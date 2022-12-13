Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
thebigsandynews.com
Two killed in Prestonsburg crash
PRESTONSBURG — Kentucky State Police are investigating a two-vehicle collision in which two people died Dec. 6 on Ky. 114 in Prestonsburg. Irvine Doss, 67, of Forest Hills, and Carolyn Gibson, 48, were both pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s Office. The KSP said...
Pikeville, Kentucky Psychiatrist Charged With Trafficking Heroin
PIKEVILLE, KY. – A Psychiatrist’s office in Pikeville, Kentucky, was being searched by the sheriff’s office earlier on Thursday, which led to an arrest. The office being searched is that of Dr. Jason N. Stamper, a psychiatrist in Pikeville, Kentucky, and is affiliated with Pikeville Medical
lanereport.com
Community Trust Bank announces moves
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — Mark A. Gooch, Vice Chairman, President and CEO of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc., is pleased to announce that Billie J. Dollins has been promoted to the position of Executive Vice President, Central Region President, effective January 3, 2023. Larry W. Jones will retire as the Central Region President from Community Trust Bank on December 31, 2022. Jeffrey Koonce will be the Versailles Market President, a position currently held by Ms. Dollins.
wymt.com
Backpack mission brings ministry to the mountains
DORTON, Ky. (WYMT) - A group of churches and organizations in South Carolina has spent the last five years partnering to bring a backpack ministry to the mountains. “It just gives us a little taste of what we might see on Christmas morning with them, you know. Even our older kids, they have a real good time. Usually, every year, when they bring backpacks, it’s just like they’re a kid again,” said Dorton Elementary School Principal Thomas Pinion.
WKYT 27
EKY couple struggling to repair home nearly five months after flooding
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Christmas will be much different for many in eastern Kentucky this year. Many still have not returned to a permanent type of home, and there is a concern about extreme cold coming. There were 260 homes lost in Knott County. 47 families with school kids...
DEA removes records from Kentucky psychiatrist’s office
PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Records were removed from a doctor’s office in Pikeville Thursday by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration. That is according to a spokesperson who confirms agents were on the scene along Hambley Boulevard in Pikeville at the office of Dr. Jason Stamper. No other information is being released by the DEA. […]
wymt.com
Several EKY organizations getting millions of dollars in federal funding
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Millions of dollars will soon make its way into the mountains to help fund several projects for different organizations. On Friday, U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Kentucky State Director Dr. Tom Carew announced 11 investments totaling more than $3 million to help improve economic opportunities, rehabilitate homes, and improve community facilities across our region.
WDTV
UPDATE: 6-year-old W.Va. girl found safe by police, mother arrested
WINCHESTER, Ky (WSAZ/WDTV) -- A mother accused of abducting her 6-year-old daughter from Ona, West Virginia is facing several charges following a brief police pursuit on Wednesday in Kentucky. According to the Winchester Police Department, Shana Carf was arrested by Winchester Police after a chase on I-64 that ended as...
1 injured in crash involving crane on I-64 in West Virginia; westbound lanes closed
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – I-64W is shut down near the 29th Street exit close to the 15.5 mile marker in Cabell County, according to West Virginia 511. West Virginia State Police say a crane went over a hill in that area. One person has been taken to the hospital. According to the West Virginia Division […]
wymt.com
Old Hazard City Hall - 4:00 p.m.
Officer Tyler Cable says he was stabbed after responding to a call of an intoxicated man in a business.
WSAZ
Fire destroys home; community helping replace Christmas gifts
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Fire ripped through a home Monday morning, leaving a family forced to replace everything just ahead of Christmas. Rhonda Holley, the grandmother who lived at the home on Barker Ridge in Cabell County, says a little after 5 a.m. Monday, her granddaughter woke her up and said her room had filled with smoke, and she could see flames out her window.
wymt.com
EKY post office opens doors for first time following historic flood
HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Four months following the flood that ravaged Eastern Kentucky, a staple within the Hindman community of Knott County has reopened. “I know we’re a small town, but sometimes you do take for granted what you do have, and its so nice to see that coming back and the post office being back is kind of the heart and center of a lot of things, so its wonderful,” said Hindman native Jordan Owens.
thelevisalazer.com
Lawrence County Court Docket for the week of December 12-15
22-T-00443 COMMONWEALTH VS. JOHNSON, KASANDRA NONE. FAILURE OF OWNER TO MAINTAIN REQUIRED INSURANCE/SECURITY 1ST. 22-T-00474 COMMONWEALTH VS. HENSLEY, CHARLES JAMES. 22-T-00527 COMMONWEALTH VS. MAYNARD, TENNIS COLBIE. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00536 COMMONWEALTH VS. SEXTON, PEYTON H. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00537 COMMONWEALTH VS. PARSON, CAITLYN DESHEA. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00539 COMMONWEALTH VS. BREWER, SONNY C. (ARRAIGNMENT) 22-T-00543 COMMONWEALTH...
thelevisalazer.com
LPD, SHERIFF’S DEPUTY ARREST FOUR DRUG SUSPECTS AFTER INVESTIGATION
December 15, 2022 – Louisa Police Department & the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 4 people during execution of a search warrant. Based on an ongoing investigation initiated by Ptl. Teddy Newsome of the Louisa Police Department with the assistance of Lawrence County Deputy Joe Osbourne a search of a residence on Noah’s Landing in Louisa resulted in the arrest of four suspects. Included in the arrests are:
z93country.com
Confidence Grows in Major Winter Blast Just before Christmas
The National Weather Service at Jackson says much below normal temperatures are strongly favored between December 21st and 27th across eastern Kentucky. Confidence is increasing for a frigid air mass to drop south from the Arctic in the days leading up to Christmas. The potential exists for temperatures nearing or dropping below 0 degrees with bitter sub-zero wind chills. There will be a chance for some precipitation around Thursday of next week, what type and how much will be determined as the system gets closer.
wklw.com
Police Officer Stabbed During Arrest
A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.
k105.com
Eastern Ky. hospital fined over $4 million after 60,000 pills stolen over 2 years
An eastern Kentucky hospital has been fined over $4 million for violating federal recordkeeping laws which allowed approximately 60,000 pills, including hydrocodone and oxycodone, to be stolen from the hospital and distributed in Pike and surrounding counties. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Kentucky announced that Pikeville...
q95fm.net
Psychiatrist Arrested Following DEA Raid
The Drug Enforcement Agency recently raided the home of a local psychiatrist. Dr. Jason Stamper was at his office at the time of the search. At least two DEA agents were deployed to his office to make an arrest. Officers with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office are also said to have been on the scene.
WSAZ
Sheriff’s department reports phone scam
BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - The Boyd County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a telephone scam where the caller pretends to be a sergeant with the department. The caller claims you’ve failed to report for jury duty and you have to provide payment. The scammers are using...
FBI appears at Clintwood high school, conducts interviews
DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff members were present at a school in Clintwood, Virginia on Tuesday, federal officials confirmed. According to FBI public affairs specialist Dee Rybiski, bureau personnel from the Bristol Resident Agency visited Ridgeview High School staff to conduct interviews. Rybiski did not comment on who was […]
Comments / 0