q13fox.com
Idaho killer was 'methodical' and 'quick', says slain student's mom
MOSCOW, Idaho - The mother of slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves described the killer as "methodical" and "quick" when he entered the off-campus rental home and slaughtered her daughter and three friends, according to a new TV interview. "I think this person went in very methodical, I think...
newsnationnow.com
Brian Entin explores Idaho killer’s possible escape routes
MOSCOW, Idaho (NewsNation) — Is it time to look at the University of Idaho murder mystery from a different angle?. Up until now, the prevailing theory has been that the killer approached the front of the house. NewsNation senior national correspondent Brian Entin tests the theory that the killer...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin Announces Candidacy For Mayor-Longtime Mayor Glenn Johnson Confirms He Will Not Seek A 5th Term
Pullman City Councilman Francis Benjamin has announced that he is running for mayor next year which will be an open seat. Longtime Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson confirms to Pullman Radio News that he will not seek a 5th term in 2023 keeping his promise from his last campaign. Benjamin is...
yaktrinews.com
Police: suspect dead after SWAT standoff near WSU Pullman
PULLMAN, Wash. – WSU Police have given the all-clear after a SWAT situation prompted a shelter-in-place order on the WSU Pullman campus early Thursday morning. A WSU Pullman Alert posted at 3:20A.M. said that an active SWAT team operation was happening near the south side of campus, across SR-270.
hamiltonpawprint.com
Roommates of Idaho Killing Break Their Silence
The two surviving roommates, Bethany Funke and Dylan Mortensen, from the killing on Nov.13 of the four college students near the University of Idaho have cracked their silence. Both girls wrote a statement that the youth pastor read publicly. Bethany wrote “I know somewhere Xana and Ethan are together, keeping each other company, watching us and telling us it’s okay we have each other. Dylan wishes that she could give all of her roommates “one last hug.”
TODAY.com
Father of Idaho murder victim reveals new info from coroner
One month after four students were stabbed to death at an off-campus house at the University of Idaho, investigators are still searching for any clues that could lead to an arrest. NBC’s Erin McLaughlin reports for TODAY.Dec. 13, 2022.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Knife possibly used in slayings known to dull quickly, likely also caused injury to attacker
MOSCOW, Idaho - Warning: The following contains details that might be considered graphic in nature. The fixed-blade, Ka-Bar-style knife police are reportedly searching for in connection with the violent murders of four University of Idaho students is known to dull quickly and would have likely caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required, an expert told Fox News Digital.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Group spotted walking in background of bodycam video taken near crime scene at 3 a.m.
MOSCOW, Idaho - Several people can be seen walking in the background of police bodycam video taken near the King Road home where four University of Idaho students were killed in their sleep on Nov. 13 and around the same time. Plainclothes officers made an unrelated stop of three University...
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Coroner weighs in on toxicology reports, describes her role in case
MOSCOW, Idaho - The Moscow coroner, who also happens to run her own law office in the center of town, said the toxicology reports for four slain University of Idaho students aren't relevant to the case. "They can be related to cause or manner of death, but they are not...
KLEWTV
VIDEO: Moscow Police Captain describes reaction to initial homicide call
Moscow Police Department released a video conducted by the department on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Captain Roger Lanier describes his reaction to receiving the initial call that four University of Idaho students had been murdered.
q13fox.com
Idaho murders: Floor plan shows house where 4 college students were mysteriously killed one month ago
MOSCOW, Idaho - An old floor plan of the Moscow, Idaho, home where four college students were murdered in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 shows the second and third floors of their off-campus home when it was being renovated more than 20 years ago. The college students, including...
FOX 28 Spokane
Moscow Police release new information on quadruple homicide on Nov. 13th
MOSCOW, Idaho, — Investigators with the Moscow Police Department are continuing to solve the mystery of four University of Idaho students. MPD shared on Facebook the department has been looking through most of the photos and digital content gathered they’re calling “critical cameras” from before and after the murders.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Thursday, December 15, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Thursday, December 15, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3550 Agency Assistance. 00:01:21. Incident Address: NE COLORADO ST; PULLMAN, WA 99163. Sheriff’s Deputy assisted Pullman PD with a disorderly subject. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3551 Burglary. 08:31:02. Incident Address: N F ST;...
