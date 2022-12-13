ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buckeye, AZ

Harrowing update in Jesse Wilson’s disappearance 4 years after missing boy’s skeletal remains were found on highway

By Lauren Fruen
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sNwvk_0jhe8yMO00

THE adoptive mom of a 10-year-old boy whose skeletal remains were found on a highway has been arrested in connection with his death.

Crystal Wilson, 54, was indicted by a Phoenix grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body, authorities said Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zx9Bm_0jhe8yMO00
Jesse Wilson went missing in July 2016 and the boy’s remains were found nearly two years later on the side of a road about six miles from his home Credit: Buckeye PD
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HVj42_0jhe8yMO00
Crystal Wilson was indicted by a Maricopa County grand jury last week on one count of abandoning or concealing a body Credit: Buckeye PD

Her adoptive son Jesse Wilson was found dead in 2018 a few miles from his home in the Phoenix suburb of Buckeye.

Buckeye Police Chief Larry Hall has said there is not enough evidence to charge the woman with homicide but she was the main “person of interest” all along.

Wilson was arrested Monday at her home in Gainesville, Georgia, where she’d been living for several years, according to Hall.

She will be extradited soon for prosecution, police confirmed.

Jesse went missing in July 2016. Crystal told police he slipped out of the home from his bedroom window.

One neighbor told KNXV-TV that year that Jesse and his siblings knocked on her door looking for food.

Judith Thomas said: "I made him some sandwiches.

"Then they went back, and they came back again and knocked on the door again, and they wanted more food."

Jesse's remains were found nearly two years later on the side of a road about six miles from his home.

The county medical examiner’s office declared the cause of death as undetermined.

Police said Crystal Wilson had moved a few weeks before her son’s remains were discovered.

They said Tuesday: "She knows what happened. She's not telling us."

Following her arrest Jesse’s biological grandmother said: "We love Jesse very much, he stays with us every single day.

"We know that he's in Heaven with his mom."

Hall said the case broke after Buckeye police reassigned it to a new investigator, who gathered new evidence and reexamined old leads and that led to the December 9 indictment.

It was unclear Tuesday if Crystal Wilson has a lawyer yet who can speak on her behalf.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1itD7b_0jhe8yMO00
The county medical examiner’s office declared the cause of death as undetermined Credit: ABC 15
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20Ix5A_0jhe8yMO00
Crystal told police he slipped out of the home from his bedroom window Credit: ABC 15

