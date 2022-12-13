Warzone 2’s DMZ mode takes fans on an adrenaline-filled, thrill ride that’ll make each and every player sweat as soon as they hear a footstep. This Tarkov-like experience sends a group of players into an unforgiving battlefield where mistakes can send you back to the start of the whole looting process. Being sneaky is a viable and safe strategy, but bold and aggressive plays can also be the most rewarding tactic available. DMZ giveth and it taketh away, and players seem to love it.

1 DAY AGO