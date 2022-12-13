ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

News On 6

Defense Bill For 2023 Amounting To $858 Billion Passes In Senate

The 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, named for retiring Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe, is headed to President Biden for his signature after the massive $858 billion spending blueprint for the military gained overwhelming passage in the Senate Thursday night. Prior to the vote, Senator Inhofe (R-OK) addressed colleagues on the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

