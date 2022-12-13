ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints releases statement following the signing of the US Respect for Marriage Act

By Will Feelright
cachevalleydaily.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Today, not 'Juneteenth,' is the real date on which slavery ended in the US

On this day, one of our country's greatest sins, slavery, was abolished in the United States. As much focus recently has centered on "Juneteenth" as a holiday to celebrate the end of slavery, that is historically inaccurate. It was not until the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, that slavery was legally abolished.
The Independent

Evangelicals may be turning away from Trump, but Christian nationalism isn’t going anywhere

Since the heady days of Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign, Caleb Campbell’s congregation has been split in two. The pastor of an evangelical church in the northern suburbs of Phoenix, Arizona, he has watched his flock both energised and repulsed by the real estate tycoon’s political rise.“When Trump would come to town, we had members of our congregation inside the building for the rally and some outside the building protesting,” he tells The Independent. “I was naive. I remember thinking that obviously people see right through this. I was shocked to discover that most people really earnestly supported not only...
ARIZONA STATE
AOL Corp

Leaked documents indicate over 300 members of far-right paramilitary Oath Keepers may be current or former DHS employees, Project on Government Oversight reports

A leaked membership list suggests that Oath Keepers have infiltrated the Department of Homeland Security. More than 300 members of the paramilitary group describe themselves as current or former DHS employees. DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Just weeks after Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes was...
icytales.com

What Does Divine Mean? Understanding Divinity In 5 Simple Points

‘What does divine mean?’ – this is a question that collectively all religions aspire to answer. However, it’s a very loaded and subjective question, so deciphering it takes time and patience. The Dalai Lama holds divinity with warm-heartedness, compassion, forgiveness, tolerance, self-discipline, and contentment. So, the Dalai...

Comments / 0

Community Policy