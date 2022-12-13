Read full article on original website
How to catch snowballs in Snowball Deathmatch in Overwatch 2
Winter Wonderland is here and while Overwatch 2 players aren’t impressed with the cosmetics, many are excited to see some seasonal game modes return. Snowball Deathmatch is a classic, but there are some tricks you may not know, like how to catch a snowball. From Dec. 13 to Jan....
Latest Pokémon News: Go players lose faith in Niantic as Scarlet and Violet players discover cool Area Zero detail
It’s been a difficult day for Pokémon Go players. Last week, they pointed out ticket prices for pay-to-play events are becoming absurd. They’re even considering boycotting them. Today, however, the fiery passion and enthusiasm was replaced with sadness and sorrow. The community realized there’d been a pay-to-play...
Respawn pushes Apex Legends update fixing a pair of recurring bugs
Respawn Entertainment introduced a hotfix to Apex Legends to urgently fix a series of bugs last night. One of those bugs had a serious impact on the game, leading to crashing for PlayStation 5 players while in lobbies. It took a week for the developers to investigate the issue and fix it with the update, according to Respawn’s Trello board.
Apex players waited ages for Winter Express to come back. But now it has, they’re hating on it
The crowd has spoken and Apex Legends might have taken a step too far in the wrong direction. Winter Express has left some fans disgruntled and disappointed as complaints of “recycled” and buggy gameplay plague the battle royale experience. The limited-time mode sets players on a course to...
How to find Building 21 in DMZ in Modern Warfare 2
One of the seemingly new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone 2’s DMZ mode in the season one Reloaded update is Building 21. This was described in the patch notes as an entirely new area that is separate from Al Mazrah. The developers also stated that players could unlock the new Chimera assault rifle by extracting with it at Building 21.
Surprise Overwatch 2 balance patch reduces power of Doomfist and Sojourn, helps damage of Orisa and Ana
If you’ve also been terrorized by the prevalence of Doomfist since the launch of season two of Overwatch 2, don’t fret—Blizzard has stepped in just before the holidays to gift players a new balance patch. A handful of buffs and nerfs directly targeting some of the strongest...
How to extract the Chimera from Building 21 in DMZ
The Chimera was one of the major additions in the season one reloaded update for Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. It’s a replica of the Honey Badger assault rifle from Ghosts, and players can unlock it in a few different ways. The main way to...
Apex Legends players denounce big streamers who ‘glorify’ smurfing
Some Apex Legends players are calling out high-profile players who smurf while streaming. In a text post shared to the Apex subreddit, a Reddit user claimed that streamers who smurf are “glorifying” the activity for their viewers and other players. “Personally I find that if [smurfing] is reportable...
Overwatch 2 devs are working on Roadhog rework that will change his ‘one shot’ power
The Overwatch 2 developers have been hard at work tackling all the issues on their checklist. In particular, they’ve been trying to adjust heroes like Sojourn and Doomfist, who have either been the best or worst characters so far in the sequel. Sojourn was recently nerfed again, but there’s...
How to get Sparks of Life in WoW Dragonflight
Season one of Dragonflight started on Dec. 13 and gearing has never been more important to get a head start in Rated Arena and Solo Shuffle. Just like in previous expansions, the main currencies you’ll use for PvP gear are Honor and Conquest. Aside from that, there are Bloody Tokens and Trophy of Strife.
TFT’s last Set 8 patch of the year puts game in a good spot heading into 2023
Riot Games is taking a holiday break, putting four weeks in between updates for Teamfight Tactics Set Eight, and players aren’t complaining. Heading into the holiday break for TFT this time last year, players were learning how to work Augments within Set Six Gizmos & Gadgets. Much has evolved within the auto battler over the last year, as Augments are now an evergreen mechanic and no champions are taking up two slots on the board anymore. The 12.23 B-patch heading into the Riot holiday break was quite large, containing 55 balance changes, although a majority were minor tweaks.
Anivia player creates immortal damage sponge in ARAM with help from egg-ceptional bug
Riot Games recently implemented major changes to one of League of Legends’ most popular game modes, but it appears that—aside from some balancing outliers—the mode remains susceptible to some game-breaking bugs. In this clip posted to Reddit, an Anivia player, unfortunately, succumbed to an onslaught of damage...
Can a Yuumi rework repair years of vitriol from League fans?
Riot Games has finally answered the prayers of League of Legends players everywhere. Yuumi, the game’s most controversial champion, is getting a full-blown rework. Ever since her initial release in 2019, Yuumi has been one of the most hated champions on the League of Legends roster. The Magical Cat’s purely defensive, supportive, and passive gameplay style has given way to the popular belief that she’s boring to play as and against, with players often becoming frustrated with how easy it is for Yuumi players to control the flow of a game while doing minimal work in comparison to other champions at the support position.
How to get Building 21 keycards in DMZ
Warzone 2’s DMZ mode takes fans on an adrenaline-filled, thrill ride that’ll make each and every player sweat as soon as they hear a footstep. This Tarkov-like experience sends a group of players into an unforgiving battlefield where mistakes can send you back to the start of the whole looting process. Being sneaky is a viable and safe strategy, but bold and aggressive plays can also be the most rewarding tactic available. DMZ giveth and it taketh away, and players seem to love it.
Liquid slams ALGS door on its way out, points to Respawn and EA as reason for withdrawal
TL still loves Apex but left pointed comments for the ALGS. While it was already known that Team Liquid was letting its competitive Apex Legends team look for a new home, the organization released a statement today more fully explaining its decision to exit the scene. And in doing so, Liquid pulled back the curtain on some of its issues with the Apex Legends Global Series and its organizers.
One of us: Twitch Recap exposes xQc’s biggest shame, and it’s centered around Dota 2
Dota 2 isn’t the first game that springs to mind when you think of xQc. Overwatch 2 and GTA V are more up the Twitch star’s alley, based on the number of hours he’s streamed them. But his Twitch Recap for 2022 told a different story. It...
Apex Legends Item Store: What’s in the Apex Legends Item Shop?
The Apex Legends store is the primary place where players can unlock new and returning skins, no matter what time of year it is. While many of the biggest skin releases happen during events, there are also recolors and old favorites that frequently appear in the item shop that players can typically unlock with either Apex Coins or Legend Tokens.
MW2 camo progress reset? Here’s why and what to do
Since the season one Reloaded update went live in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, an entirely new batch of glitches have appeared across multiplayer. One of the more frustrating glitches has had to do with camos. After the update, players noticed that their camo progress for Gold, Platinum, and Polyatomic had been entirely reset.
One of the best controller players in VALORANT is a free agent￼
Former OpTic VALORANT player Jimmy “Marved” Nguyen has parted ways with the North American organization to enter free agency, he said on Twitter earlier today. “I will be back and better than ever,” he said. Marved is the final player to be released from OpTic Gaming...
This Overwatch player randomized hero abilities—and now we can’t wait for Mercy’s Dragonblade
In lighter Overwatch 2 news, a player on Overwatch‘s subreddit randomized hero abilities and got some pretty hilarious results. I’ve randomized all Overwatch abilities. Who are you maining? from Overwatch. They randomized every hero ability and assigned them to random heroes. Here are a few we felt were...
