Winter Weather Resources for Vulnerable Communities
Due to unsettled weather impacting much of California with multiple rounds of rain, heavy snow, freezing temperatures and gusty winds, the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES) is working with local government partners to coordinate any necessary response and provide resources to communities such as generators, comfort kits, or other necessities to ensure that residents stay safe.
CPUC Modernizes Solar Tariff To Support Reliability and Decarbonization
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today issued a decision that modernizes the Net Energy Metering (NEM) solar tariff to promote grid reliability, incentivizes solar and battery storage, and controls electricity costs for all Californians. The decision has no impact on existing rooftop solar customers, maintaining their current compensation rates.
CPUC Acts To Advance Understanding of Hydrogen’s Role As Decarbonization Strategy
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today adopted two decisions to assess the feasibility and safety implications of utilizing clean renewable hydrogen as a decarbonization strategy for the natural gas system and hard-to-electrify industries. The CPUC allowed Southern California Gas Company to proceed with an initial phase of feasibility studies...
CPUC Takes Action To Support Transportation Electrification
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC) today advanced the state’s deep decarbonization and ambitious transportation electrification goals by approving two decisions that contribute to California’s historic push to transform the transportation sector to zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs). Transportation is responsible for more than half of the greenhouse gas emissions...
Six California Cities Earn State Prohousing Designation
SACRAMENTO — Today the California Department of Housing and Community Development (HCD) announced the cities of Citrus Heights, Fontana, Oakland, Roseville, San Diego, and West Sacramento have earned the state’s Prohousing Designation. These cities join the city of Sacramento in being recognized for committing to policies and practices that will help them remove barriers to housing production. HCD also announced the launch of the new Prohousing Incentive Pilot (PIP) Program to reward Prohousing cities working to address California’s housing crisis.
CPUC Approves Funding for Public Housing Broadband Projects
The California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), in its ongoing commitment to help the state bridge the digital divide, today announced it has awarded approximately $1.398 million in California Advanced Services Fund (CASF) Broadband Public Housing Account grants to fund 19 public housing broadband projects from three applicants that will serve residents of 800 units.
Charging Ahead: California Doubling the Number of EV Chargers in the State With $3 Billion Investment
SACRAMENTO – California today approved a plan for nearly $3 billion in funding for 90,000 new electric vehicle chargers in the state, accelerating the state’s transition to clean transportation. The California Energy Commission (CEC) today approved a record $2.9 billion clean transportation investment plan – a 30x increase...
December 9, 2022 Meeting Highlights
The December meeting took place both virtually and in Sacramento. State Controller and Commission Chair Betty Yee, convening the last meeting of her term, reflected on her eight years of service. Many elected officials and community leaders commended Controller Yee for her dedication and visionary leadership and reflected on her exemplary achievements and commitment to the people of California. On behalf of the entire staff, Executive Officer Lucchesi expressed deep appreciation to Controller Yee for her leadership in protecting and enhancing California’s public lands and resources.
How Will the Delta Conveyance Project Help Adapt to Climate Change?
The proposed Delta Conveyance Project would help ensure water supply reliability for the State Water Project in light of projected future changes in precipitation and seasonal flow patterns due to climate change. Global climate models forecast a range of future scenarios, which show a variety of projected changes in annual...
Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board Votes to Adopt COVID-19 Prevention Non-Emergency Regulations
Sacramento—The Occupational Safety and Health Standards Board today adopted the COVID-19 Prevention Non-Emergency Regulations. The COVID-19 Prevention Emergency Temporary Standards will continue to remain in effect while the Office of Administrative Law (OAL) reviews the proposed Non-Emergency COVID-19 Prevention Regulations. OAL has 30 working days to complete its review. If approved by OAL, the new regulations will remain in effect for two years.
Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 12.13.22
SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:. Mark M. Tollefson, 40, of Rancho Cordova, has been appointed Undersecretary at the California State Transportation Agency. Tollefson serves as Senior Counselor on Infrastructure and Fiscal Affairs in the Office of Governor Gavin Newsom, where he has been a Deputy Cabinet Secretary since 2019. Tollefson held several positions at the California Department of Finance from 2007 to 2019, including Assistant Program Budget Manager, Principal Program Budget Analyst III, Principal Program Budget Analyst II and Budget Analyst. Tollefson earned a Master of Business Administration degree from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,200. Tollefson is a Democrat.
California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Legislative Action Report
This is the first annual California Health and Human Services Agency (CalHHS) Legislative Action Report, which provided an overview of the legislative proposals that passed the Legislature and were presented to Governor Newsom during the 2021-22 session. Elected leaders, legislative staff, and valued stakeholders worked closely with our 12 departments and five offices to assess approximately 480 legislative bills, of which, the Governor signed168 into law.
California Honors Sandy Hook Survivors with Action Ten Years After Horrific Shooting
SACRAMENTO –State leaders today marked 10 years since the horrific Sandy Hook Elementary School mass shooting that killed 20 children and six educators and shook the nation’s conscience. As California continues to lead the way in protecting children and loved ones from gun violence, it’s critical California communities know about the life-saving resources available to them.
CEC Approves $2.9 Billion Investment for Zero-Emission Transportation Infrastructure
SACRAMENTO – The California Energy Commission (CEC) today approved an unprecedented $2.9 billion investment plan that accelerates California’s 2025 electric vehicle (EV) charging and hydrogen refueling goals. The funds will support the deployment of thousands of zero-emission trucks, school buses and transit buses to deliver clean air benefits to communities hit hardest by the impacts of pollution from medium- and heavy-duty vehicles.
CDFW Seeks Public Comment Related to Crotch’s Bumble Bee, Franklin’s Bumble Bee, Suckley’s Cuckoo Bumble Bee and Western Bumble Bee
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) is seeking data and public comments on a petition to list the Crotch’s bumble bee, Franklin’s bumble bee, Suckley’s cuckoo bumble bee and western bumble bee under the California Endangered Species Act (CESA). The Crotch’s bumble bee (Bombus crotchii)...
Sonoma County Deputy Probation Officer III Larry Younger Receives Statewide Recognition from the Chief Probation Officers of California for CPOC Award of Excellence
On December 8, 2022, Sonoma Deputy Probation Officer III Larry Younger was recognized at the statewide 2022 Annual Chief Probation Officers of California Awards Ceremony in Sacramento as the CPOC Award of Excellence recipient. This award is given to an employee of any rank selected by the CPOC affiliate for meritorious service, significant contributions, career achievement among other reasons warranting recognition.
Responsible Beverage Service Training is Now Available in Five Languages
Sacramento – The Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC) has now approved a Responsible Beverage Service (RBS) training course provided in Vietnamese. In addition to Vietnamese, RBS training is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. ABC has approved over 60 RBS training providers and continues to review other training provider applications.
