3-1. That was the score. We were winning. The last match in the season, and we were crushing it. All other matches had ended up in ties or losses. We wanted this win, we needed it. But it wasn’t enough to defeat the opponent, we had to bury them, to plunge them into the earth and have them stay there. As the match got closer to its end, we took more and more shots from every corner of the field, and as a striker, I took more shots than anybody else.

BURKE, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO