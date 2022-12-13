Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Adds In-State Play Maker in 2023 Class
The Sooners added a talented play maker from Bixby to their 2023 class on Friday.
FSU Quarterback commit earns offer from Oklahoma
The recent state champion is garnering recruiting interest nationally.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
Take a Look Inside This EPIC $5,495,000 Oklahoma Estate That’s For Sale
Luckily it's still available and hasn't sold yet. This multi-million dollar mansion in Oklahoma is the very definition of an epic estate. If you're looking for something to spend your tax return on this could be it! Take a quick virtual tour of this incredible home and see what over five million dollars could buy you.
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
KOCO
Oklahoma entrepreneur making plant-based alternative to plastic
OKLAHOMA CITY — The future of an alternative to plastic could be based in Oklahoma. A local entrepreneur has designed a sustainable, clean, plant-based alternative to plastic, and her product recently caught Nike's eye. The idea started a few years ago. It's a straw made of plant-based material. It...
city-sentinel.com
Representatives Mark McBride and Rhonda Baker Comment on Release of Teacher Salary Information
Representatives Mark McBride, R-Moore, and Rhonda Baker, R-Yukon, today commented on the release by the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) of local salary schedules for Oklahoma school districts for the 2022-23 school year. State statute requires the release of the information each year to state Speaker of the House,...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
KOKI FOX 23
OMMA: 709 commercial marijuana licenses no longer active since 2021 after administrative actions
TULSA, Okla. — More than 700 commercial marijuana licenses have become inactive due to administrative actions, according to the Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority (OMMA). It comes as the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics (OBN) stated they believe a quarter of all legal grows in Green Country may be operating illegally.
KOCO
Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates to shut down
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma women’s prison focused on rehabilitating inmates is shutting down. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections confirmed Wednesday that the Oklahoma City Community Corrections Center is closing. At the end of January, the women’s facility will empty out, sending hundreds of inmates to two different correction centers.
blackchronicle.com
Luxury Oklahoma City neighborhood pond allegedly filled with stolen city water
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma has had 24 days of triple digit heat and many communities around the state are asking residents to ration water use. KFOR News 4 has confirmed an OKC Utilities Department investigation into an alleged water bandit in far western Oklahoma City. The scene of...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma crews preparing for winter storm moving in Monday
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – With the winter storm moving in quickly on Monday, the cities of Edmond and Oklahoma City are working to keep you and your family safe. Several crews all over the city and state are ready to go as they monitor the weather conditions coming in Monday.
Officials break ground in northeast OKC for future site of Convergence and Innovation Hall
A mixed-use project is underway in northeast Oklahoma City Wednesday that officials say they hope can foster inclusivity, diversity, growth and opportunity for growth in Oklahoma City.
KTUL
Department for Wildlife Conservation adds new regulations, game to 2023 hunting season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation says they are seeing an increase in black bear sightings across the state. The recent reports of sightings in towns like Ada, Grove, and Wayne, are why the department is now looking for a way to control the population through bear hunting.
Man Wants to Invest Over Five MILLION Dollars into Chickasha Over Leg Lamp
Nothing like the soft glow of electric sex gleaming in your town to bring in some investors. I think Chickasha, Oklahoma is slowly turning into my favorite town. One they have brewery, two they have a drive in movie theater, and they love 'A Christmas Story'. In my family, it was a MUST to watch 'A Christmas Story' every December. Well it looks like a lot of people also love this Christmas classic and are flocking to Chickasha to see their 50 foot leg lamp.
City of OKC: Gun Show advertisement signs popping up all over are illegal
You may have seen bright yellow signs advertising an OKC Gun Show event happening this weekend at the State Fairgrounds, but the City says while the event brings in a lot of money, those signs are illegal.
