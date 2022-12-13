Read full article on original website
Farmhouse Kitchen
Farmhouse Kitchen is a colorful, kitschy Thai restaurant in West Adams that comes to LA via the Bay Area. With neon pink lighting, a giant back patio, large-format entrees, and cocktails that are served in foot-high plastic crowns, it’s clear that this place caters to groups looking to party. And while the elements are there—including bold and spicy food that is largely delicious—the overall experience is uneven. The back patio is beautiful, but there isn’t any music playing, and the interior is so brightly lit, it could double as a surgical center. These all contribute to an atmosphere that, at the moment, is more awkward than it is exciting. The yellow curry, Thai-style fried chicken, and the panang neua, a braised short rib shank covered in rich panang curry, are all standout dishes, but it’s worth noting that the entrees at Farmhouse start at $30.
Tasty Pastry
There are a bunch of trucks hawking hot chocolate near the Dyker Heights Lights. Skip them and get hot chocolate and some Italian pastries here instead. You might have to wait in line once you’re inside, but at least you can spend time gawking at the sprawling pastry cases while you wait. This is one of the best Italian bakeries in South Brooklyn, and you’ll find all the classics, like cassata pastries and destination-worthy sfogliatelle. If you want something savory that you can eat while you walk, they also sell arancini, focaccia, and personal-sized pizzas.
M Grill
M Grill is an AYCE Brazilian steakhouse in Koreatown where, at some point during your meal, you'll start saying 'yes' to every slab of beef that comes your way because it all looks too good to turn down. The moment you flip your dual-colored drink coaster to its green side, the wait staff starts carving. Suddenly, spits of top sirloin, ribs, garlic chicken, and picanha appear tableside, and the meat keeps coming until you flip the coaster to red.
Sip Pho
Austin has no shortage of great pho options, and one of our favorites happens to also be from the team behind Pho Please. The food is pretty similar at both spots, but where things get different is the space. Here, you’ll be eating in a large, vaulted dining room full of windows (or on the shaded patio). And since it’s right near UT, you’ll usually arrive to find a short line of students (and whoever else lives in the North University area) waiting to order at the counter. The beef pho comes with all the classic options—like rare steak, brisket, tendon, and tripe—or you can get a bowl with a full beef short rib and feel like you’re in an episode of The Flintstones. They make a really tasty (and massive) banh mi as well, if you’re in the mood for something a little heftier.
The Springs Cinema & Taphouse
This dine-in theater sits in the back of a Roswell Road shopping center, so it can feel like a bonus scene from National Treasure getting to the place. But once you park and head inside, you’ll come to a long counter where, on one side, you have a full bar with craft beer, frozen drinks, and short-run specials like the Ciroc-powered Wakanda Cocktail. And at the other, you can order from a menu of carnival-like fare (wagyu sliders, brats, funnel cake, and fries) that delivers uneven results. The buffalo chicken wrap, with its perfectly-fried tenders, tangy sauce, and side of tots, is the best thing you’ll enjoy from your heated chair. The soulless cheese pizza, on the other hand, is a bigger bust than some of those unmentionable DC Comics movies.
Mum Foods
After a long stint at Austin-area farmers markets, Mum Foods eventually opened up a permanent location near 51st and Manor Road. The focus here is the same pastrami that they’re known for, along with a full barbecue menu including brisket, ribs, and turkey. If you’re just kicking off your day, Talisman Coffee (another farmers market favorite) sells cold brew and hot coffee from a stand in the dining room.
Dovetail Pizza
Dovetail is a pizzeria in Bouldin Creek from some of the folks behind Salt & Time, Rosen’s Bagels, Lenoir, Swedish Hill, and (the now closed) G’Raj Mahal—which means in addition to pizza, you’ll also find things like meat boards, pastas, and salads that all borrow inspiration from a few different spots around town.
Alma's Cider & Beer
Alma’s is the kind of bar you walk into and immediately become the main character of a film noir set in the Pacific Northwest. The Virgil Village cider den is dark and moody with a tiny wrap-around bar and vintage wooden blinds that makes it feel like it’s drizzling outside. If your only knowledge of cider is that Strongbow you drank in 2013, then the menu is probably going to be overwhelming. Don’t stress—the knowledgeable bartenders will happily talk through various sections of the menu and let you sip and taste until you find something you love. In fact, even the patrons here want to talk about cider, so don’t be surprised if you’re juggling three different side conversations at once.
Homie Fries
“Say No To Hangovers” is the motto at Homie Fries, a trailer from the folks behind Burro Cheese kitchen that sells fries with toppings like cheese, bacon, and brisket. It’s conveniently parked on Rainey Street, where you can fully test out their motto after a night of bar-hopping.
Massis Kabob
If you’ve spent much time at the Glendale Galleria, Massis Kabob might prompt flashbacks of preteen years spent wandering around the food court. But the famous kabobery (yes, that’s a word) has made the jump from food court mini-chain to brick-and-mortar with its first standalone location on Glendale Ave. The Armenian spot looks like any other fast-casual, counter-service spot—a soda fountain, generic furniture, a big picture menu overhead—but unlike most chains, Massis puts its kabob grilling operation on full display. Tender cubes of beef shish kabob and cornish hen drumsticks taste as good as they look, but overall, the chicken and beef koubideh remain our go-to’s. These ground meat kabobs burst with juice and are perfectly seasoned throughout. Get one of each on a bed of Massis’s buttery rice, along with their excellent hummus to scoop up with pita. The combo plate is a generous amount of food for under $20, made better by the fact you don’t have to navigate a mall parking structure to eat it.
Little Miss Cafe
According to the color wheel (and many interior designers), blue and orange are complementary colors, which might explain why Little Miss Cafe is so eye-catching from the street—you can’t miss it if you tried. Apart from its vibrant orange facade, this Mid-Wilshire daytime spot is a fairly simple and straightforward option for a coffee and fresh-pressed panini. Seating is limited, with a few tables split between the inside and the sidewalk, making it good for a quiet solo breakfast or when you want to catch up with a friend. Like the dining space, the menu is relatively small but effective: there are brioche egg sandwiches with tart tomato jam, creamy egg-topped polenta, and an excellent roasted eggplant panini splattered with runny burrata.
Borekas Sephardic Pastries
Served warm from the oven, the buttery bourekas at this kosher takeout window in Sherman Oaks are decadent little masterpieces. These Israeli-style stuffed pastries are rolled into an oblong shape that’s about a foot long, baked until they’re browned around the edges, then cut into slices so they can be shared between two to three people. From the moment we took our first bite and heard the audible crackle of crispy phyllo dough, we knew we’d found one of the best new dishes of 2022. You might wait as long as a half-hour for your order, but once you bite into these flaky, cheesy pastries, none of that will matter.
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport
When we hear the word “Juiceland” our mind goes to some whimsical fantasy world where smoothies grow on trees and the rivers flow with fresh-pressed juices. This universe unfortunately doesn’t exist at Gate 16, but they do make some great juices and smoothies. The menu is a little smaller than the other locations in town, but you can still order most of the classics, including one of our favorites—the percolator, a.k.a. a cold brew smoothie that’s both a filling breakfast and your morning coffee in one convenient cup.
Quatorze
There are a lot of Upper East Side archetypes: overbearing young parents perpetually on their way out of a SoulCycle class, drunk people in polo shirts at Dorrian's, and my personal favorite: older people who are three martinis deep. Come to Quatorze to observe this last group in its natural habitat. And also to eat the greatest goat cheese salad in America.
Shoo Loong Kan Hotpot
Shoo Loong Kan (also known in other cities as Xiao Long Kan) is a popular, international hot pot chain. And like its other locations, Chicago’s has a dining room full of booths separated by carved wooden paneling, red lanterns, and large stone tables. Here you can order up to three different broths, like mushroom, pork bone, and their spicy house chili—which is indeed very spicy, even at the lowest spice level. The broths start out mild flavor-wise but develop more complexity as ingredients like A5 wagyu, shrimp paste, and enoki mushrooms (all ordered via iPad) are cooked in them. They charge separately for the dipping sauce station, but appetizers like beef tripe in chili oil and fruit make it worth it.
9 SF Restaurants For When You Just Want To Feel Cozy
A meal at one of these spots is the equivalent of burying yourself under a blanket fort. “Cozy” means something different to everyone. But when you factor coziness levels into choosing a restaurant, it generally means you want warm, comforting food in a space that feels like wrapping yourself in a heated, weighted quilt. So if you just want to feel cozy, or the 50-degree forecast has you down, head to one of these spots.
The Stay Put
There are a lot of places to grab a beer on Rainey Street, but only one spot brews their own: The Stay Put. Walking into the remodeled bungalow feels a little like entering a meal hall at an old camping lodge with rows of semi-communal tables, old wooden floorboards, and a long oak bar counter with a few brass taps. And if you’re there with your dog, there’s a pet-friendly patio out back (plus another bar). The beers are solid—we like the IPA—and they have cocktails on draft if you’re in the mood for something a little stronger.
Ruka Winewood
This Wynwood wine bar has a spacious outdoor patio that’s great for a breezy night. It’s also located on a backstreet east of North Miami Ave.—a.k.a. the side of Wynwood that isn’t always a complete clusterf*ck. They sometimes have food pop-ups and DJs, but even if it’s a night where nothing in particular is going on, you can still hang out, drink reasonably priced wine, and snack on marinated olives or sliced meats.
888 Pan Asian Restaurant
When we try to wear a lot of hats, we just come across looking silly, but 888 on East Oltorf manages to pull it off seamlessly. The menu is huge, spanning everything from Thai curries and chicken satay, to pho and fried rice. But when we come here, we usually go straight for the aptly labeled “Noodle Soup” section with a range of toppings and noodle types (egg or rice), in a light chicken and shrimp broth. There aren’t really any wrong combos here, but we’re especially fond of the egg noodles with roast duck.
