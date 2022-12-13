ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas girls JV squad falls in a close one

North Dallas’ girls junior varsity squad dropped a 2-1 decision to Molina on Tuesday at Sprague Stadium. Molina led 1-0 when North Dallas was fouled in the goal box and Ivonne Lopez scored on a penalty kick to tie the score at 1-1. Minutes later, Molina scored on a penalty kick to regain the lead 2-1 and then held on for the win.
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

Softball and turf field behind North Dallas is coming along

The layers of rock are still being spread out over the field as part of the drainage for the new turf field. The area for the batting cages. North Dallas softball coach Chris Barnhill has been steadily watching the work on the field behind the school. About two weeks ago,...
DALLAS, TX
ndhsbulldogathletics.com

North Dallas boys junior varsity squad falls in final second

Jabraylin Haywood drives toward the basket with time running out. Jabraylin Haywood makes his move to the basket. Jabraylin goes up and scores with 12 seconds left to give North Dallas a 45-44 lead with 12 seconds left. Life Oak Cliff hit two free throws with .5 seconds remaining to...
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy