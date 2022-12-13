ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax, VA

Mason celebrates winter graduates

More than 5,000 students will graduate with degrees or certificates in the university’s Winter Commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. today at EagleBank Arena. The ceremony will be livestreamed on Mason’s YouTube channel. Mason alum Gregory W. Fowler, president of the University of Maryland Global Campus, is the featured...
Gregory Fowler 2022 Winter Commencement Remarks

Thank you, Rector Blackman … and to you, graduates—and my soon-to-be fellow alumni—let me join with all who are wishing you congratulations!. I sit through enough of these ceremonies to know that my presence and the words I share will be most appreciated if I keep my remarks brief and relevant.
Student speaker Alamin is also a world-class judo athlete

This year’s Winter Commencement student speaker is Yasmin Alamin, who is graduating this December with a bachelor of science in mechanical engineering. Alamin, who grew up in Northern Virginia, is the only girl among four siblings and has always had her mind set on achieving something great. She was homeschooled by her parents and attended Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) before coming to George Mason University.
