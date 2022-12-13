Read full article on original website
Billions in stimulus money still available for Wisconsin homeowners and renters
Photo of moneyPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Creative Commons) Wisconsin residents pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. But here's some good news if you’re a homeowner or renter: you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back.
captimes.com
Opinion | Wisconsin’s regulators have delivered a win for solar; now they must go further
Rooftop solar is a proven pathway toward lowering household energy bills, keeping the lights on reliably and propelling us toward a future free of polluting fossil fuels — yet the often high upfront costs of rooftop solar panels keep them out of grasp for many Wisconsin families. That’s where...
captimes.com
Letter | A better alternative to I-94 expansion
Dear Editor: The Wisconsin Department of Transportation needs to consider Fix at Six, found at fixatsix.org, instead of the I-94 expansion project. First, the current proposal would worsen racial injustice. Wisconsin’s decades-long focus on building and expanding major highways has actively harmed members of low-income and minority communities by worsening racial and economic segregation, especially in Milwaukee. Not only are highways physical barriers that segregate communities, but they also increase air pollution in the surrounding neighborhoods, which are most often communities of color.
WBAY Green Bay
Iola Car Show mining proposal sparks conversation
IOLA, Wis. (WBAY) - A proposed mine on the grounds of the Iola Car Show is drawing a lot of attention... from people on both sides. People in the Iola area got a letter back in October from Faulks Brothers Construction, laying out their intentions to mine for sand and gravel around the car show’s main area.
wpr.org
Wisconsin Public Service moving ahead with $451M solar and battery project
A $451 million solar and battery project is moving forward in southern Wisconsin, the latest in a series of developments from utilities working to meet goals to cut carbon emissions. Last week, the state Public Service Commission unanimously approved Wisconsin Public Service's purchase of the Darien Solar Energy Center. The...
nbc15.com
DNR announces it will stock 2,800 pheasants for 2022 hunting season
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Ahead of the holidays, the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced Thursday its plans to stock extra pheasants in 25 central and southern Wisconsin properties during the hunting season. The DNR explained that due to the popularity of pheasants among Wisconsin hunters, it would stock...
CBS 58
Wisconsin reacts to breakthrough in nuclear fusion research
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- The announcement Tuesday of a "net energy gain" using thermonuclear fusion at the Lawrence Livermore Laboratory in California was met with excitement across the world, including Wisconsin. UWM Physics Professor Doctor Philip Chang marveled at the conditions that were reproduced in a lab. "The conditions achieved...
WEAU-TV 13
Power outages reported in Eau Claire, western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tens of thousands of western Wisconsin power customers lost power service Thursday morning after a strong winter storm came through. Outages peaked from 7 a.m. through 12 p.m. in western Wisconsin, according to the power outage tracking website poweroutage.us. Over 30,000 Xcel Energy customers, or about 1/8 of the total customers for Xcel Energy in Wisconsin, experienced a power outage Thursday. All told, power outages peaked at over 70,000 Wisconsin power customers, with the first outages reported after midnight.
DNR’s deer donation program
Are you looking for a place to donate a deer near you? The Deer Donation Partners Program opens deer drop-off locations for the Gun Deer Season. This list gets updated throughout the season, so check out the Participating Processor list to see if a drop-off site is available in your area.
Big solar comes to Dunn County
The parking lot at the Spring Brook town hall on 810th Street east of Menomonie was full on Thursday, Dec. 8, so we had to park just past the pile of leftover blacktop. Inside, residents were busy buttonholing representatives from Elk Creek Solar, and looking over displays showing the benefits and location of the big (1,600 acre, 300 megawatts) solar photovoltaic project. Over 100 people registered at the desk on the way in.
wortfm.org
DNR seeks public comments on proposed Wolf Management Program
Thursday’s 8 O’Clock Buzz host* Eli Wilz learns from Melissa Smith, Founder of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf and Wildlife, about the DNR’s proposed new Wolf Management Plan, which seeks to the update the current plan which has been in place since 1999. Instead of a statewide population goal, the new plan would create population zones and would address the ineffective recreational hunting used to resolve wolf conflicts. The proposed plan’s public comment period is open until Feb. 28, 2023. To learn more, join the group’s Fireside Chats, held every other Thursday from 6-7pm CST.
Do I need a front license plate in Wisconsin?
(WTVO) — It is no secret that cars are one of the main modes of transportation in the U.S. There were about 289.5 million cars on the road in 2021, according to Finances Online. Drivers in the country legally need a license plate on their vehicles, but not every state requires residents to have both […]
spectrumnews1.com
Tips for Wisconsinites dealing with winter storm damage
MADISON, Wis. — The winter storm that hit Wisconsin may leave residents with property damage. Insurance Commissioner Nathan Houdek shared tips and reminders for Wisconsinites who experienced property damage. “Heavy snow or ice may have caused power outages or damage to property over the last couple of days,” Houdek...
Madison updates ordinance on salt use, including fines for using too much
The City of Madison is rolling out new limits on how much salt residents can use to clear ice and snow from their sidewalks -- including possible fines for using too much.
This Wisconsin City Is One Of America’s Fastest Growing Places
I didn't realize until doing a little research for this piece that America's population is up a little over 2.5 percent over the last five years, going from 327 million people in 2016 to almost 332 million people as of last year. And while the population continues to grow, so...
wpr.org
Power outages across Wisconsin affect thousands of residents after heavy snowfall
Tens of thousands of residents in northern Wisconsin were without power Thursday morning after a winter storm dropped more than a foot of heavy, wet snow in some areas. Xcel Energy reported more than 30,000 customers were without power in northwestern Wisconsin as of 8 a.m. Xcell spokesperson Chris Oullette...
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Wisconsin taxpayers to pay nearly $80 million more for local schools starting this month
(The Center Square) – Public schools in Wisconsin are getting more expensive in the latest round of property tax bills that are being mailed this month. A new report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says taxpayers will pay more than $78 million for K-12 schools on their latest property tax bills.
Wisconsin’s Oldest City Is One Of The Oldest European Settlements In The US
Wisconsin has a very long and rich history. Wisconsin became a state in 1848, with the French controlling the area until 1763. The Wisconsin Territory was formed in 1836 and was admitted into the Union as the 30th state in 1848. Oldest Cities In Wisconsin. With such a long history...
