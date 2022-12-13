ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waterford, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC6.com

Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
zip06.com

Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’

Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
northcountrynow.com

New fitness center at Lisbon school

Community members can now access a new fitness center at Lisbon Central School District. Above, Hayden Vesel lifts dumbbells. For more, read story here. Photo submitted by BOCES.
LISBON, CT
birchrestaurant.com

16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT

New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers

Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings

(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy