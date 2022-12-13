Surprise wants national anthem acts for spring training

Surprise Stadium is looking for experienced vocalists, musicians and Color Guards to perform the National Anthem at Surprise Stadium for Cactus League spring training games.

Games are scheduled from Feb. 24 to March 25 in what should be the first complete Cactus League schedule with full attendance since 2019.

Interested performers may submit a video, audio recording or YouTube link to Daniel Coogan of the Surprise Sports and Tourism Department at Daniel.Coogan@surpriseaz.gov by Jan. 15.

All submissions must include the performer’s name, address, phone number and email address, along with a link to their performance of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Organizations interested in presenting the colors at a game should also contact Daniel.Coogan@surpriseaz.gov

Here is the color guard criteria:

Must have service dress uniforms and know color guard procedures.

Must provide own equipment and gear. (Flags, rifles, harnesses, etc.)

Inquiries must specify organization information and credentials.

Submissions must be received by Jan. 15.

Due to the number of submissions, performers and color guards will only be contacted if selected. Limited spots are available.

For other questions, contact Coogan.