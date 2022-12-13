Read full article on original website
Second San Antonio Starbucks store joins national unfair labor practice strike
This story was updated on December 18, 2022 at 8:30am CST. Workers at a second San Antonio Starbucks store joined their downtown colleagues on Sunday as nearly 100 stores around the country participated in a 3-day unfair labor practice strike. The labor action was driven by workers’ complaints of the company’s intensifying union-busting campaign, which they say involves shutting down union stores.
Men's World Cup tournament sparks fresh interest in soccer in San Antonio
Local soccer organizations report the championship, which ends on Dec. 18, is inspiring more San Antonians to take up the sport. It's fairly easy to find a team to join since the sport is already very popular. Renee Rodriguez is the registrar for the San Antonio Soccer Association. It is...
San Antonio expands support for street construction woes but business owners feel it may fall short
Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here. The City of San Antonio is increasing the money spent on support services in its Construction Mitigation Program to the tune of $400,000 next year.
