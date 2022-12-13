Read full article on original website
theproducenews.com
Tricar Sales running a lean operation with emphasis on technology
RIO RICO, AZ – Tricar Sales has undergone some changes in the past year, but what remains at the heart of the operation is its commitment to customer service. One of the recent changes at the company is the promotion of Kyle McGrath to director of sales and marketing. He replaces Rod Sbragia, who left the company recently to become vice president of sales and marketing at Crown Jewels Marketing.
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson
Stacker compiled the highest paying computer and engineering jobs in Tucson, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona receives $25,000 donation
The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is receiving a $25,000 funding boost from Bank of America, as part of its 'employee booster campaign.'
Heaters needing repairs after temperatures hit freezing in Tucson area
We joined Riteway HVAC technicians in their services today after a freezing night. Some were preventing the effects of cooler temperatures, while others were paying for them.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – November 2022 – Franklin Auto Museum
As the city of Tucson grew it often took over large areas of the desert that were ranch lands. Today some of ranches still exist, often being surrounded by suburbia. The Franklin Auto Museum is in one of those areas. Thomas Hubbard became a collector of Franklin Automobiles in 1950,...
New Fry's Superstore being built in Marana
The Town of Marana has been advocating on getting a grocery store built in the area for years to produce economic growth.
realestatedaily-news.com
Larsen Baker sells Corner Land at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway
Larsen Baker recently sold the remaining 2.05 acres of land at the northwest corner at Kino Parkway and Benson Highway to Split Rock Holdings, LLC. The land sold for $1,100,000 ($12.31 PSF). The new owner intends to use the land as a used car lot. Isaac Figueroa represented the seller,...
KOLD-TV
Lifesaving drug could be available over the counter by late March, meeting big need in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A life saving medication could soon be available over the counter. Narcan or Naloxone is used to reverse the effects of an overdose, and the FDA just granted priority review for Emergent BioSolutions’ Nasal Spray. If given the green light, the drug would...
City of Tucson: Beware of housing scams ahead of waitlist
Tucson is re-opening its public housing waitlist in January. Until that time, officials are warning: Do not fill out application materials you may find around social media.
Power restored Thursday morning for Trico Electric customers after outage
Trico Electric Co-Op reported an outage affecting about 2,800 customers Thursday. Trico clarified to KGUN 9 that the outage affected 1,300 homes.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
Unclear when Kolb North of Speedway will reopen
It's not clear when the construction will end and traffic will get back to normal. Tucson Water says there will be a meeting Thursday to consider what more they need to do.
Real News Network
Rail workers oust union president who backed labor deal
This story originally appeared in More Perfect Union on Dec. 14, 2022. It is shared here with permission. In a stunning upset, the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen, the 28,000-member union of railroad workers, has elected a new president. Eddie Hall, a local officer out of Division 28 in Tucson, Arizona, won against incumbent Dennis Pierce with 53% of the membership-wide vote. Hall will take office on Jan. 1, pending official certification of the results, and will lead the larger of the two unions that make up the Teamsters Rail Conference.
KOLD-TV
Tucson police hope people will add camera to registry to fight crime, build relationships
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department’s camera registry is up and running. It’s your chance to register a security camera on your property with the department in hopes of catching criminals. Police are hoping this new initiative will help build relationships and help them...
tucsonlocalmedia.com
Mobile Meals serves nutritional meals, conversation
With food insecurity facing thousands in Pima County, Mobile Meals of Southern Arizona drops off lunch and dinner five days a week to the tune of 500 meals a day, or 110,000 meals annually to homebound individuals and seniors. Founded in 1968 with a grant from Meals on Wheels, a...
LIV Golf adds Tucson tournament stop
The Gallery Golf Club north of Tucson in Dove Mountain will host LIV League golfers Friday, March 17 - Sunday, March 19 on its South Course.
High cases of RSV, Flu, and COVID-19 across Pima County
Pima County's health director says cases of the triple-demic are high across Pima County, and they are concerned.
New study shows why more people get colds in the cold
The University of Arizona said they always tend to see more students at their campus health services as the weather gets colder and new research shows, there’s a reason why.
Caught on camera: Man spots mountain lion second time this year
For the second time this year, Jerry Rowlette's trail cameras have caught a mountain lion sneaking around his property.
