A Paintsville Police Officer was stabbed in the arm during an arrest earlier this week. According to information, Officer Tyler Cable was responding to a call of an intoxicated man at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the Mayo Plaza in Paintsville. Officer Cable found the man, identified as 31 year-old Justin Fields inside the store. Fields speech was slurred and had bloodshot and glossy eyes. When Officer Cable approached Fields to arrest him, Fields allegedly turned around and stabbed Oficer Cable in the top of his right arm. Fields attempted top flee the scene on foot. Officer Cable deployed his taser and was able to secure Fields. Fields told Officer Bacle that he “did meth before he had walked into the store.” Justin Fields was lodged in the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center and charged with public intoxication, second-degree fleeing or evading a Police Officer, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree assault, theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest, menacing and second-degree disorderly conduct. Officer Cable is recovering from the stab wound.

PAINTSVILLE, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO