Summer Hill preschoolers receive coats from Richmond Professional Firefighters Association
Many Summer Hill preschoolers will be staying warm this winter thanks to the Richmond Professional Firefighters Association, which handed out 200 coats to students.
Former Pediatric Patient Makes Christmas Visit
Annabella Spears, 11, spent her first Christmas in the hospital. Now, she wants to bring joy and Christmas cheer to other children undergoing treatment. After she was born with a rare liver disease, Annabella spent her first Christmas at Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, waiting for an organ transplant. Without a transplant, the chances of overcoming the disease were grim.
Day 18: Harlem Macaroni Kid Christmas Countdown
Here's another craft I started when my daughter was two years old, and it's been a tradition for nine years. I love seeing how the decorations get a little more detailed each year, and I hope she continues this tradition with her children in the future. To make these decorations,...
Montessori Mastery adds electives, basketball
Montessori Mastery School of Odessa has added JV and high school basketball, photography and American Sign Language this year. It’s also continuing its popular theater program, taught by Kaylee Cerda, field trips for fourth through 12th grades and visits from area museums and organizations for the prekindergarten through third grade classes.
