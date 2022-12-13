At the start of 2022, Tesla ranked as one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market cap of $1.2 trillion. Its CEO, Elon Musk, was the wealthiest person on the planet, with his ownership stake in Tesla giving him a net worth of $300 billion, along with winning the admiration of many devoted investors. "Tesla bulls, the future rainbow are here and now," Leo KoGuan, who describes himself as the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla, tweeted in January 2022. "Smile to your fortunate self."As the year draws to a close, some of those investors are questioning his judgment and...

3 DAYS AGO