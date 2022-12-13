ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

gocrimson.com

Harvard-Rensselaer Men's Ice Hockey on Feb. 18 is Sold Out

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The final home game of the regular season for Harvard men's ice hockey on Feb. 18 against Rensselaer is officially sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. No. 9/9 Harvard (8-2-1, 7-1-0 ECAC Hockey) is off to a fantastic...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
gocrimson.com

Multiple Crimson Fencers Compete in World Cup and North American Cup

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Multiple Harvard fencers competed in the North American Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah and World Cup events around the world this past weekend, Dec. 9 – Dec. 11. One fencer, first-year Faith Park, even competed in multiple events. Junior captain, Jonas Hansen (epee), competed...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
insideradio.com

It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.

Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
BOSTON, MA
theyankeexpress.com

Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career

Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
AUBURN, MA
CBS Boston

WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition

BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Monárrez: Change in police approach at schools 'a really big step for the community'

WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Police Department has been signed and put in place at the beginning of December.  Going over the details of the document at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, Monárrez shared how the district’s 13-page memorandum built...
WORCESTER, MA
FUN 107

It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon

As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
BOSTON, MA
amherstindy.org

Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts

This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay

MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter

WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
WORCESTER, MA

