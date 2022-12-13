The December meeting took place both virtually and in Sacramento. State Controller and Commission Chair Betty Yee, convening the last meeting of her term, reflected on her eight years of service. Many elected officials and community leaders commended Controller Yee for her dedication and visionary leadership and reflected on her exemplary achievements and commitment to the people of California. On behalf of the entire staff, Executive Officer Lucchesi expressed deep appreciation to Controller Yee for her leadership in protecting and enhancing California’s public lands and resources.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO