Chicago Family Faces 440% Property Tax Increase, Possible BankruptcyTaxBuzzChicago, IL
Op-Ed: Elgin Residents Need to Know: What's Going On At This Apartment Complex?Sherry McGuinnElgin, IL
Get a free sandwich at Potbelly to celebrate the holidaysJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Customers Have Mixed Feelings As Aldi Gets Self-Checkouts Because Stores Only Have One CashierC. HeslopChicago, IL
New Trendy Salad Restaurant in Schaumburg Does it live up to the hype?Chicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
thereporteronline.net
A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago
Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
Illinois Neighborhood Named Coolest In United States 2nd In World
A neighborhood in Illinois was named the coolest in the United States and the second coolest in the world. I like my neighborhood. I think it is a cool place to live but I know it is not making any cool lists. It is not even the coolest neighborhood in Rockford, let alone Illinois, the United States, or in the world.
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn
The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
thereporteronline.net
Where to Go for Christmas Eve Dinner in Chicago (2022)
The festivities have been here, and I could imagine how pretty your sparkling holiday lights and loaded Christmas tree look at home. However, if you’re looking to dress up and go out for an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner in Chicago, this list is for you. May it be a family gathering or romantic date, you’ll find the coziest, most elegant, most innovative, or most intimate dining experiences in this list.
Elk Grove Village display wins ABC7's 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight
We have a winner in the 2022 Great Chicago Light Fight!
onekindesign.com
A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore
This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
200K Christmas lights shine bright at Tinley Park Christmas House
Dominic Kowalczyk has been dominating the Christmas lights game in Chicago's south suburbs since 1996 with the Tinley Park Christmas House.
thereporteronline.net
A series on Chicago’s Jewish restaurants
As Hanukkah celebrations get underway, Jewish restaurants across Chicagoland are ushering in this year’s Festival of Lights in ways as resilient as they are delicious. After all, the holiday is about standing the test of time. In 164 B.C., as the story goes, Judah Maccabee led a band of Jewish soldiers to victory over the Seleucid army and freed Jerusalem from captivity. After nearly 40 years, the city’s Holy Temple was back in the hands of Jews, but they could only find a small crue of oil to light its sacred candelabrum, a menorah, for one day.
fox32chicago.com
Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square
CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
Fat Rosie’s in Naperville expands with a new location
Fat Rosie’s is a family-friendly Mexican Taqueria, with a modern take on traditional Mexican cuisine and craft cocktails
fox32chicago.com
Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago
CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
fox32chicago.com
2 men stole $2,400 worth of merchandise from Macy's in Oak Brook, led police on pursuit: prosecutors
OAK BROOK, Ill. - Bond has been set for two men accused of stealing approximately $2,400 worth of merchandise from the Macy’s department store located in Oak Brook. Brandon Abrons, 49, of Michigan City, Indiana, and McKinley Brown, 42, of Chicago, have been charged with one count of burglary and one count of retail theft.
Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach
MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CBS News
Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
napervillelocal.com
Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend
Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
Eater
Lettuce Entertain You’s New Japanese Restaurant Will Have Two Gorgeous Riverfront Terraces
Even before the pandemic, some worried that Chicago’s largest restaurant company, Lettuce Entertain You Enterprises, was abandoning upscale to focus on more casual concepts. The company closed Tru in 2017, when “fast casual” and “quick serve” were buzzwords in increasing usage within the restaurant world.
959theriver.com
Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest
An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Naperville, IL
Naperville is a beautiful city worth exploring in DuPage County, Illinois. Although it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, it also offers plenty of sightseeing opportunities and fun activities. From historic districts, sprawling parks, and charming riverside trails, Naperville has something for every kind of traveler. Moreover,...
thereporteronline.net
Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint
When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
