Bexar County, TX

tpr.org

Second San Antonio Starbucks store joins national unfair labor practice strike

This story was updated on December 18, 2022 at 8:30am CST. Workers at a second San Antonio Starbucks store joined their downtown colleagues on Sunday as nearly 100 stores around the country participated in a 3-day unfair labor practice strike. The labor action was driven by workers’ complaints of the company’s intensifying union-busting campaign, which they say involves shutting down union stores.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

