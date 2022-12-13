Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed PitchingOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Harvard University announces Claudine Gay as 1st Black president, 2nd womanB.R. ShenoyCambridge, MA
The daughter of Haitian immigrants, Claudine Gay is appointed the first black president of Harvard UniversityAnita DurairajCambridge, MA
Half a century since the lawsuit that shook the city: Reexamining Boston school desegregationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Boston Red Sox "Seriously Considering" Top SS Free AgentOnlyHomersBoston, MA
gocrimson.com
Harvard-Rensselaer Men's Ice Hockey on Feb. 18 is Sold Out
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – The final home game of the regular season for Harvard men's ice hockey on Feb. 18 against Rensselaer is officially sold out. Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets are encouraged to visit VividSeats.com. No. 9/9 Harvard (8-2-1, 7-1-0 ECAC Hockey) is off to a fantastic...
gocrimson.com
Multiple Crimson Fencers Compete in World Cup and North American Cup
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – Multiple Harvard fencers competed in the North American Cup in Salt Lake City, Utah and World Cup events around the world this past weekend, Dec. 9 – Dec. 11. One fencer, first-year Faith Park, even competed in multiple events. Junior captain, Jonas Hansen (epee), competed...
insideradio.com
It’s Official: WEEI Will Begin 2023 With A Revamped Airstaff.
Audacy sports WEEI-FM Boston (93.7) has made the official announcement about a series of airstaff changes at the market’s legacy sports talker. As reported earlier by Inside Radio, afternoon co-host Christian Fauria will move to middays, joining Andy Gresh. Rich Keefe, who is currently paired with Gresh in middays, will migrate to nights, which are currently hosted by Mike Mutnansky who announced his impending exit on Twitter. Keefe will also serve as pregame host for Boston Red Sox baseball broadcasts, for which WEEI is the flagship station.
theyankeexpress.com
Auburn town manager to retire, closing stellar career
Julie Jacobson has spent thirty-seven years in municipal government including the past eleven as town manager in Auburn. She will retire in January. After eleven years steering the ship of Auburn, Julie Jacobson will be saying goodbye to the town on January 30, 2023. Her triumphs and successes as town manager as well as any unfinished business will now be built on by her successor, Edward Kazanovicz, who is currently the town’s chief financial officer and assistant town manager.
WBZ's Katrina Kincade making history for Mass. in Miss America competition
BOSTON - The Miss America competition is Thursday night and WBZ-TV's own Katrina Kincade is representing the Bay State.She is the first Muslim woman to ever be crowned Miss Massachusetts. WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben caught up with Kincade as she prepares for the big night at Mohegan Sun and asked how it feels to represent her community in a pioneering way."It feels great - it's just an honor," Kincade said. "I think part of it is representing every woman who's been told they couldn't, shouldn't and wouldn't be here."She said that Miss America has come a long way from the stereotype...
Gov. Baker Appoints Silverio to Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees
Evan Silverio has joined the Northern Essex Community College Board of Trustees following his recent appointment by Gov. Charlie Baker. Silverio is president and CEO of Silverio Insurance Agency of Lawrence and also owns Woodcome Insurance Agency of Leominster and Diverse Real Estate of Lawrence. He replaces William Cox of Haverhill, whose term expired.
Monárrez: Change in police approach at schools 'a really big step for the community'
WORCESTER — Schools Superintendent Rachel H. Monárrez said the memorandum of understanding between the school district and the Police Department has been signed and put in place at the beginning of December. Going over the details of the document at Thursday night’s School Committee meeting, Monárrez shared how the district’s 13-page memorandum built...
It’s Official: Fox 25 Boston Disappears from Verizon
As we first warned you about last week, the problem that was looming between Verizon and Cox Media Group has become a reality. According to Verizon, their Fios TV packages will no longer include WFXT (Fox 25 in Boston), along with a couple of stations in Pennsylvania. Verizon first alerted...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
What Boston meteorologists are saying about the timing and impacts of the approaching snow and rain storm
National Weather Service: ‘Greatest uncertainty with respect to rain/snow is over the transition zones from lower to higher elevations (Worcester Hills/Berkshires)’
These 3 maps show how much snow Massachusetts could get Thursday, Friday
UPDATE: An updated snow forecast can be found here. A major winter storm is expected to impact Massachusetts beginning Thursday night, leaving a foot or more of snow in the Berkshires and other areas at loftier altitudes before departing Saturday morning. But areas below a certain elevation could avoid the snow entirely — or see a sloppy mix of some snow with cold rain.
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Family Health Center of Worcester has hired 23 employees following layoffs, resignations
In October, Family Health Center of Worcester employees described a bleak atmosphere where their colleagues were choosing to resign after 35 employees were laid off and 15 were furloughed a month prior. On Monday, President and CEO Louis Brady said in a statement that the non profit has made real...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
MassDOT Plans to Tweak Its Highway ‘Blunder’ in Back Bay
MassDOT recently committed to building two highway projects near Boston’s Kenmore Square that would scale down the convoluted tangle of highway ramps around Storrow Drive and the Fenway and make room for a partial restoration of the historic parklands that once joined the Back Bay Fens and the Charles River.
RMV unveils driving while high instruction, aided by Keefe students
WORCESTER — A video curriculum intended to educate teenagers on the risks of driving under the influence of cannabis was designed to resonate with a generation who may be seeing harmful messaging on social media. On Friday, the state Registry of Motor Vehicles announced the curriculum at the Worcester...
Last furrier in Worcester, Furs by Michael, closing after 66 years
Edward Jellson was not really looking to retire, but someone approached him about purchasing the building that houses his business, Furs by Michael, and it “set the wheels in motion a little early,” he said Thursday. The business, located at 500 Pleasant St. in Worcester, will probably be...
whdh.com
Service temporarily suspended after elderly driver drives down Green Line tracks
BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA officials say service on a stretch of the Green Line was suspended Wednesday after an 88-year-old Florida resident “somehow drove a significant portion down the tracks.”. The driver drove down the tracks between Elliot and Newton Highland MBTA stations. Green Line service had to be...
Massachusetts town hires feds to kill coyotes for $5,000-$10,000
A Massachusetts town has decided to become the first in the state to contract with the federal government to kill coyotes locals say have killed pets and become a dangerous nuisance. Local officials said eight to 12 coyotes inhabit Nahant, a densely settled town of about 3,300 people on a...
6 maps showing how much snow is expected in Mass. — and where it’ll just be rain
"Boston can expect mainly rain, but I can't rule out a quick coating of snow while the storm is moving out Saturday morning."
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester DPW still in need of plow drivers, power equipment for winter
WORCESTER, Mass. - Central Massachusetts isn't expecting as much as western parts of the state Friday, but Worcester DPW crews are still preparing. Public Works Commissioner Jay Fink said the city should be in good shape, even though they're down about 10-15% of plow drivers compared to last year. They're also having trouble getting the necessary equipment ready to go.
