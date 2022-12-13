ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nanuet, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

BOCES CEO to retire

GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
GOSHEN, NY
NJ.com

This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs

Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
101.5 WPDH

New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus

Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local

In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
NEW PALTZ, NY
94.5 PST

Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location

A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York

An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
EAST FISHKILL, NY
nanuetknighttimes.org

Study Woes: Bye Bye, Free Quizlet, Hello to New Platforms

In light of recent events, many students are disheartened by the change in Quizlet’s policies. The online study platform is no longer offering all of its learning services for free, creating challenges for students who depend on these programs in our digital age. Is Quizlet charging an adequate fee...
NANUET, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Casino set to open on December 28

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
NEWBURGH, NY

