Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Dansby Swanson chase in MLB free agency looks to be a 2 team race
Dansby Swanson is one of the last big names left in MLB free agency and the chase for his services
Yankees being hampered by two bloated contracts
The New York Yankees have seen their payroll grow this offseason thanks to the contracts given to Aaron Judge and Carlos Rodon. The Yankees could have done even more damage, but they are being hampered by two contracts. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported in an article posted on...
Braves trade pieces left following Sean Murphy deal
The Braves already had a weak farm system prior to the Sean Murphy trade, but the deal sent a handful of prospects to Oakland and Milwaukee — William Contreras, Justin Yeager, Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok, and Royber Salinas. Contreras’ departure hurts the most out of the bunch, while Salinas and Muller’s respective potential was intriguing. Murphy’s production should pay dividends. Unfortunately, the roster still has holes, chiefly shortstop and left field. With the free agent market thinning as we get deeper into the offseason, teams will be turning to the trade market to tweak rosters. And the Braves still have pieces left that should intrigue other clubs.
The Yankees stole Carlos Rodon in free agency on his new contract
Since free agency started for the New York Yankees, general manager Brian Cashman and owner Hal Steinbrenner have committed $573.5 million in future salaries. Aaron Judge is taking up $360 million, Carlos Rodon is on a fresh $162 million deal, Anthony Rizzo landed a $40 million extension, and reliever Tommy Kahnle is at $11.5 million.
A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained
Significant behind-the-scenes moves are occurring that will make a huge impact on the Atlanta Braves' future. The post A Net Positive for the Atlanta Braves: Liberty Media’s Decision to Split Off the Team’s Stock Explained appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
The Red Sox Are Reportedly Focusing On A Homegrown Star
When the Boston Red Sox won the 2018 World Series, they had three up-and-coming stars: Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts, and Rafael Devers. The first one wanted to be extended, and when it became evident the Red Sox weren’t going to pay him, they traded him to the Los Angeles Dodgers in early 2020.
Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, and other Braves performing in Winter Leagues
Several Braves are keeping active in the offseason in Winter leagues, and to no surprise, they’re performing well. The notable ones are Ronald Acuna Jr., Marcell Ozuna, Orlando Arcia, and Justin Dean. Acuna, who mailed in a disappointing 2022 campaign by his standards, is playing for the Tiburones de...
Atlanta Braves acquire utility infielder in trade from Boston Red Sox
Park will turn 27 next season and has spent most of his career within the Yankees organization but spent the 2021 campaign with the Pirates. He was a part of the trade that sent Clay Holmes to New York. Park appeared in 68 games at the major league level but...
MLB Analyst Shares Michael Conforto Update
Michael Conforto was a key free agent who was left out on the market last offseason after undergoing shoulder surgery. The veteran outfielder has spent his entire career with the New York Mets, having been drafted by the team in the first round in 2014. The slugger made his MLB...
MLB Insider Links The Cubs To 2 Small-Market Teams
Small-market teams in the MLB have to navigate their roster moves with caution to improve their franchise. However, for the Chicago Cubs, they aren’t in a small market, as they have an enormous fan base. But now an ESPN insider for MLB is comparing the Cubs to two small-market...
Stealing Yankees All-Star Free Agent Reliever Could Give Red Sox Best Bullpen In Baseball
The Boston Red Sox already have greatly improved their bullpen this offseason, but there are always moves to be made. Boston's bullpen finished with the fifth-worst ERA in all of Major League Baseball in 2022 at 4.59 but that likely will not be the case in 2023. The Red Sox already have made a few strong moves in signing Joely Rodriguez, Chris Martin, and three-time All-Star Kenley Jansen so the bullpen should be significantly improved next season.
2 NFL Teams Benefitted From A Seahawks Loss
With four games left on the schedule for most teams, each game has its implications for playoff scenarios for teams across the league. The New York Giants and Washington Commanders were assuredly rejoicing the Seahawks’ loss. If the regular season were to end today, the Commanders would be the...
