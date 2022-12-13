Read full article on original website
Related
Yankees trade bust heading to AL Central?
UPDATE (4:25 p.m.): ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports “Outfielder Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins are in agreement on a one-year contract, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN.” Read more about that here. ***. The Minnesota Twins’ loss could be Joey Gallo’s gain. The Athletic’s...
Report: Twins could trade veteran slugger after Joey Gallo signing
As Joey Gallo arrives in Minnesota, another veteran outfielder for the Twins could be leaving. Word broke on Friday that the Twins have agreed to a deal with two-time All-Star slugger Joey Gallo, who was previously with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Gallo will be receiving a modest contract from Minnesota.
Mets’ Billy Eppler continues spending spree, signs former All-Star and ex-Yankees infielder
Billy Eppler strikes again. The New York Mets general manager signed another former All-Star on Thursday as he continues to spend owner Steve Cohen’s money. TO BUY METS TICKETS, VISIT: VIVIDSEATS, TICKETNETWORK and STUBHUB. MLB.com reports the Mets signed catcher Omar Narváez to a one-year, $8 million contract with...
Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
Los Angeles Dodgers ‘actively pursuing’ trade for center fielder, 3 potential candidates
The Los Angeles Dodgers have missed out on the top MLB free agents this winter, all in an offseason where
Eric Hosmer DFAd by Red Sox but still could be traded
Eric Hosmer was designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but the team could still end up trading him. Boston acquired pitcher Wyatt Mills from the Kansas City Royals in exchange for minor league pitcher Jacob Wallace. In order to make room for Mills on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated Hosmer for assignment.
Phillies extend GM Sam Fuld
The Phillies announced Monday that they’ve extended the contract of general manager Sam Fuld through the 2025 season. Assistant general managers Ned Rice and Jorge Velandia also received extensions through the 2025 season. Philadelphia, fresh off a World Series appearance, also recently extended president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski through the 2027 season.
Giants, Nick Duron Agree To Minor League Deal
The Giants have signed reliever Nick Duron to a minor league contract, according to his transactions log at MLB.com. The 26-year-old joins the fourth organization of his professional career. Duron entered the pro ranks in 2015, selected by the Red Sox in the 31st round out of Clark College in...
Athletics sign veteran reliever Trevor May
The Athletics signed veteran right-hander Trevor May to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday. May is represented by the VC Sports Group. Outfielder Cody Thomas was designated for assignment in a corresponding move. May will be guaranteed $7M on the deal, ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweets. He can earn an...
Astros bring back Michael Brantley on one-year deal
The Astros have agreed to a one-year, $12M deal with outfielder Michael Brantley, pending a physical. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported the contract value, with The New York Post’s Jon Heyman (Twitter links) adding that the deal also contains $4M in additional incentive bonuses. FanSided’s Robert Murray (Twitter...
Steve Cohen discusses Mets’ pursuit of Carlos Correa: 'We got there late'
Just before Carlos Correa signed his 13-year, $350MM deal with the Giants, the Mets made an attempt to try to land the star shortstop. Mets owner Steve Cohen shed more light on that pursuit in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, as Cohen said that he contacted Correa’s agent Scott Boras an offer of roughly $300MM. By that point, however, the Giants and Correa’s camp were already deep enough into negotiations that Boras and company didn’t want to turn back.
Pirates sign C Austin Hedges to one-year, $5M deal
The Pirates have agreed to a one-year deal with free agent catcher Austin Hedges, according to The New York Post’s Jon Heyman. Hedges, a client of the Boras Corporation, will receive $5M. Catcher was a position of need for the Bucs this winter, and they’ve now reinforced things behind...
Dodgers to sign veteran slugger J.D. Martinez
The Dodgers have agreed to a one-year contract with J.D. Martinez, FanSided’s Robert Murray reports (Twitter link), pending a physical. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that Martinez will receive $10MM. Martinez is represented by the Boras Corporation. There hasn’t been much public buzz about Martinez’s trip...
Report: Dansby Swanson not close to signing as several teams remain in play
Dansby Swanson is the best remaining free agent, the only one of the top four shortstops who has yet to agree to terms. Teams like the Cubs, Twins, Dodgers, Red Sox and incumbent Braves have all been tied to him, but there’s no indication he’s especially close to a deal.
Red Sox have interest in J.D. Martinez reunion
The Red Sox are among the teams showing interest in free agent designated hitter J.D. Martinez, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Martinez is a free agent after spending the past five seasons in Boston. The Red Sox opted not to offer him a qualifying offer at the end of the season.
Astros have expressed some interest in Jurickson Profar
The signing of Jose Abreu filled a big hole at first base for the Astros, but the reigning World Series champions continue to explore ways to upgrade their outfield. Past reports have suggested that free agents like Michael Conforto or old friend Michael Brantley are on Houston’s radar, but Jon Heyman of the New York Post adds Jurickson Profar as a new name under consideration.
MLB Trade Rumors
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/
Comments / 0