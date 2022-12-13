ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic

OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp

Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
