actionnewsnow.com

Court documents show Chico State professor made threats toward faculty members

The Chico State President says David Stachura will not be returning this fall or Spring 2023 to teach after these recent sexual misconduct and violent threat allegations. Court documents show Chico State professor made threats toward faculty members. The Chico State President says David Stachura will not be returning this...
CHICO, CA
mynspr.org

Fire Victim Trust survey | Aldridge named police chief | Furniture fires increase

The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Dec. 14. Butte County supervisors hear from survivors about Fire Victim Trust. The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday discussed the results of a survey it commissioned on Camp Fire survivors’ concerns about the PG&E Fire Victim Trust. Of the nearly 1,500 responses, nearly 20% of personal claimants said they had not received a single dollar of their settlement money. Thirty-seven percent said they do not have a determination letter from the trust to inform them how much settlement money they could expect to be paid.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school

OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website. 
OROVILLE, CA
krcrtv.com

Teacher assaulted with knife at school in Oroville on Wednesday

OROVILLE, Calif. — A teacher was assaulted by a student at an Oroville school Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Police say they got a call from Bases Learning Center on Yard St. just before 9:00 a.m., saying a student had assaulted the teacher with a knife. Nearby Oroville High School was placed on lockdown for five minutes during the incident.
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting peace office, harboring a felon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman pled not guilty on Thursday to assaulting a peace officer and harboring a felon, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Kayla Spoon led deputies on a chase, hitting two unmarked police cars and almost hitting a detective.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

2 outgoing Glenn County supervisors honored Tuesday

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two supervisors on Tuesday as their retirement from office is effective on Jan. 2. Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the service of District 2 Supervisor Paul Barr and District 4 Supervisor Keith Corum. Barr was elected in June 2018 as...
GLENN COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Police investigating shots fired at Chico home

CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville

OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
OROVILLE, CA
FOX40

Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers

(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
YUBA CITY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Rising water levels at Teichert Ponds is pushing homeless people out

CHICO, Calif. - After a week of heavy rain, the area around Teichert Ponds is beginning to look muddy, waterlogged, and pushing people living in the area to higher grounds. Action News Now spoke with a homeless man who says he's already planning where he'll go next. "Flooding is like...
CHICO, CA

