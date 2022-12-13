ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

abc10.com

Fog and frosty nights ahead following robust winter storm

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cold mornings, dense fog, and cooler than average high temperatures are expected this week after a powerful storm hit California this past weekend. In the valley, the ground is saturated and the Sierra is blanketed under feet of fresh powder. The latest storm dropped 1 to 3 inches of rain in the valley and 2 to 5 feet of snow in the Sierra with local amounts up to nearly 6 feet.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Below freezing temperatures in Sacramento and San Joaquin valley’s

(KTXL) — To add to the intense snow and rain on Saturday and Sunday throughout much of Northern California, Sacramento and San Joaquin Valley residents may wake up to below freezing temperatures Tuesday morning. As of 6 a.m., the National Weather Service Sacramento Office is reporting temperatures of 34 degrees in Sacramento, 33 degrees in […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
mix96sac.com

Chick-fil-A Coming To Arden-Arcade? Maybe!

There’s a lot of construction going on around Watt and El Camino. Chick-fil-A, known for its chicken sandwiches and the traffic jams appears to be eyeing a location at Country Club Plaza in the Arden-Arcade area. According to Sacramento Business Journal, “A request for a pre-application meeting was submitted...
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

Californias CalFresh is coming in December – Find out Here where to get the SNAP EBT Discount

California’s CalFresh a version of SNAP, is coming in December to assist low-income Families that meet state and federal qualifying requirements and guidelines. CalFresh is for people with low income who meet federal income eligibility rules and want to ask for assistance with their budget to put healthy and nutritious food on the table. Moreover, Benefits are distributed on a monthly schedule to CalFresh accounts linked to CalFresh EBT cards.
CALIFORNIA STATE
R.A. Heim

Shopping secrets for Californians to save money at Target

Photo of Target storefrontPhoto byPhoto by Elvert Barnes (Creative Commons) As you know, the prices for basically all goods and services are much higher this holiday season. So how can you save some money while buying those holiday gifts at Target? Well, I'm going to share with you some simple ways to save some of your hard-earned money as you shop at Target.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ksro.com

New Covid Workplace Rules in California May be Approved Thursday

California may change its rules to keep workplaces safe from COVID. The Cal/OSHA Standards Board is voting today on a two-year extension. If it passes, workers who test positive won’t be paid to stay home anymore. The governor only extended the extra sick leave to end of this month. Another possible change is ending the requirement to check employees for symptoms. The rules would have to be reviewed before they can take effect.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Northern California police sergeant shoots self in police station

A Northern California police sergeant fatally shot himself inside the police station on Monday, according to city officials. A police motorcade was seen by local residents as Tiburon Police Department Sgt. Sean Christopher’s body was transported from the small town’s police station to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office coroner. Mayor Jack Ryan released a prepared […]
TIBURON, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New COVID subvariants are leading charge in California now. What are BQ.1 and BQ.1.1?

New variants continue to crop up as we enter the third of December since the arrival of COVID-19. Earlier this year, the omicron subvariant BA.2, or “stealth omicron,” was at the helm of coronavirus cases. In the summer, BA.5, deemed one of the worst subvariants, steered infections. Now, two new subvariants are dominating cases in California and across the country — BQ.1 and BQ.1.1.
CALIFORNIA STATE

