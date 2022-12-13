ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Comments / 0

Related
captimes.com

Letter | A better alternative to I-94 expansion

Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to consider Fix at Six, found at fixatsix.org, instead of the I-94 expansion project. First, the current proposal would worsen racial injustice. Wisconsin’s decades-long focus on building and expanding major highways has actively harmed members of low-income and minority communities by worsening racial and economic segregation, especially in Milwaukee. Not only are highways physical barriers that segregate communities, but they also increase air pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods, which are most often communities of color.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation

IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
IOLA, WI
nbc15.com

DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS 58

Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research

WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
WISCONSIN STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

DNR’s deer donation program

Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
WISCONSIN STATE
WisCommunity

Big solar comes to Dunn County

The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
DUNN COUNTY, WI
wortfm.org

DNR seeks public comments on proposed Wolf Management Program

Thursday’s 8 O’Clock Buzz host* Eli Wilz learns from Melissa Smith, Founder of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, about the DNR’s proposed new Wolf Management Plan, which seeks to the update the current plan which has been in place since 1999. Instead of a statewide population goal, the new plan would create population zones and would address the ineffective recreational hunting used to resolve wolf conflicts. The proposed plan’s public comment period is open until Feb. 28, 2023. To learn more, join the group’s Fireside Chats, held every other Thursday from 6-7pm CST.
spectrumnews1.com

Tips for Wisconsinites dealing with winter storm damage

MADISON, Wis. — The winter storm that hit Wisconsin may leave residents with property damage. Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek shared tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who experienced property damage. “Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days,” Houdek...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy