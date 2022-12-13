ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5dc.com

New LCPS School Board member hopeful changes can be made

ASHBURN, Va. - Ever since the Loudoun County Public Schools Special Grand Jury report was released, revealing the school system mishandled two sexual assault cases last year, the school board has been pretty quiet. There was a work session Tuesday, and parents said there was one school board member who...
ASHBURN, VA
loudounnow.com

Leesburg Dad Steps Up as Loudoun’s New Christmas Light King

22,000 industrial grade Christmas lights. 25,000 steps in a single day over Thanksgiving weekend. And a year’s worth of planning, designing, building, and illuminating. That’s what goes into creating one of Loudoun’s top neighborhood holiday light shows. And for Kurt Hassler, the creative and tech mastermind behind Woodlea Hills Lights, it’s a labor of love.
LEESBURG, VA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Poems for the 2022 Childrens Edition

By Sarah Shin, an 11-year-old 6th grader at Sangster Elementary School in Springfield. But this silence is one that is replaced by the sweet sounds of the ocean. Once in a lifetime you get to see the moon beam. How could the Ocean glow so bright?. How does the ocean...
SPRINGFIELD, VA
arlnow.com

Miss Arlington is competing for the Miss America crown this week

A recent Miss Arlington is competing in the finals of the Miss America competition this week. Last year’s Miss Arlington, Victoria Chuah, is looking to add another crown to her collection on Thursday. She is set to compete against 50 others, including Miss District of Columbia, for the title of Miss America.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginia Connection Newspapers

Fairfax Lions Club Donates to Toys for Toys

Representatives of the Marine Corps Reserve’s Toys for Tots program visited the Fairfax Lions Club for a special dinner, Tuesday, Dec. 6, at American Legion Post 177 in Fairfax. At that time, Gunnery Sergeant Simon Hebert and Hospital Corpsman Leonard Harding spoke to the Fairfax Lions about Toys for Tots and picked up toys donated by Lions Club members.
FAIRFAX, VA
theburn.com

The Local Cut in Purcellville unveils its new menu

Exciting news as a new Loudoun County restaurant shares a first look at its upcoming menu. We’re talking about The Local Cut, a locally-owned scratch kitchen concept coming to Purcellville. The new menu features cleverly named dishes such as a Tipsy Ribeye, Trash Can Nachos and a pasta dish...
PURCELLVILLE, VA
mocoshow.com

Raising Cane’s First D.C. Metro Area Location is Now Open

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. metropolitan region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. Raising Cane’s officially opened its first Metro area restaurant on Tuesday, December 13th. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
STERLING, VA
popville.com

Helluva Way To Wake Up – Still Jarring

Thanks to C and D for sending from Capitol Hill. It had been 1 day since our last stolen wheels report(s). You can see some MPD suggestions on ways to prevent a Helluva Way to Wake Up here. Others victims have recommended Rimgard. You can read a Witness Describing a Wheel Theft here.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA

9 things to do in DC, Maryland and Virginia this weekend | Dec. 16-18

WASHINGTON — This weekend, Hannukah celebrations hit the DMV and Christmas events kick into high gear with the big day only a week away! There are plenty of festivities across the area to get in that last-minute holiday shopping, head to a party or live music, see beautiful lights, or experience a wintry cruise not too far in the coming days.
MARYLAND STATE
restonnow.com

Gold’s Gym in Reston’s Plaza America to relocate

Gold’s Gym has a new resolution for the upcoming year in Reston. The gym, which is currently at 11674 Plaza America, will relocate early next year, a gym employee told FFXnow. It’s expected to move to space at 11830 Sunrise Valley Drive. The company did not immediately return...
RESTON, VA

