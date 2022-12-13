Read full article on original website
theproducenews.com
Volcano Produce erupts with freshness for rebrand
Santa came early for Los Angeles-based Volcano Produce Inc., delivering a total rebrand, a new website and some Fugly Fruits under the tree. “It is so cool to see this new brand look," said Toni Rodosta, CEO and founder of Volcano Produce. “Our new logo and website better reflect how our heart and spirit are involved with everything we do. Even the website has a volcano erupting with hearts.”
A Huge Volcano Just Erupted Next to the Deepest Place on Earth
Discoloration at the water's surface suggests to scientists that the underwater volcano could have been erupting since mid-October.
Extreme gravity on Mars is tearing apart its moon and causing it to go into a death spiral
Artist conception of stars spiraling close to each otherCredit: Tod Strohmayer (GSFC), CXC, NASA - Illustration: Dana Berry (CXC); Public Domain Image. The planet Mars has two moons called Phobos and Deimos.
A ‘tsunami’: Berlin aquarium containing 1,500 exotic fish and millions of litres of water explodes
A huge aquarium at a hotel in Berlin that was home to around 1,500 exotic fish burst early on Friday morning, injuring two people. Around 100 emergency responders rushed to the scene at an inner-city leisure complex, emergency services said.Dramatic pictures show the aftermath of the incident, with wreckage strewn across the ground.Known as the ‘AquaDom’, it was the world’s largest freestanding cylindrical aquarium at 46 ft in height, according to the website of the DomAquaree complex, which houses a Radisson hotel, a museum, shops and restaurants.Police said parts of the building, which also contains a hotel, cafes and...
Massive Berlin aquarium with 1,500 fish bursts, injuring 2 and flooding hotel with 260K gallons of water
A massive aquarium in Berlin burst Friday dispelling 264,000 gallons of water, 1,500 fish and injured two people.
Full Moon To Eclipse Mars Tonight in Rare Event Visible To Most of U.S.
Mars and our moon will appear very close to each other tonight in a moon eclipse that can be seen by most of the United States. Wednesday night marks the last full moon of the year, also known as the cold moon or the “long night moon.”. The moon...
Watch the 'Cold Moon' eclipse Mars during the final full moon of 2022
The 'Cold Moon,' the final full moon of 2022, will appear to swoop in front of Mars in a phenomenon called lunar occultation.
theproducenews.com
Garden Fresh Salad Co. remains a staple on Chelsea Market
As a thriving operator on the New England Produce Center, Garden Fresh Salad Co., has seen a large return of business in 2022, as the impact of the pandemic is thankfully slipping away. “Things have definitely been more back to normal after what we all experienced in 2020 and 2021,”...
theproducenews.com
Celebrate Lunar New Year with Lucky Golden Fruits
Goldenberry Farms, a grower, packer, exporter and importer of tropical fruit based in Miami, announced its special limited-edition Lunar New Year’s offering of Lucky Golden Fruits, an eye-catching and value-added packaging of cape gooseberries, with leaves, prepared especially for the holiday season. The red and golden packaging reinforces the...
theproducenews.com
Apeel partnership slashes retailer's citrus, avocado waste
Food technology company Apeel and U.K. grocery giant Asda have seen success through an ongoing partnership in store locations across the United Kingdom that has reduced year-over-year in-store food waste in the citrus and avocado categories, compared to control stores. Asda locations offering Apeel-protected produce saw a 36 percent decrease in citrus waste and 10 percent decrease in avocado waste, when compared to control stores.
theproducenews.com
Tricar Sales running a lean operation with emphasis on technology
RIO RICO, AZ – Tricar Sales has undergone some changes in the past year, but what remains at the heart of the operation is its commitment to customer service. One of the recent changes at the company is the promotion of Kyle McGrath to director of sales and marketing. He replaces Rod Sbragia, who left the company recently to become vice president of sales and marketing at Crown Jewels Marketing.
theproducenews.com
Seeded Produce looks forward to debut of Golden Hami melons
NOGALES, AZ – Seeded Produce will offer its standard line of Mexican produce offerings again this year, but one new item in particular has owner Omar Lasolla bursting with excitement. “We will be introducing Golden Hami melons to our product line this year, and we are all very excited...
Astronomers just detected an icy volcanic comet erupting
Astronomers recently detected a massive eruption from an icy volcanic comet that is currently flying through our solar system. (via Spaceweather.com) The comet in question is known as 29P/Schwassmann-Wachmann (29P) and is estimated to be around 37 miles wide. According to astronomers, the comet likely spewed more than 1 million tons of debris into space when it erupted.
News 12
This Week: The earliest sunset, the full cold Moon and Mars
There’s a lot going on in the sky this week. For starters, we see the earliest time the sun will set. For those of us that dread to see such early sunsets the last several weeks – no worries, it’s going to start changing soon. Did you know that the earliest sunset actually occurs before the winter solstice?
