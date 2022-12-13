Exclusive research: Top multifamily housing kitchen and bath amenities for 2022-2023

Read full article on original website
Building Design & Construction
Urban housing revival: 3 creative multifamily housing renovations
Bruner/Cott’s AIA award-winning inaugural project, the 1974 transformation of Boston’s expiring Chickering & Sons Piano Factory into the Piano Craft Guild Housing for Artists, was the nation’s first conversion of a major mill structure into housing and a landmark development in the national movement to recycle old buildings.
A Real Estate Agent Reveals The HGTV Trends That No One Wants Anymore
Reaching 77 million American households, HGTV can have a huge impact on design trends. Here are the HGTV trends going out of style, according to an expert.
tinyhousetalk.com
40 ft. Container Home with Soaking Tub for Sale
It’s been a while since we’ve featured a container home, but today we have one from a new tiny house company in Michigan, Tiny Home P.S. At 40 feet long, this tiny home has lots of space — even enough room for a ground floor bedroom and a massive bathroom!
This Gorgeous 79-Foot Mahogany Yacht Was Just Built. Now It Could Be Yours for $4.8 Million.
It’s a rare thing to score a freshly built yacht without any of the headaches of construction. Now Northrop & Johnson is offering seafarers exactly that. The yacht brokerage has just listed a gorgeous 79-footer that was delivered by Magnolia Yachts only this past November. Described as a “pocket superyacht,” Magnolia One takes design cues from traditional trawlers and has an elegant, neoclassical aesthetic. Featuring exterior lines and naval architecture by Taka Yacht Design, the vessel was forged from laminated Acajou mahogany and pairs a dark green hull with contrasting wooden accents. The old-world charm extends to the interiors, too. Conceived by...
housebeautiful.com
Watch a Designer Choose Tiles for a Very Special Kitchen—Her Own
With an endless array of styles and materials available, choosing tile for your kitchen renovation can quickly go from fun to overwhelming. Porcelain or ceramic? Square or rectangle? Patterned or plain? For designer Gail Davis, who often works with clients who want a whole-house makeover (and all the decisions that entails), the best way to narrow down the choices is to see them in person.
woodfloorbusiness.com
What Wood Flooring Do You Have in Your Own House?
We asked wood flooring pros what wood flooring they had in their own homes. Here are some responses shared by our readers on the WFB Facebook page:. 5-inch ipé with a ¾-inch maple feature strip. Aaron Sheaves. This is actually in my daughter's bedroom, but it's covered with...
Building Design & Construction
Community Centers reinforce a town or city’s sense of place
The intersection of a community with its natural surroundings is one key to a successful design of Community Centers, according to a new 24-page paper titled “Creating a Wellness Culture,” about the benefits of this building type, cowritten by HMC Architects’ Civic Practice Leader Kyle Peterson, and Director of Design James Krueger, who used three of their firm’s recent projects to buttress their thesis.
Apple Insider
IKEA and Sonos launch new SYMFONISK floor lamp speaker
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — IKEA and Sonos have partnered to launch SYMFONISK, a combination of floor lamp and speaker that blends into a living space. The two companies first launched a SYMFONISK lamp speaker in 2019, and the...
simphome.com
12 Small Master Bedroom Upgrades
Stick to the basics. It’s tempting to want to implement all of the new master bedroom design ideas for this year at once, but doing so will result in a chaotic environment that won’t help anyone relax. Adding a few quirky or interesting touches to your bedroom is a great way to make it feel more like your own, but don’t go crazy!
luxesource.com
Inside A New S.C. Penthouse With Old World-Inspired Architecture
As life evolves, so—inevitably—do our homes. This was precisely why a pair of empty nesters in South Carolina decided to embark on a new chapter after 35 happy years in a 1920s residence just minutes from their city’s thriving downtown. “When our children grew up and left home, we realized the space wasn’t functional for two people,” the wife shares. “It didn’t have a main suite downstairs, and it was missing many of the features that you start to think about as you get older.”
