Tesla’s lawyers say Full Self Driving was just an ‘aspirational goal’ in response to fraud lawsuit

By Cody Carlson
 3 days ago
TESLA has said that its failure to fulfill promises of delivering a fully self-driving vehicle is a goal failure and not fraud.

The statement comes in response to a class-action lawsuit filed in September saying the electric car company misled customers by falsely advertising their self-driving features as fully automated.

A man shown driving hands-free in his Tesla Credit: Getty

The two Tesla driver-assist systems at the center of the lawsuit are Full Self-Driving (FSD) and Autopilot.

FSD and Autopilot are currently semi-autonomous (semi-self-driving) and not fully autonomous.

Drivers engaged in Autopilot or FSD must pay attention in case they need to take over manually during a hazard.

Tesla says its FSD feature: “Identifies stop signs and traffic lights and automatically slows your car to a stop on approach, with your active supervision.”

FSD additionally provides automatic steering on city streets.

Tesla adds that Autopilot: “Assists in steering within a clearly marked lane and uses traffic-aware cruise control.”

The class-action lawsuit takes issue with the fact that Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk, had promised a fully self-driving car for years and did not deliver on his claims.

Earlier this year, a video was posted on YouTube showing Musk in 2014, repeatedly claiming that a fully self-driving Tesla is right around the corner.

In the clip, Musk said: “A Tesla car next year [2015] will probably be 90% capable of autopilot.”

The video continues to show Musk stating that a fully self-driving Tesla is fast approaching every year from 2014 to 2021.

Tesla’s lawyers submitted a November 28 court filing requesting that the lawsuit be dropped.

Their lawyers wrote in the court filing: “Mere failure to realize a long-term, aspirational goal is not fraud,” CNN reports.

These attorneys also communicated:

  • Customers should’ve been aware of FSD and Autopilot’s limitations before engaging with the systems.
  • The plaintiffs didn’t show evidence that FSD and Autopilot have been in more crashes than manually-led vehicles.
  • Too much time had elapsed since the cars were purchased, and plaintiffs weren’t harmed.
  • Several plaintiffs had agreed to an arbitration clause when ordering their cars, so the claims shouldn’t be tried in public courts of class-action lawsuits.
Tesla’s Full Self-Driving and Autopilot features are semi-autonomous and not fully driverless Credit: Getty

