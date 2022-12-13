Just before Carlos Correa signed his 13-year, $350MM deal with the Giants, the Mets made an attempt to try to land the star shortstop. Mets owner Steve Cohen shed more light on that pursuit in an interview with Jon Heyman of the New York Post, as Cohen said that he contacted Correa’s agent Scott Boras an offer of roughly $300MM. By that point, however, the Giants and Correa’s camp were already deep enough into negotiations that Boras and company didn’t want to turn back.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO