Amado, AZ

Tricar Sales running a lean operation with emphasis on technology

RIO RICO, AZ – Tricar Sales has undergone some changes in the past year, but what remains at the heart of the operation is its commitment to customer service. One of the recent changes at the company is the promotion of Kyle McGrath to director of sales and marketing. He replaces Rod Sbragia, who left the company recently to become vice president of sales and marketing at Crown Jewels Marketing.
RIO RICO, AZ
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ

When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
TUCSON, AZ
Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum

As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
TUCSON, AZ
Larsen Baker sells Corner Land at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway

Larsen Baker recently sold the remaining 2.05 acres of land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to Split Rock Holdings, LLC. The land sold for $1,100,000 ($12.31 PSF). The new owner intends to use the land as a used car lot. Isaac Figueroa represented the seller,...
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal

This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
TUCSON, AZ
Mobile Meals serves nutritional meals, conversation

With food insecurity facing thousands in Pima County, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona drops off lunch and dinner five days a week to the tune of 500 meals a day, or 110,000 meals annually to homebound individuals and seniors. Founded in 1968 with a grant from Meals on Wheels, a...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ

