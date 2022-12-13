Read full article on original website
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Zane Saul – The Three Biggest Threats to Our Health This Winter
New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Dr. Zane Saul, Chief of Infectious Disease at Bridgeport Hospital, about the risks of a potential “Tri-Demic” this season. Everyone needs to take precautions to avoid getting influenza (the flu), Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), and COVID-19.
ABC6.com
Mental health professionals react to tWitch’s shocking suicide
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — People across the country were left shocked after the suicide of popular DJ and dancer Stephen “tWitch” Boss. The man who outwardly seemed to be a pillar of happiness. His shocking suicide has also left mental health professionals in Rhode Island sounding the...
zip06.com
Angelo Giannopoulos: ‘Officially Retired, but Working’
Nick’s Place on Route 1 continues to remain one of the most beloved eateries on the shoreline. Angelo Giannopoulos, owner of this hidden gem, has provided comfort and compassion for his customers for close to 40 years, keeping his doors open 24/7 despite storms, blizzards, and hurricanes and when every other establishment on the shoreline was closed.
Kinship adoption: Waterbury couple raising second family in their late 50s
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — “They have come such a long way,” said Sandra Santos, gazing at three children in her living room. Even though she is the mom of three grown children and a grandmom to eight, she has room in her heart for more parenting. When her niece couldn’t care for her baby, the […]
Bristol Press
New Britain, Newington, Southington nursing facilities achieve high ratings from US News & World Report
Three local skilled nursing facilities run by Hartford HealthCare Senior Services achieved high performance ratings for short-term rehabilitation care in the U.S. News & World Report. They are Jerome Home in New Britain, the Southington Care Center and Jefferson House in Newington. The consumer analysis and media company evaluated 15,000...
Man sets up housing in his backyard for New Haven homeless
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Homelessness is a growing concern across the country, including right here in Connecticut. Advocates are pushing for better solutions, especially during the winter. A federal survey finds the unhoused population in Connecticut fell between 2015 and 2021 but jumped 13% this year. Advocates in New Haven say the situation is […]
northcountrynow.com
New fitness center at Lisbon school
Community members can now access a new fitness center at Lisbon Central School District. Above, Hayden Vesel lifts dumbbells. For more, read story here. Photo submitted by BOCES.
New information on flu shots timing and effect on heart conditions
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With flu cases on the rise and expected to go higher, doctors are encouraging everyone to get a flu vaccination if they have not already. There is new information about getting the most protection out of your flu shot that could involve the time of day you receive it. When […]
Webster couple who never returned home after stopping to ask for directions found in Connecticut
WEBSTER, Mass. — A missing Webster couple who set off a Silver Alert when they failed to return home after stopping to ask for directions on Tuesday was found safe in Connecticut overnight, officials said. Janusz and Stanislawa Melewski were last seen in Shrewsbury around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday...
Brookfield, Torrington Receive Grants To Demolish Blighted Properties
For years I wondered about the abandoned property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. There has been tremendous change and a lot of progress all around the Four Corners, but this abandoned, beat up property has always been an eye sore. Your days are numbered 20 Station Road, Brookfield, thanks to a grant from good ol' Connecticut.
birchrestaurant.com
16 Best Restaurants in New Haven, CT
New Haven is a coastal city located on Long Island Sound. It is said that it has more foot traffic than any other place between New York City and Boston. With many attractions for tourists and those with active lifestyles, there are also many good restaurants in the area. If you live in New Haven or are planning to visit there soon, check out one of the best restaurants in New Haven. Here is an alphabetical guide to help. Bon Appetit!
NBC Connecticut
Tracking Possible Significant Snowfall for Parts of Conn. Tomorrow Night
NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking the possibility of significant snowfall for parts of the state Thursday night into Friday. Rain and snow will break out Thursday night. The rain will be in the areas of Hartford, New Haven, New London and Storrs. Snow is expected for most of Litchfield County....
What Concerts Did You See at Lake Compounce Back in the Day?
I just saw that Lake Compounce in Bristol is building a floating stage in order to host live music and entertainment in the summer of 2023 and it started me thinking about all the great shows I saw back in the day there. Between 1988 and 1992, Compounce hosted some...
Well-known Connecticut-based department store chain, Ames, is returning in Spring 2023, after 21 years out of business
Ames Department Stores are making a comeback, and the company has posted a message on its website, announcing the return of its stores in early 2023. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Safety Hunter Keeps Eye On The Rising Tiers
Nobody tripped over the edge of a rising parking garage and broke his leg or worse Tuesday morning. Jared Hunter was making sure of that. Hard-hatted Hunter was on the construction site of the George-and-Orchard Street portion of the $838 million Yale New Haven neurosciences center rising in West River. While workers from Turner Construction worked on the first tiers of the garage, Hunter monitored their safety.
3 teens charged in connection to multi-town purse snatchings
(WTNH) – Three teens have been arrested in connection to several purse-snatching incidents across New Haven County. Hamden police said around 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a complaint of a 12-year-old boy being assaulted on Mix Avenue while he was walking home from his bus stop. The victim told police he was stopped in a […]
Smithfield crash victim remembered as ‘one-in-a-million guy’
Anthony Manieri was driving in the high-speed lane on I-295 South in Smithfield Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his pickup truck, according to police.
Flying to new heights: Bradley announces non-stop flight to Jamaica
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — Is a trip to Jamaica on your horizon? For the first time, Bradley International Airport will offer a non-stop flight from Connecticut to Jamaica. The service will commence with a flight to Montego Bay on December 15. The new destination is well-deserved, as Connecticut is home to one of the […]
Explore An Abandoned Connecticut House Used In A 1971 Cult Horror Film
The name of the film is "Let's Scare Jessica To Death" and it is a cult horror film that was shot in locations in Middlesex County, Connecticut in 1971. We found a YouTube video of an exploration of the house that was featured in the film. This place is partially collapsed and the warning is very much appropriate.
Police: Monroe-Woodbury graduate killed in Connecticut domestic violence attack
The 40-year-old mother of three was killed with an ax last Tuesday inside her Milford, Connecticut condo.
