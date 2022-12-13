Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
T.J. Maxx Permanently Closing on Christmas Eve - Friendship Heights Location ShuttersTy D.Washington, DC
fox5dc.com
New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made
ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
WUSA
Weather, staffing issues lead to 'Code Orange' in Prince Willam County schools
Prince William County Public Schools put a 'Code Orange' into effect. That means schools are closed. But students are still expected to do work remotely.
Virginia adds 2 segregation-era black schools to historic landmarks register
Image of black students during segregation that was used in the Brown vs. The Board of Education case.Photo byNational archives. Two segregation-era schools for black students were added to the Virginia Landmarks Register on December 8 during the state's Board of Historic Resources quarterly meeting.
The Wish Tree in Leesburg Spreads Holiday Joy to Nonprofit
Has your child made their Christmas list? If they have (or haven't), there's still time to submit the list and make their wish to send up to Santa at the North Pole. Not only that, their wish will help benefit the nonprofit Mobile Hope.
'Call It Divine Intervention:' 'Mrs. Claus' Saves Woman From Fredericksburg Bridge (VIDEO)
Christmas came early for one lucky woman in Virginia who got an assist from a fast-thinking Fredericksburg police lieutenant who did not have time to change from a holiday outfit to her service uniform. Fredericksburg Sheriff's Office Lt. Tabatha Merrell was driving home from her starring role as Mrs. Claus...
Here's what 'code orange' means for Prince William County Public Schools
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. — While numerous school districts in the DMV were operating on a two-hour delay Thursday, and some chose to close altogether, most Prince William County teachers, students and parents were told to work from home. Ahead of the wet and icy weather, Prince William County...
loudounnow.com
Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King
22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Poems for the 2022 Childrens Edition
By Sarah Shin, an 11-year-old 6th grader at Sangster Elementary School in Springfield. But this silence is one that is replaced by the sweet sounds of the ocean. Once in a lifetime you get to see the moon beam. How could the Ocean glow so bright?. How does the ocean...
arlnow.com
Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week
A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
Virginia Connection Newspapers
Fairfax Lions Club Donates to Toys for Toys
Representatives of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program visited the Fairfax Lions Club for a special dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax. At that time, Gunnery Sergeant Simon Hebert and Hospital Corpsman Leonard Harding spoke to the Fairfax Lions about Toys for Tots and picked up toys donated by Lions Club members.
WTOP
Pedestrian bridge to be built near Prince William Co. school where students were killed crossing highway
A pedestrian bridge will be built over U.S. Route 15 in Haymarket, Virginia, near Battlefield High School — a dangerous crossing where two Prince William County students were killed crossing the highway in 2021. The Prince William Board of County Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to appropriate $2 million to...
theburn.com
The Local Cut in Purcellville unveils its new menu
Exciting news as a new Loudoun County restaurant shares a first look at its upcoming menu. We’re talking about The Local Cut, a locally-owned scratch kitchen concept coming to Purcellville. The new menu features cleverly named dishes such as a Tipsy Ribeye, Trash Can Nachos and a pasta dish...
fox5dc.com
Prince William Co. board votes in favor of land use charter for data center
MANASSAS, Va. - The Prince William County board has voted in favor of a land use charter for the development of a data center in the Manassas area. Officials say each chapter of the comprehensive plan was approved by a 5-2 vote during a late-night meeting that ended early Wednesday morning.
mocoshow.com
Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Fired superintendent, school division spokesman appear in court following indictments in Loudoun County
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The former superintendent of Loudoun County Public Schools and its chief spokesman who was placed on leave Monday appeared in court Tuesday following their indictments by a special grand jury. Dr. Scott Ziegler, whom the Fairfax County School Board voted unanimously to fire on Dec. 6, faces three […]
popville.com
Helluva Way To Wake Up – Still Jarring
Thanks to C and D for sending from Capitol Hill. It had been 1 day since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WUSA
9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 16-18
WASHINGTON — This weekend, Hannukah celebrations hit the DMV and Christmas events kick into high gear with the big day only a week away! There are plenty of festivities across the area to get in that last-minute holiday shopping, head to a party or live music, see beautiful lights, or experience a wintry cruise not too far in the coming days.
Youngkin: Loudoun County dad arrested while objecting to alleged assault deserves 'universal apology'
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, a Republican and former businessman from Falls Church, sounded off on 'The Story' following Scott Ziegler's indictment.
restonnow.com
Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate
Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
This Charming Virginia Town Ranked One Of The Best Downtown Areas & Beat Major US Cities
A city's downtown area is typically the most popular destination with tons of things to do and restaurants to try. A travel website recently found that one small town outranked largely populated U.S. cities. Attractions of America listed what they feel are the top hotspots across the U.S. and found...
