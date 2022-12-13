ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Plaines, IL

thereporteronline.net

A final interview with The Bagel owner Danny Wolf of Chicago

Sometimes, customers stopped by Lakeview’s The Bagel Restaurant and Deli just to see Danny Wolf, the thin, bright-blue-eyed patriarch of a 72-year-old family business. On July 3, Wolf died at 77 years old. (His widow declined to comment on the cause of death, but an employee of The Bagel said it was “unexpected.”) Liberated from a Czech concentration camp in 1945 as in infant, Wolf became a Chicago legend who turned The Bagel into a haven for Holocaust survivors and those experiencing houselessness.
CHICAGO, IL
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Cupich to celebrate Simbang Gabi Mass Friday night at St. Germaine in Oak Lawn

The Archdiocese of Chicago will celebrate its 37th annual Simbáng Gabi novena starting on Thursday, Dec. 15, through Friday, Dec. 23. Cardinal Blase J. Cupich, archbishop of Chicago, will celebrate Simbáng Gabi Mass at Our Lady at St. Germaine, 9711 S. Kolin Ave., in Oak Lawn on Friday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.
OAK LAWN, IL
thereporteronline.net

Where to Go for Christmas Eve Dinner in Chicago (2022)

The festivities have been here, and I could imagine how pretty your sparkling holiday lights and loaded Christmas tree look at home. However, if you’re looking to dress up and go out for an unforgettable Christmas Eve dinner in Chicago, this list is for you. May it be a family gathering or romantic date, you’ll find the coziest, most elegant, most innovative, or most intimate dining experiences in this list.
CHICAGO, IL
onekindesign.com

A Tudor-style house gets a stunning modern twist on Chicago’s North Shore

This modern lake house is the personal residence of Elissa Morgante and Fred Wilson, co-founding partners of Morgante Wilson Architects, sited in Wilmette, on Chicago’s suburban North Shore. Expansive walls of glazing provide on the rear facade provide sweeping views over Lake Michigan. It features a modern interpretation of...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

A series on Chicago’s Jewish restaurants

As Hanukkah celebrations get underway, Jewish restaurants across Chicagoland are ushering in this year’s Festival of Lights in ways as resilient as they are delicious. After all, the holiday is about standing the test of time. In 164 B.C., as the story goes, Judah Maccabee led a band of Jewish soldiers to victory over the Seleucid army and freed Jerusalem from captivity. After nearly 40 years, the city’s Holy Temple was back in the hands of Jews, but they could only find a small crue of oil to light its sacred candelabrum, a menorah, for one day.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Crystal Lake man charged with fatal stabbing in Logan Square

CHICAGO - A man from Crystal Lake has been charged with fatally stabbing a 26-year-old man in Logan Square earlier this year. Police say Efrain Lopez, 48, was arrested on Dec. 15 after he was identified as the offender who stabbed a man in the 3300 block of West North Avenue on the night of Sept. 23.
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN News

Father of accused Highland Park parade shooter charged

LAKE COUNTY, Ill. — The father of the man accused in the Highland Park Fourth of July parade shooter has now also been charged. Charges were filed Thursday and announced Friday Robert Crimo Jr. has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless conduct the Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Prosecutors and Highland […]
HIGHLAND PARK, IL
fox32chicago.com

Shots fired outside Buffalo Wild Wings in suburban Chicago

CHICAGO RIDGE, Ill. - A gun was recovered after shots were fired outside of Buffalo Wild Wings in Chicago Ridge on Thursday night. The shooting happened around 8:20 p.m. outside the restaurant housed near the front of the Chicago Ridge Mall, police said. Multiple shots were fired by one person...
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
CBS Chicago

Experts: Site of bulldozed equestrian center could be prime burial site for heiress Helen Brach

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (CBS) -- Chicago candy heiress Helen Voorhees Brach disappeared 45 years ago – and she remains the wealthiest woman in Illinois ever to have disappeared.Some who have followed the Brach case say there is new ground to cover. A northwest suburban equestrian center that insiders say could have been a prime burial spot for her murderers was bulldozed this week.As CBS 2's Chris Tye reported Thursday, critics say searching at the old Glen Grove Equestrian Center site is an expensive needle-in-a-haystack effort. Others say it is worth exploring to solve one of Chicago's most mysterious disappearances.In 1977,...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

Armed robber hits Chicago Jewel Osco store

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Jewel-Osco grocery store where the shooter got away Thursday morning. It happened in the 7300 block of W. Foster around 10:23 a.m. Thursday in Chicago's Oriole Park neighborhood. According to Chicago police, the suspect showed a gun and then started taking merchandise off store shelves.
CHICAGO, IL
napervillelocal.com

Things to do Dec. 16-22: Suburbs pack in the holiday events this weekend

Santa Claus at Geneva Commons: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Sunday, Dec. 18, at Geneva Commons, 410 Commons Drive, Geneva. Stop by Santa’s station for a photo and treats. shopgenevacommons.com. Holly Jolly Days: 3-7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, Dec. 14-16, at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St.,...
GENEVA, IL
959theriver.com

Naperville man’s eagle picture wins monthly Forest Preserve photo contest

An eagle with outstretched wings in the shape of a “V” signaled a victory for photo contest participant Bertrand Leclercq of Naperville. Leclercq won November’s portion of the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s Preserve the Moment Photo Contest, which began in May. His stunning photo of an eagle lifting off from a branch at McKinley Woods preserve in Channahon was one of five photos selected by judges from all entries. The five photos were voted on by members of the public on the District’s Facebook page. Leclercq said he enjoys going into Will County forest preserve to take photos.
NAPERVILLE, IL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Naperville, IL

Naperville is a beautiful city worth exploring in DuPage County, Illinois. Although it is one of the wealthiest cities in the Midwest, it also offers plenty of sightseeing opportunities and fun activities. From historic districts, sprawling parks, and charming riverside trails, Naperville has something for every kind of traveler. Moreover,...
NAPERVILLE, IL
thereporteronline.net

Milt’s BBQ is Chicago’s only kosher barbecue joint

When the rest of the world thought beef brisket was too leathery to eat, Ashkenazic Jews proved them wrong. For centuries, they braised the cow’s breast low and slow, unlocking a succulence so insatiable American pitmasters wanted in. “You pickle it, you smoke it, you salt it. You do...
CHICAGO, IL

