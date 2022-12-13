Read full article on original website
The 10 best 1-year CD rates for December 2022
Check out the CDs that made out top-10 list based on their APY, minimum opening deposit, compounding frequency, and customer service.
US government entities Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were just cleared to purchase mortgages of over $1 million for the first time because home prices are still so high
With US home prices climbing by more than 12% in the year through September, so too can the size of your mortgage.
Home prices are falling at the fastest rate in 15 years. 11 real estate analysts and economists break down how bad they think it's going to get in 2023.
All 11 experts said home prices, which have already started to dip, will drop even further in 2023 due to a softening economy and lower demand for houses.
moneytalksnews.com
Coming Soon: $1 Million Mortgages With 3% Down
Home prices have risen so much during the past year that, in 2023, loan limits for all but two U.S. counties will be higher — and it will be possible to get a federally backed mortgage of more than $1 million in some areas. In the highest-cost areas of...
The stock market will jump 18% in 2023 as this year's crises become next year's opportunities and the economy heads for a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee says
The stock market will rally 18% in 2023 as the economy sticks a soft landing, Fundstrat's Tom Lee said. Fundstrat's 2023 outlook for the S&P 500 to end the year at 4,750 is the most bullish forecast on Wall Street. "US economy [is] remarkably resilient in the face of rapid...
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach says the odds of a Fed rate cut next year are over 75%, as the coming recession bites
Billionaire investor Jeff Gundlach thinks there's a 75% chance the Fed will cut rates next year. Elevated risks of a US recession in 2023 will force the Fed to pivot in its policy, he said. Jumbo rate hikes by the Fed could also mean inflation falls lower than expected, Gundlach...
Business Insider
A financial coach shares 9 ways to earn $8,000 a month in passive income to prepare for a recession, inflation, or layoffs
Lisa Andrea launched a financial blog in 2021 and consistently books $8,000 in monthly revenue. Now might feel like a scary time to invest, but it's a great time to get your financial strategy in place, she said. Andrea outlines 9 of the easiest ways to earn passive income, including...
Business Insider
Freedom Mortgage review: Accepts low credit scores for FHA, VA, and USDA mortgages
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. Insider's Featured Mortgage Lenders. On Quicken's...
CNET
Mortgage Rates for Dec. 15, 2022: Rates Climb
A number of principal mortgage rates are higher today. The average 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgage rates both saw an increase. For variable rates, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage also rose. Mortgage rates have been increasing consistently since the start of 2022, following in the wake of a series of...
CNBC
Here’s what the Federal Reserve’s half-point rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised interest rates for the seventh time this year to cool inflation. The rates you get for a mortgage, credit card, car loan, student debt and savings could be affected. Here are your best money moves heading into 2023. The Federal Reserve raised its target federal funds...
As US home prices decline, number of buyers with underwater mortgages swells
A number of consumers who took out a home mortgage this year are now underwater as rapidly rising mortgage rates drain demand from the housing market.
A Misunderstood Yet Effective Mortgage Housing Hack, Despite Rates Rising
Mortgage rates are always a hot topic in the news. Whether they are up or down they are newsworthy. There is a way to save on your mortgage and get a better great rate, regardless of whether rates are rising or falling.
These Are the Top 10 Housing Markets for 2023, According to Economists
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. Most experts agree that the housing market will continue to cool next year as mortgage rates remain high — but that doesn’t necessarily mean lower prices and less competition are coming to every city in the U.S.
Savings Account Rates Today: December 6, 2022—No Movement On Rates
Rates on the full range of savings accounts are mixed compared to a week ago as the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates. In the market for an account where you can save for a rainy day or retirement? Here’s a look at the best savings rates you’ll find today.
Business Insider
Fannie Mae just made it easier to get a mortgage with no credit score
Black and Hispanic homebuyers are more likely to be 'credit invisible'. Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.
KTNV
Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022
Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of KTNV. — Best Bad Credit Loans Guaranteed Approval In USA From Top Online Lenders Of December 2022. Did you recently request a bank or credit union loan and got rejected?...
New inflation data supports a stock market rally into year-end as the Fed could end its rate hikes this month, Fundstrat says
November's cooler-than-expected CPI report puts less pressure on the Fed to continue with its interest rate hikes, according to Fundstrat. The firm says that's supportive of a stock-market rally into year end. It highlighted that 1-month annualized inflation fell to 2.4% in November, right around the Fed's long-term 2% target.
A US recession is coming - here are 5 reasons why
Welcome back, readers. I'm your host, Phil Rosen, reporting from Manhattan. I hate to say it, but crypto exchange FTX's fallout is still making headlines even after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said last week it was getting way too much attention. To kick off the weekend, Binance CEO "CZ" and...
Homebuyers are losing out on homes and big deposits as affordability escapes them
The homebuilder cancellation rate was 25.6% in October, up from 7.9% last year, according to John Burns Real Estate Consulting, as mortgage rates hover between 6% and 7%.
Homebuilders are fronting thousands of dollars in cash to help buyers reduce their mortgage rate and make homes more affordable
Over 75% of new construction home builders are fronting the cost for mortgage buydowns to attract buyers with lower interest rates on their mortgages.
