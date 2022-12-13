ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surprise, AZ

Surprise wants national anthem acts for spring training

By city of Surprise
Surprise Independent
Surprise Independent
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zM0f5_0jheBeSI00

Surprise Stadium is looking for experienced vocalists, musicians and Color Guards to perform the National Anthem at Surprise Stadium for Cactus League spring training games.

Games are scheduled from Feb. 24 to March 25 in what should be the first complete Cactus League schedule with full attendance since 2019.

Interested performers may submit a video, audio recording or YouTube link to Daniel Coogan of the Surprise Sports and Tourism Department at Daniel.Coogan@surpriseaz.gov by Jan. 15.

All submissions must include the performer’s name, address, phone number and email address, along with a link to their performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Organizations interested in presenting the colors at a game should also contact Daniel.Coogan@surpriseaz.gov

Here is the color guard criteria:

  • Must have service dress uniforms and know color guard procedures.
  • Must provide own equipment and gear. (Flags, rifles, harnesses, etc.)
  • Inquiries must specify organization information and credentials.
  • Submissions must be received by Jan. 15.

Due to the number of submissions, performers and color guards will only be contacted if selected. Limited spots are available.

For other questions, contact Coogan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Driver caught with 'Seusspicious-looking' passenger on I-10

ARIZONA, USA — A solo driver’s joyride in the carpool lane was cut short when an Arizona Department of Public Safety officer discovered a "Seusspicious-looking" creature masquerading as a passenger. The agency tweeted a photo of the driver and his inflatable friend, the Grinch, after he was pulled...
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Texas Roadhouse Creator Bringing New Restaurant to Town

Hungry for a juicy burger? A new restaurant will satisfy your cravings.Photo byLee Campbell/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes, when the family is packed in the car and you’re ready to drive somewhere for dinner, you want an easy restaurant that will satisfy everyone. You want a restaurant that has a little bit for all the picky mouths, and yet maybe you’re not feeling a fast food burger or chicken sandwich. There are a number of contemporary restaurants around town that can provide you with this kind of option, but if you are living in Goodyear, a brand new option will be opening up in the not-too-distant future.
GOODYEAR, AZ
AZFamily

Lottery officials looking for 2 lucky Arizonans to claim their big winnings

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Lottery officials are looking for 2 lucky Arizonans who could bring home some serious lottery winnings this week from the Powerball prize. On Tuesday, one winner claimed their Triple Twist draw of a $333,694 jackpot after finding a lucky ticket at the Circle K on Cactus Road in Phoenix. On Monday, one Powerball player landed the PowerPlay jackpot at a Sun Mart in San Simon, growing their win from $50,000 to $100,000! Also on Monday, a Powerball player at a One Stop Market in Tucson won a jackpot of $50,000! Neither of the Powerball winners has claimed their prize yet, so check those tickets.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Winter storm continues to bring rain, snow to parts of Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -A few lingering rain and snow showers continue across Arizona this morning as our latest winter storm continues across the region. In the Valley, look for morning temperatures in the 40s warming to just 55 degrees today, which is well below normal for this time of year in Phoenix.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Snow in Arizona high country stops freeway traffic, closes schools; Phoenix gets rain

PHOENIX – The first of two predicted rounds of rain dropped on metro Phoenix early Monday, while parts of the high country got a load of troublesome snow. Bad weather conditions shut down northbound Interstate 17 near Munds Park for hours – multiple vehicles slid off the snowy road – and a snow-related crash closed eastbound I-40 near Williams until around 12:30 p.m., the Arizona Department of Transportation said.
PHOENIX, AZ
arizonasuntimes.com

Complaints Emerge About Thousands of Newly Found Deactivated Voters Appearing on Voter Rolls Right Before Arizona Republicans Lost

Complaints are circulating that the number of voters on inactive status in Maricopa County increased between April and the general election this year. One of the Republican candidates who believed this may have influenced his race is Christian Lamar, who lost by 1,990 votes in the State House race in Phoenix-area LD 2.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Local Restaurant Closes After Just 7 Months

Another local restaurant has closed.Photo byTim Mossholder/UnsplasnonUnsplash. There are no guarantees in life. There are even fewer in the restaurant world. What is often the best idea imaginable ends up flatlining without any rhyme or reason. Usually, it’s possible to point to one particular flaw, error, or bit of bad luck, and yet there are times when there’s no real explanation as to why the restaurant failed. It just did. That is what happened to one metro Phoenix restaurant, which has officially closed down after just seven months of operation.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Mesa considers E. Mesa hotel purchase to help homeless

Mesa City Council staff has given its blessing on a proposal to purchase the 70-room Grand Hotel at 6733 E. Main Street near Power Road to house the city’s Off the Streets homeless intervention program. It was the second presentation by staff this year on a prospective hotel purchase:...
MESA, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never tried their food, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

'Nobody believes it': Kari Lake files lawsuit declaring herself the winner

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake brought forth a civil complaint Friday to overturn her election defeat and declare her the winner. Claiming that voting tabulations were rife with illegal votes, Lake is also seeking the opportunity to "inspect" Maricopa County ballots, strike "invalid" ballots, and have a trial for any disputed factual claims in the matter.
ARIZONA STATE
Greyson F

Popular Texas Burger Chain Opens New Spot in Town

A fast-food burger restaurant out of Texas has opened a new spot in town.Photo byCarlos Davila Cepeda/UnsplashonUnsplash. Who doesn’t like a good burger? Whether on a long road trip and in need of some physical refueling or heading home from work and not feeling like spending time in the kitchen, a good burger just hits differently. It’s that classic kick of Americana that will always and forever be delicious. It is also why there are so many fast-food chains out there that specialize in offering up burgers. People just can’t get enough of them. And now, one popular burger chain that has pushed its way here out of Texas has opened another spot in metro Phoenix.
MESA, AZ
Surprise Independent

Surprise Independent

Surprise, AZ
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

A local site dedicated to the community of Surprise, Arizona, that focuses on the people and places of what is among the fastest-growing cities in the Phoenix area.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/surprise-independent

Comments / 0

Community Policy