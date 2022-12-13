ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan Advance

Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’

Dan Applegate, superintendent of Niles Community Schools in Berrien County, said his district had 10 third-grade students out of nearly 300 who tested below the state’s cutoff point for reading proficiency last school year. Under Michigan’s Read by Grade 3 law, the 10 students were eligible to be held back for another school year. But […] The post Educators, experts say retention, exemptions in 3rd grade reading law are ‘inequitable’ appeared first on Michigan Advance.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
mibiz.com

Michigan Chamber CEO hopes Lansing brushes politics aside to ‘govern soundly’

As Democrats prepare to take control of the state Legislature come January, Michigan Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jim Holcomb hopes they will govern from the middle of the political spectrum in Lansing, and that legislators can move beyond political differences. Holcomb became the Michigan Chamber’s CEO in January 2022, succeeding long-time leader Rich Studley.
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Higher Ed Leaders Urge Parents of 2023 High School Graduates to Complete FAFSA Application Soon

New Michigan Achievement Scholarship Eligibility Will Be Based on FAFSA. To ensure Michigan’s graduating seniors maximize their ability to receive the new Michigan Achievement Scholarship in 2023, Michigan higher education leaders are urging parents to prioritize filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) form this holiday season.
The Flint Journal

Midterm election recount concludes, Whitmer sets sights on 2023: Your guide to Michigan politics

“Twas the week before Christmas, when all through Lansing,. not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse. The Silver Bells were hung by the Capitol with care,. Following one of the lamest lame ducks out of the state legislature in recent memory, things have been much quieter in Michigan’s capital city than was expected this holiday season. Even so, MLive’s political team has remained steadfast in pursuing coverage of all things state government.
MICHIGAN STATE
US 103.1

Christmas is Ruined for Mid Michigan in 2022

Christmas can only be ruined if you let it. I'm the type of person that can usually figure out what my wife gets me for Christmas. This drives her insane. I'm not trying to ruin her fun, I'm just smart. My wife doesn't let it her ruin her Christmas. As...
MICHIGAN STATE
mibiz.com

Ottawa Co. leaders worry about attracting, retaining talent with incoming ‘Ottawa Impact’ majority

Roger Bergman and Doug Zylstra are preparing for a new term on the Ottawa County Board of Commissioners unlike any other. The two incumbent members will soon be joined and far outnumbered by a slate of commissioners backed by the Ottawa Impact Political Action Committee. The political organization has spent recent years vetting candidates who back their policies to, among others, eliminate “divisive” diversity teachings and any governmental involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI
MLive

Masks advised in 2 U.P. counties this week, CDC says

For the first time in 9 weeks, Michigan has multiple counties at a high COVID-19 Community Level. Menominee and Dickinson counties in the Upper Peninsula are both a a high level, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday, Dec. 15. The CDC uses Community Levels to determine...
MICHIGAN STATE
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Chances for a White Christmas Are Changing

Everybody love discussing the possibility of getting a white Christmas, but what actually is a white Christmas? According to the National Weather Service, the actual definition for a white Christmas is one inch of snow on the ground by 7 a.m. Dec. 25. While a white Christmas in Michigan seemed...
MICHIGAN STATE

