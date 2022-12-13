ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waltham, MA

bentleyfalcons.com

Bentley Places 4 on CSC Volleyball Academic All-District 1 Team

WALTHAM, Mass. – Four members of the Bentley University women's volleyball team were included on the College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) NCAA Division II Academic All-District 1 women's volleyball team. They are graduate students Amanda Parker (St. Charles, Ill./St. Charles North HS) and Katie Rounds (McFarland, Wis./McFarland HS), senior...
bentleyfalcons.com

Five Bentley Football Players Earn CSC Academic All-Super Region 1 Honors

WALTHAM, Mass. – Five Bentley University football players have been named to the College Sports Communicators Academic All-Super Region 1 team for their accomplishments in the classroom and on the playing field. They are graduate quarterback Mark Waid (Cortland, Ohio/Girard HS), senior running back Nate Larkins (Huntington, N.Y./John Glenn...
