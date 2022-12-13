OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website.

