Virginia Connection Newspapers
Fairfax Lions Club Donates to Toys for Toys
Representatives of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program visited the Fairfax Lions Club for a special dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax. At that time, Gunnery Sergeant Simon Hebert and Hospital Corpsman Leonard Harding spoke to the Fairfax Lions about Toys for Tots and picked up toys donated by Lions Club members.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Short Stories from Orange Hunt Elementary School
3-1. That was the score. We were winning. The last match in the season, and we were crushing it. All other matches had ended up in ties or losses. We wanted this win, we needed it. But it wasn’t enough to defeat the opponent, we had to bury them, to plunge them into the earth and have them stay there. As the match got closer to its end, we took more and more shots from every corner of the field, and as a striker, I took more shots than anybody else.
