Fan who caught Aaron Judge 62nd home run ball cost himself a ton of money
You often hear these days about people who bet on themselves and see their faith pay off in big ways. But you don’t often hear about the ones who do bet on themselves, only to see the decision backfire. In the case of Cory Youmans, his gamble could not...
MLB
Senga begins Mets chapter of baseball journey
For Kodai Senga and the Mets organization alike, Monday morning’s press conference was a long time coming. “We’re thrilled to welcome Kodai to the Mets,” general manager Billy Eppler said as the club introduced the Japanese right-hander. “We’ve scouted him from afar for a number of years, and we knew when he hit free agency that we would want to make this day a reality.”
MLB
Judge's 62nd home run ball sells for HOW MUCH?
The baseball that Yankees superstar Aaron Judge hit for his American League-record-setting 62nd home run of the 2022 season has sold for $1.5 million, according to Goldin Auctions. The bidding closed on Saturday night, and the winning bid was for $1.25 million plus a $250,000 buyer's premium. Judge, who recently...
MLB
Astros bringing back Brantley on 1-year deal (source)
Michael Brantley will be back with the Astros next season after agreeing to a one-year, $12 million deal with the club, a source told MLB.com's Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The deal will include $4 million in incentives. The team has not confirmed the move. One of MLB’s best contact hitters,...
MLB
Pirates trade for utility man Connor Joe from Rockies
The route to Pittsburgh may have had several detours along the way, but Connor Joe, at long last, will suit up for the black and gold. The Pirates acquired Joe from the Rockies in exchange for Minor League right-handed pitcher Nick Garcia, the team announced on Sunday, bringing Joe back to the organization that drafted him eight years ago.
MLB
Miami native fulfilling longtime dream
This story was excerpted from Christina De Nicola's Marlins Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Jon Jay is as local as it gets. Jay attended Coconut Grove and Sunset elementary schools, G.W. Carver Middle, Columbus High and the...
MLB
Justin Turner agrees to deal with Red Sox (source)
The Red Sox added a gritty run producer to their lineup, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent Justin Turner, a source told MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand on Sunday. The club has not confirmed the signing, which is expected to be for two years and worth around $22 million, according to a report from ESPN's Jeff Passan.
MLB
Braves lose Swanson to Cubs in free agency
ATLANTA -- Thoughts of Dansby Swanson returning to Atlanta began to evaporate as this offseason’s earliest weeks began to unfold. They were completely erased on Saturday when Swanson agreed to a seven-year, $177 million deal with the Cubs. Now, the Braves will need to find a shortstop for the...
MLB
Here's where the Giants' rotation stands post-Rodón
SAN FRANCISCO -- The Giants lost another big free agent to the Yankees on Thursday, when All-Star left-hander Carlos Rodón reportedly agreed to a six-year, $162 million deal that will bring an end to his brief, but exceptional, tenure in San Francisco. In New York, Rodón is poised to...
MLB
Who's left? Best free agent at each position
Sure, several superstar free agents have been signed as we near Christmas, with Aaron Judge returning to the Yankees, Carlos Correa joining the Giants, Jacob deGrom heading to the Rangers, and others. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t several gems remaining on the open market for teams to snatch up.
MLB
Atlanta adds versatile INF Hoy Park via trade
ATLANTA -- Finding a starting shortstop is the Braves’ primary offseason need. But they also need to create infield depth with players like Hoy Park, who was acquired from the Red Sox in exchange for a player to be named and cash considerations on Friday. Park hit .202 with...
MLB
Could Rangers have AL's top rotation?
ARLINGTON -- The Rangers entered the offseason with one clear goal above all: to improve the starting rotation. General manager Chris Young and the rest of the front office answered the call with swiftness, signing two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom before baseball’s annual Winter Meetings even took place.
MLB
White Sox reunite with Hamilton on Minor League deal (source)
CHICAGO -- Outfielder Billy Hamilton is returning to the White Sox via a Minor League deal with a non-roster invite to Spring Training, a source confirmed to MLB.com on Saturday. The club has not confirmed the deal. Hamilton, 32, played 71 games for the White Sox in 2021 and had...
MLB
The best baseball players born on Dec. 17
Who are the best players born on each day of the year? We have a list for every day on the calendar. Here’s a subjective ranking of the top five for Dec. 17. Utley was a core piece to the success of the Phillies from 2007-11, when they won a pair of National League pennants and a World Series in '08. Overall, the second baseman spent 12 1/2 of his 16 MLB seasons with Philadelphia (his final 3 1/2 were with the Dodgers), earning six All-Star selections and four Silver Slugger Awards. He hit .353 with a pair of doubles and a homer in the 2008 NL Championship Series against the Dodgers to help the Phils clinch their first pennant in 28 years. Though they didn't repeat as World Series champs, Utley hit .296 with six homers during the 2009 postseason, five of which came against the Yankees in the Fall Classic alone.
MLB
Dodgers, J.D. Martinez reach 1-year deal (source)
LOS ANGELES -- At the Trade Deadline, the Dodgers pushed hard to land J.D. Martinez from the Red Sox, but the asking price never lowered and a deal between the two teams never came to fruition. More than four months later, the Dodgers got their guy. They reached agreement on...
MLB
Flores earns Tigers Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors
DETROIT -- The Tigers’ 2023 home schedule -- for which single-game tickets went on sale Friday -- includes a three-game series in mid-April against the Giants, whose RBI leader last season was infielder Wilmer Flores. Detroit's prospect list from MLB Pipeline includes Wilmer Flores, the newly awarded 2022 Tigers...
MLB
Frazier embraces O's: 'They've done their homework'
On a Zoom call earlier this offseason, Orioles general manager Mike Elias asked Adam Frazier what hitting adjustments the seven-year big league veteran was planning on making this winter, coming off a bit of a down 2022 season. So, Frazier went into detail. He needs to do a better job...
MLB
How Adam Frazier signing impacts this Gold Glover
This story was excerpted from Jake Rill's Orioles Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. At last week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, general manager Mike Elias indicated that Ramón Urías was unlikely to spend as much time at third base for the Orioles in 2023, even though he won the American League Gold Glove Award at the position in ‘22. Instead, Urías appeared to be tabbed for another starting spot in the infield.
MLB
This new Blue Jay is fired up
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. When Kevin Kiermaier started talking about his new chapter with the Blue Jays on Thursday during his introductory Zoom call with Toronto media, he couldn’t stop.
MLB
Red Sox DFA Hosmer to make room for new hurler
The Red Sox designated veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer for assignment on Friday, in conjunction with a deal with the Royals to add right-hander Wyatt Mills. Boston sent Minor League righty Jacob Wallace to Kansas City in the trade. The move signifies a vote of confidence in rookie Triston Casas...
