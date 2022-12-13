Read full article on original website
Related
Spain's Sergio Busquets retires from international soccer
Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Sergio Busquets is retiring from international soccer
Belarus Joining Ukraine War Could Be 'Devastating' to Lukashenko's Army
Belarus announced a combat readiness drill on Tuesday, adding to recent concerns that it could join the war.
US Navy hospital suspends care in Haiti after 19 overboard
JEREMIE, Haiti (AP) — A U.S. Navy hospital ship docked in southwest Haiti has temporarily suspended medical services after 19 people with the mission fell overboard amid a heavy swell hitting the Caribbean region, officials said Tuesday. It happened Monday night and involved 12 military personnel and seven civilians...
Ukraine-Russia war – live: Strikes rock Kyiv as Putin deploys third nuclear missile
Russia has launched a fresh wave of missile attacks in Ukraine, hitting Kyiv and other areas of the country on Friday.Three people have reportedly been killed in the attacks along with reports of damage to critical infrastructure and power outages around the country.It comes as new video footage shows a Yars nuclear missile being moved for at least the third time, being driven to a garage just north west of Moscow.“A missile regiment in the Tver Region in the Bologoye formation has entered combat duty with a road-mobile Yars system,” Russia’s Colonel-General Sergey Karakayev told broadcaster Zvezda according to the Tass news agency.A Yars missile can be launced in seven minutes. It has a 7,500-mile range so it could reach both the UK and US. Read More ‘Extraordinarily dangerous time’ for world, warns armed forces chiefRussia warns 'consequences' if US missiles sent to UkraineUK village names Putin ‘Bellend of the Year’ and unveils penis-headed statue
Why aren’t feminists here backing brave woman-led Iranians? The answer is embarrassing
Instead of hiding their inhumanity, they advertised it, publishing a montage of gory images of the young man’s execution, writes Melinda Henneberger | Opinion
Huge Berlin aquarium bursts, unleashing flood of devastation
BERLIN (AP) — A huge aquarium in Berlin burst, spilling debris, water and more than a thousand tropical fish out of the AquaDom tourist attraction in the heart of the German capital early Friday. Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and a chocolate store, were damaged as 1 million liters (264,000 gallons) of water poured from the aquarium shortly before 6 a.m. (0500 GMT). Berlin’s fire service said two people were slightly injured. The company that owns the AquaDom, Union Investment Real Estate, said in a statement Friday afternoon that the reasons for the incident were “still unclear.” Mayor Franziska Giffey said the incident had unleashed a “veritable tsunami” of water but the early morning timing had prevented far more injuries.
Land is a heated issue in South Africa – the print media are presenting only one side of the story
The land question was at the heart of the South African national liberation struggle. The 1913 Natives Land Act restricted black people from owning and occupying parts of the country, leading to whites owning about 87% of the land. This reduced the African majority to “pariahs in the land of their birth”, in the 1916 words of Sol Plaatje, the founding secretary general of the African National Congress, now South Africa’s governing party.
US, world markets rattled by plans for more rate hikes
Shaken by the Federal Reserve’s aggressive stance this week on rates hikes to come, U.S. futures sold off sharply, pointing major markets toward another weekly loss. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P each skidded 1.1% before the opening bell Friday. Shares in Europe and Asia also fell as investors everywhere now fear that the Federal Reserve and other central banks might bring on recessions by pushing rates higher to get inflation under control. The Fed is slowing the pace of its rate increases but signaled rates will likely remain higher over the coming few years than it had previously anticipated. That has disappointed investors who hoped recent signs that inflation is easing would persuade the Fed to lighten up on the brakes it’s applying to the U.S. economy.
Comments / 0