Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’
Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
mibiz.com
Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’
As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
Detroit News
Livengood: Retailers, environmentalists fed up with 'broken' bottle return law
In his three decades in the Michigan grocery business, Sean Kennedy has seen every imaginable form of waste end up in bottles returned to his family's supermarkets for a 10-cent refund. Cigarettes, chewing tobacco, urine, gasoline and even used condoms. “Oh, I’ll tell you the best one: meth,” said Kennedy,...
michiganchronicle.com
Higher Ed Leaders Urge Parents of 2023 High School Graduates to Complete FAFSA Application Soon
New Michigan Achievement Scholarship Eligibility Will Be Based on FAFSA. To ensure Michigan’s graduating seniors maximize their ability to receive the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship in 2023, Michigan higher education leaders are urging parents to prioritize filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form this holiday season.
Michigan Mom Of 8 Still Missing Since December 10th
A Michigan mom of eight kids has been missing since Saturday, December 10th, and the police need your help to try and find her. The Portage Police Department and Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office are both involved in the investigation but are not releasing much information about this missing person case.
To The Point: Whitmer, Gilchrist, State Sen. Nesbitt
“To The Point” episode for the weekend of Dec. 17.
Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics
“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
Whitmer awards West Michigan organizations grants to build new homes
Governor Gretchen Whitmer awarded grants to several West Michigan organizations to help increase the supply of housing units in the state.
Part of Michigan could become hot as Georgia summer. This is what it looks like by 2100.
With much of the continent’s fresh water and without the massive wildfires of the west or the hurricanes of the coasts, Michigan is ideally situated to evade the worst of climate change. But temperatures will rise. Michigan’s hottest summer days by the year 2100 will feel like parts of...
Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022
Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Here’s the timeline of a winter storm arriving in Michigan ahead of Christmas -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Weather: Tracking a winter storm arriving before Christmas in Metro Detroit, across Michigan. Man charged with kidnapping woman in Warren, forcing her to take drugs,...
Teachers are exempt from FOIA, Michigan judge rules after parent sued
Although Michigan public schools are subject to public records requests, its teachers are not, a judge in suburban Detroit ruled last week. The state’s Freedom of Information Act does not apply to teachers, because they are employees and not the “public body,” Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Jacob Cunningham concluded last Thursday.
Detroit animal shelter euthanizes for space, not W. Michigan
Shelters in Michigan and across the country are struggling with what one clinic director called an "unprecedented capacity crisis."
mibiz.com
Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority
Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says
For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing
Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
Michigan’s recount was ‘worth the time’ for requester. Clerks have mixed feelings.
ST. JOHNS, MI – Midterm results have changed very little in Michigan’s massive recount of Proposals 2 and 3. But the investigative effort has already proved successful for the group of election skeptics that requested it. “It was worth the time, because a number of problems that need...
These Were The Most Popular Baby Names Of 2022 In West Michigan
As 2022 is coming to an end, we now know what the top baby names are for boys and girls in West Michigan. Corewell Health says they delivered nearly 7,400 babies at Corewell Health Butterworth Hospital this year. They have come out with a list of the top 10 girls'...
Warehouses, hotels, offices: Empty buildings become housing in Michigan
In 1924, a three-story brick building in northwest Grand Rapids opened as a storage business with a large block letters advertising a “fire-proof warehouse” painted on the side. A laundromat moved in three decades later, followed by a pool hall called Lucky Ball in the 1970s. Then it...
Quick update on significant pre-Christmas snowstorm, dangerous flash-freeze
All of the weather data continues to show a very large, high-wind storm system gelling over the Great Lakes region just before Christmas. Here’s a quick look at the timing. I also want to give you a look at the size of the storm. A storm system is big...
