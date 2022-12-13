Read full article on original website
Related
General Motors says it will stop wasting money on electric vehicles by the year 2025
In pursuit of achieving its long-term goal of becoming the biggest electric vehicle seller in North America, General Motors, a leading automobile company, is burning huge amounts of money on electric vehicles.
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Truth About Cars
Opinion: The Rest of the World is Finding Out What The Auto World Already Knew About Elon Musk
Ever since Tesla boss Elon Musk took over Twitter, he's found himself mired in controversy, often of his own making. From mass layoffs to the controversial reinstatement of accounts that peddle hatred to the destruction of the blue-checkmark verification system, it's been an endless stream of hullabaloo. It's even caused major advertisers to flee.
torquenews.com
Tesla Can Turn the Model 3 Into Its $30,000 Hatchback
There is starting to become pressure from retail investors and analysts against Tesla to make their $30,000 hatchback vehicle in order to compete in international markets and with BYD in China. Here's how I think Tesla can accomplish this. The Tesla Model 3 Reduced In Scope. I currently own a...
torquenews.com
Tesla Is Developing Property All Over the World
Tesla is developing property all over the world. What is this property and how will it impact the world?. There are several Tesla neighborhoods in the world and a new Tesla neighborhood is being launched in Las Vegas, where every house will have a Power Wall and Solar Roof. This is going to be a grid independent neighborhood. New homes haveing renewable energy is going to become standard.
Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports
Consumer Reports no longer recommend the 2023 Toyota Tundra pickup truck after owners reported many issues with the ordinarily reliable truck. The post Only 1 Pickup Truck Is No Longer Recommended by Consumer Reports appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Elon Musk is reportedly seeking investors for Twitter at $54.20 a share — the same price he paid for it
Musk's family office is looking for new investors for Twitter, according to Semafor. New shares of Twitter will be sold at $54.20, the same price Musk paid back in October. Musk also sold Tesla shares worth $3.6 billion, according to filings from the SEC. Twitter appears to be struggling. Users...
notebookcheck.net
Space-grade Cybertruck exoskeleton made of Starship steel as Tesla hits 1.5 million pickup preorders
A year ago, Tesla's Cybertruck electric pickup preorders surpassed the 1.2 million mark, bringing Tesla US$80 billion in potential extra revenue. At the time, this was more than the market cap of storied legacy automakers like BMW or Ford without a single Cybertruck being delivered yet. Its release has since been postponed for 2023, but that left time for Tesla to amass even more preorders, whose number just crossed the 1.5 million mark.
insideevs.com
Estimated Tesla Order Backlog Decreased To Below 200,000
Tesla's estimated global electric car order backlog has been quickly decreasing for several months now and most recently it dropped below 200,000 units. According to Troy Teslike, who provides very interesting Tesla stats and forecasts, the estimated order backlog as of November 30, 2022 was roughly 190,000. That's a significant decrease (by some 33%) compared to 285,000 at the end of October.
torquenews.com
Elon Musk to Step Down From Twitter - Will Tesla Get Its CEO Back?
Elon Musk has created a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. He will abide by the results of the poll. Elon Musk has just started a Twitter poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. He has also said that he would abide by the results of the poll. There are a lot of responses to this, so let's go over them.
Heavily Camouflaged Updated Tesla Model 3 Spied
A heavily camouflaged Tesla Model 3 prototype has been spotted in California, and it appears that this foreshadows a rumored refresh scheduled for next year. Spy shots of Teslas are rare, as design refreshes are not typical for the company. Remember, Tesla considers itself a technology company rather than a carmaker, and the allure of its vehicles has never been tied to how they look.
Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla
Here's a look at the automaker with the most electric vehicles (EVs) for sale, which is seven total, and the answer isn't Tesla. The post Only 1 Brand Has 7 Electric Vehicles (EVs) and It’s Not Tesla appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tesla investors say Musk "abandoned" them after $700 billion drop
At the start of 2022, Tesla ranked as one of the world's most valuable companies, with a market cap of $1.2 trillion. Its CEO, Elon Musk, was the wealthiest person on the planet, with his ownership stake in Tesla giving him a net worth of $300 billion, along with winning the admiration of many devoted investors. "Tesla bulls, the future rainbow are here and now," Leo KoGuan, who describes himself as the third-largest individual shareholder of Tesla, tweeted in January 2022. "Smile to your fortunate self."As the year draws to a close, some of those investors are questioning his judgment and...
The Verge
Elon Musk is offering the generous opportunity to invest in Twitter at $54.20
Lately, I’ve been thinking a lot about that time when Elon Musk bought a McLaren F1 for $1 million and then immediately drove it into a ditch while trying to show off to Peter Thiel. “You know, I had read all those stories about people who made money and bought sports cars and crashed them,” Musk said to Thiel, according to Max Chafkin’s The Contrarian. “But I knew it could never happen to me, so I didn’t get any insurance.”
electrek.co
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station
Tesla drops the price on its already cheap home charging station for electric vehicles as it tries to make its connector the new standard for North America. Last month, Tesla surprised many by announcing that it is opening its EV charge connector with the aim of making it the new standard in North America.
torquenews.com
Tesla Has Secret Leaks Hiding in Plain Sight
Tesla has some secrets hiding in plain sight, including secrets about the Cybertruck. Let's take a look at what Kim Java has discovered. Owners are seeing big changes in their Tesla vehicles delivered right now. New Model 3 vehicles that are going to be delivered next year are likely going to have yoke steering wheels. Tesla does rolling improvements over time and Tesla is like a software company instead of a hardware company.
Honda launching $7,400 electric van
The Honda N-Van will be offered in an electric model priced at $7,400. The microvan is designed for urban use and has a range of 125 miles per charge.
teslarati.com
Tesla Q4 sales success hinges on European deliveries
As we approach the end of Q4 and the end of the year, analysts are correctly pointing out that a successful quarter for Tesla hinges on a successful delivery of vehicles to Europe. Tesla has had an incredibly successful 2022, especially considering the circumstances that have rocked the auto industry;...
torquenews.com
How Regenerative Braking Works in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles
Regenerative braking is a way of taking energy from an electric vehicle and putting it into the battery. Here's how it works in Tesla vehicles and other EVs. How Does Regenerative Braking Work in Electric Vehicles And Tesla Vehicles?. Regenerative braking is one of the best features of an electric...
Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates are making bets on brain interface company Synchron as Elon Musk’s Neuralink faces controversy and a federal investigation
Synchron's investment win comes as Musk's Neuralink faces a federal probe into its animal-testing practices that could set it back.
Comments / 1