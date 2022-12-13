Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Chico State professor suspended after accusations of having affair with student, threatening staff members
A Chico State professor was suspended after being accused of threatening fellow staff members and having an affair with a student. School officials said David Stachura had an affair with a student in 2020. He’s also accused of threatening at least one staff member with a gun. School officials...
actionnewsnow.com
Court documents show Chico State professor made threats toward faculty members
The Chico State President says David Stachura will not be returning this fall or Spring 2023 to teach after these recent sexual misconduct and violent threat allegations. Court documents show Chico State professor made threats toward faculty members. The Chico State President says David Stachura will not be returning this...
Paradise Post
Chico State suspends biology professor who allegedly threatened colleagues who complained of his student affair
Chico State suspended biology Professor David Stachura Friday afternoon, a day after EdSoruce reported he had allegedly threatened to shoot two female colleagues who cooperated in an investigation that found he had a sexual affair with a graduate student in violation of university policy. In a message to the campus,...
mynspr.org
Fire Victim Trust survey | Aldridge named police chief | Furniture fires increase
The latest North State and California news on our airwaves for Wednesday, Dec. 14. Butte County supervisors hear from survivors about Fire Victim Trust. The Butte County Board of Supervisors Tuesday discussed the results of a survey it commissioned on Camp Fire survivors’ concerns about the PG&E Fire Victim Trust. Of the nearly 1,500 responses, nearly 20% of personal claimants said they had not received a single dollar of their settlement money. Thirty-seven percent said they do not have a determination letter from the trust to inform them how much settlement money they could expect to be paid.
Police: Student armed with knife attacks teacher at Oroville school
OROVILLE – A student at a school in Oroville has been arrested after they allegedly attacked a teacher with a knife Wednesday morning. The Oroville Police Department says, just before 9 a.m., staff at the BASES Learning Center called 911 to report that a teacher had just been assaulted by a student. Staff also reported that the student was still on school grounds. With the school being right next to Oroville High, that campus was placed on lockdown as a precaution. Officers immediately started first aid. The suspect was also soon located in a different part of the school and taken into custody. In total, police say the lockdown at Oroville High lasted around 5 minutes. The teacher has been taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers have booked the student into Butte County Juvenile Hall on charges of assault with a deadly weapon. No other details about the student, including their exact age, have been released. BASES Learning Center is part of Butte County's Special Education Local Plane Area and serves students with "social and emotional challenges," according to the program's website.
krcrtv.com
Teacher assaulted with knife at school in Oroville on Wednesday
OROVILLE, Calif. — A teacher was assaulted by a student at an Oroville school Wednesday morning, according to the Oroville Police Department (OPD). Police say they got a call from Bases Learning Center on Yard St. just before 9:00 a.m., saying a student had assaulted the teacher with a knife. Nearby Oroville High School was placed on lockdown for five minutes during the incident.
‘Catastrophic staffing shortage’ hits California’s rural police first, and hardest
Sheriff ends daytime patrols in Tehama, reflecting officer shortage throughout California and national trend. Law enforcement blames low pay and tougher regulations; lawmakers and civil rights advocates disagree.
actionnewsnow.com
Woman pleads not guilty to assaulting peace office, harboring a felon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A woman pled not guilty on Thursday to assaulting a peace officer and harboring a felon, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. The Butte County Sheriff's Office said 27-year-old Kayla Spoon led deputies on a chase, hitting two unmarked police cars and almost hitting a detective.
activenorcal.com
The NorCal Town Named ‘Rough and Ready’ Once Seceded from the United States
The only way you’ve probably heard of Rough and Ready, California is if you’ve driven on Highway 20 between Yuba City and Grass Valley. In fact, the small town in Nevada County has a population of less than 1,000 people, but its rich history, and interesting name, has caught the ire of many local historians.
actionnewsnow.com
2 outgoing Glenn County supervisors honored Tuesday
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Board of Supervisors honored two supervisors on Tuesday as their retirement from office is effective on Jan. 2. Supervisors adopted resolutions honoring the service of District 2 Supervisor Paul Barr and District 4 Supervisor Keith Corum. Barr was elected in June 2018 as...
actionnewsnow.com
Former Butte County man sentenced for stealing FEMA benefits after Camp Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A former Butte County man was sentenced on Monday to one month in prison for stealing FEMA benefits after the Camp Fire, according to federal prosecutors. Andrew Keffer, 46, was also sentenced to 150 days of home detention. Court documents show that FEMA issued Keffer two checks...
Phys.org
Household water wells are drying up in record numbers as California drought worsens
For almost four decades, water flowed faithfully from Fred and Robin Imfeld's private well here in rural Tehama County, a region where thirsty orchards of walnuts, almonds, plums and olives stretch across thousands of acres. But that reliable supply of household water began to sputter last year, and then ceased...
actionnewsnow.com
Police investigating shots fired at Chico home
CHICO, Calif. - An investigation is underway after police say shots were fired at a home on W Lindo Avenue in Chico overnight. Officers said they received a report at about 7:15 a.m. Tuesday from a person who lives in the 800 block of W Lindo Avenue that their vehicles were shot at overnight.
krcrtv.com
"What they're doing is wrong," CAL FIRE forced to temporarily close Berry Creek station
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — In Butte County, CAL FIRE will be temporarily closing its Berry Creek station next week due to budget cuts. As a result, a community that was recently devastated by wildfire will be left vulnerable for the next several months. Locals, naturally, have their concerns. The...
actionnewsnow.com
Man taken to hospital after assault in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - A homeless man was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after he was assaulted, according to the Oroville Police Department. Officers contacted a homeless man at a car wash near Oro Dam Boulevard and Feather River Boulevard around 7 a.m. Police said the man had a deep...
How a Marysville newspaper broke the story about a CHP commander's death
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — The death of a California Highway Patrol commander in Tennessee Saturday is under investigation, but who broke the story?. The Appeal-Democrat is a newspaper reporting on Sutter and Yuba County, and they were the first outlet to report on Julie Harding’s death. Often, local newspapers...
Yuba City hit-and-run victim goes unreported by other drivers
(KTXL) — Drivers in Yuba City drove past a man lying along Garden Highway on Monday after he was hit by a pickup truck that fled the scene, according to the Yuba City Police Department. At around 7 a.m., officers found the man laying in the roadway near Garden Highway and Bogue Road and told […]
actionnewsnow.com
Man held to answer for death caused while drunk driving
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A preliminary hearing was held today for a man who caused one death while drunk driving on Jan. 23, 2022, District Attorney Mike Ramsey said. A Butte County Superior Couty Judge has found sufficient evidence that Javier Trujillo-Alvizar, 24, while under the influence of alcohol, drove himself and two friends head-on into a semi-truck, causing one death, Rasmey said.
Man zip-tied, set on fire during carjacking in Northern California, sheriff says
The man told deputies he was tricked into stopping his car just southwest of Yuba City.
actionnewsnow.com
Rising water levels at Teichert Ponds is pushing homeless people out
CHICO, Calif. - After a week of heavy rain, the area around Teichert Ponds is beginning to look muddy, waterlogged, and pushing people living in the area to higher grounds. Action News Now spoke with a homeless man who says he's already planning where he'll go next. "Flooding is like...
