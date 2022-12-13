ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top 2023 kitchen design trends create a statement, chef-inspired oasis

(BPT) - The kitchen isn't just a place where you cook food to nourish your body. It's a place where you gather with friends and family to connect and make memories. Because it's the heart of the home and facilitates so many activities, it's important to consider how your kitchen design can enhance the meaningful moments enjoyed within the space.

With this in mind, many people desire to upgrade their kitchen in 2023. If you're one of them, consider the top trends in kitchen design and how they can enhance your space:

Trend: Focus on functionality

The kitchen space is significant from an investment point of view, as well as an aesthetic one. Beyond the monetary and cosmetic aspects, it's important to keep in mind the kitchen is also the hardest-working space in the home. The products you select should be beautiful yet durable, and the materials used are as important as the design itself.

As you begin a project, seek options that enhance work areas, ease of operation and convenience. Consider a chef’s sink that fits your personal needs, a faucet that provides multiple water pressures to conserve output or a separate filter faucet to cut down on bottled water consumption. When researching, look for materials that can withstand the rigors of daily use while maintaining their luster and depth of color.

Trend: Designer collections

Upscale collections remove guesswork, resulting in a kitchen that is classic and stylish with products that have the strength and durability to withstand the test of time. These attributes are the goals of expert designer Mick De Giulio, who partnered to create collections with KALLISTA starting in 2011 with the introduction of the Multiere and the Soltiere chef-inspired kitchen sinks and accessories, and the Bacifiore entertainment sink, with the addition of the apron front Bacifiore sink in 2019.

With a career that has spanned over four decades, De Giulio approached his KALLISTA faucet designs as he does all his work, with the eye of an artist, the deft hand of a craftsman and the practicality of an engineer. Aptly named Juxtapose to reference the collection’s intriguing mixed metal finish combinations, the faucets’ slim profiles and chic details were designed to “bring the soul back into performance products,” explained De Giulio.

Trend: Minimalist designs

Expect to see more minimalist designs in upscale kitchen products in 2023 and beyond. Remember, minimalist doesn't mean minimal functionality. The best products pair superior function to suit modern life with minimalist designs that please the eye and offer understated elegance to a room.

For example, the KALLISTA cold-water Contemporary Filter Faucet features a slim, minimalist design that pairs beautifully with the Juxtapose series. The faucet has a 360-degree swivel spout and requires a water filtration system, such as the KOHLER Aquifer Water Filtration System. This faucet is available in polished chrome, polished nickel, brushed nickel, unlacquered brass, matte black and stainless finishes.

Trend: Thoughtful details

Like the jewelry that makes an outfit, thoughtfully selected details elevate the kitchen. Many people are putting in coffee/espresso stations that they use every day and distinguish the space by using expensive tile to define that one small area and set it apart. Complementing products also serve to complete the look, such as finish-matched soap dispensers or handcrafted cabinet hardware.

Intricate tile backsplashes, a statement-making feature wall, updated lighting, fun bar stools, vintage-style table and chairs, and new appliances in a finish appropriate to your fixture and faucet choices will also elevate your kitchen design. An insider note: Expect Mid-century modern aesthetics to continue to be big in 2023 because they tend to embrace minimalist design while maintaining an enduring warmth. This can help guide you when determining the kitchen details.

