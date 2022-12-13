Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Cash for NY families: Direct payments could be out by Andrew Gounardes as part of new proposal worth millionsMark StarNew York City, NY
NJ Mom Kicks Infant Daughter After Being Caught ShopliftingBridget MulroyTeterboro, NJ
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-StarOnlyHomersNew York City, NY
Ridgewood Boxer On 12-Year Battle With Brain Cancer: 'The Fight'
A 31-year-old boxer from Ridgewood is in his sixth battle with brain cancer, and he's penned a memoir detailing it all. Anthony Daniels book called "The Fight" sheds light on his journey of broken dreams and having hope while fighting the 12-year battle. As a child, Daniels dreamed of becoming...
Mid-Hudson News Network
BOCES CEO to retire
GOSHEN – Orange-Ulster BOCES Chief Operating Officer William Hecht is retiring in a matter of days. The announcement that his last day will be December 31, his wife’s birthday, was made on Wednesday. Hecht, who has been in education for 40 years, had led BOCES for the last...
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA Championship
Former Delbarton student, Morristown, NJ resident, and sophomore at Syracuse University, Curt Calov scores a key goal to bring SU to victoryPhoto byMorristown Minute. A former Delbarton student scored a key goal and helped lead the Syracuse Orange to a National Championship in Soccer last night over Indiana.
This New Jersey university is laying off 30 professors, eliminating 37% of academic programs
Cash-strapped New Jersey City University is taking a sharpened axe to its list of academic programs and roster of professors, The Jersey Journal has learned. In an effort to cut more than $12 million in expenses to balance its 2022-23 operating budget, university officials announced they’re eliminating 37% of its 171 academic programs and laying off 30 tenured professors. The division of academic affairs will eliminate 48 undergraduate programs, 24 minors, 28 graduate programs, 10 certificate programs and one doctoral program.
Why Are Celebrities Flocking to this One Ulster County Lowes?
In Los Angeles, paparazzi love hanging out on Rodeo Drive to catch a glimpse of a Hollywood A-lister. In Ulster County, all they need to do is camp out at the local home improvement store. Celebrities in the Hudson Valley. It's no secret that the Hudson Valley been a celebrity...
New Hotel, Restaurant and Bar Coming to Hudson Valley Campus
Some lucky Hudson Valley college students will soon have a swanky hotel, restaurant and bar right on campus. The Crossroads Inn is expected to open in 2024 and will include 50 guest rooms, a fitness facility, a farm-to-table restaurant and a bar for late-night entertainment. Olympia Hotel Management announced on Tuesday that it has been selected to develop the unique project.
Sparkill Pizzeria Rivals Bar Pie At Popular Bergen Joint Grant's For Barstool's Portnoy
In the history of Barstool's One Bite pizza reviews, CEO Dave Portnoy has never had to make a decision as tough as this one, he said. The self-proclaimed pizza connoisseur said he's never had two consecutive bar pies he liked as much as the one from Grant Street Cafe in Dumont, NJ and Mountain House on Route 340 in Sparkill.
State’s newest casino set to open in Newburgh
New Yorkers will soon have a new place to strike it rich. The state's newest casino, Resorts World Hudson Valley (RWHV), is slated to open on Wednesday, December 28, at 10 a.m.
hudsonvalleyone.com
In latest hire, New Paltz Central School District keeps it local
In conducting their search for the new deputy superintendent, the New Paltz Central School District’s Board of Education kept it local, with district resident Linda Oehler-Marx making the cut. Oehler-Marx was appointed during a meeting of the School Board held on Wednesday, December 7 and will begin her new...
Popular NY Italian Bakery Opens Its First NJ Location
A popular Italian bakery based in Staten Island has opened its first location in New Jersey, according to NJ.com. It's called Bruno's Bake Shop and its newest location recently opened on W. Main Street in Freehold. I checked out the bakery menu and it looks fabulous. It includes Italian &...
Hudson’s Popovers Takeover East Fishkill, New York
An infamous Hudson Valley baked good makes its return to East Fishkill this weekend. Remember Hudson's Ribs & Fish in East Fishkill, New York?. If you grew up in Dutchess County you're probably familiar with the legendary Hudson's Ribs & Fish restaurant that was located right on the corner of Route 9 in Fishkill. After serving the Hudson Valley for over 32 years the eatery closed its doors back in 2021.
9/11 Survivor Dies Of Pancreatic Cancer Leaving NJ Family Devastated Ahead Of Holidays
This holiday season will undoubtedly feel much different than last for the Daly-Somma boys, who will be spending it without their mom, Jennifer.The community, however, is hoping to make it a little brighter.Jennifer Daly, 48, of Fair Haven, died at home on Nov. 23 after a battle with pancreatic can…
'Prepared Perfectly': Restaurant Praised For Authentic Italian Cuisine In Northern Westchester
A well-known restaurant in Northern Westchester is being commended for its cozy setting and well-prepared authentic Italian dishes. DiNardo's Ristorante Italiano, located in Pound Ridge at 76 Westchester Ave., is known for homemade pasta and pizzas, as well as an extensive collection of w…
New Restaurants Opening in Westchester NY This Month
A few new restaurants have been sighted in Westchester this past month and we can’t help but get excited to check out these new eateries in the area. Here is what we have so far.
nanuetknighttimes.org
Study Woes: Bye Bye, Free Quizlet, Hello to New Platforms
In light of recent events, many students are disheartened by the change in Quizlet’s policies. The online study platform is no longer offering all of its learning services for free, creating challenges for students who depend on these programs in our digital age. Is Quizlet charging an adequate fee...
Rutgers student injured while pledging a fraternity files hazing lawsuit
A Rutgers University student who was severely injured during an alleged hazing incident is now suing the university and the fraternity he was pledging.
Bomb threat forces evacuation of New City Elementary School
Clarkstown police tell News 12 that someone called New City Elementary School this morning and said a bomb was going to go off.
“Ridiculous, Outrageous” Note Left for Hudson Valley Business
A local business in the Hudson Valley recently took to Facebook to share a note that was left during Sunday's snowstorm. The note, which is being called "ridiculous", "terrible", and "outrageous" by loyal patrons may have helped identify the worst customer in the Hudson Valley. Helena's Specialty Pierogies in Kerhonkson,...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Casino set to open on December 28
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Resorts World Hudson Valley is making good on its promise to open before the end of the year with the announcement that it will open its doors to the public on Wednesday, December 28. The electronic gaming facility at the Newburgh Mall in the Town...
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Sussex, Union and Warren counties for Oct. 31-Nov. 6, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
