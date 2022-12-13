Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
Arn Anderson Talks Retirement, His Son Brock, & More
Arn Anderson recently took part in a Zoom chat on AdFreeShows to discuss a variety of topics, including how much longer he plans to be in the wrestling business, his son Brock’s future, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On retirement: “I’m just...
Bianca Belair Opens Up About Suffering Gruesome Injury
At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion, finally getting redemption for her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam. During the match, the current RAW Women’s Champion suffered an eye injury as Lynch, while stomping down at her, landed her heel directly on her eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for The EST.
LA Knight Calls Working With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge”
It has been a “unique challenge” for LA Knight to work with Bray Wyatt in the latter’s first feud since returning to WWE. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October, fifteen months after his controversial release in 2021. While speaking to...
DDP Opens Up On One Last Match, Conversation With Randy Orton, More
In a recent interview with ComicBookMovie.com’s Josh Wilding, Diamond Dallas Page touched on a variety of topics pertaining to DDP Yoga, a potential return to WWE, his personal conversation with Randy Orton, Ric Flair’s Last Match, and more. When asked if he would be interested in one final...
Report: Vince McMahon Could Block Any Potential Sale Of WWE
Vince McMahon could block any and all possible sales of WWE despite retiring from the promotion in July of this year. McMahon retired due to allegations of misconduct with female employees and for paying millions of dollars in NDAs. This week, it was reported that McMahon is planning a comeback,...
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage (12/16/22)
AEW has announced the lineup for tonight’s new Rampage episode, which you can see below:. Dustin Rhodes, Orange Cassidy & Best Friends vs. Kip Sabian, Trent Seven & The Butcher and The Blade. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here on eWrestlingNews.com. Or you can...
DDP Says Resurrection Of Jake The Snake Film Has Been Discussed
Diamond Dallas Page has revealed that a feature film take on the 2014 documentary The Resurrection of Jake the Snake has been discussed as a narrative release. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke with CS.net for a new interview promoting his new film High Heat and revealed that a narrative film based on the 2014 documentary about Jake Roberts could be on the way.
Backstage News On Naomi’s WWE Status
As previously reported, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago.” Now, she’s expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Banks’ tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air since they walked out of the company in May. Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the belief is that Naomi will have to make a decision regarding her future. Meltzer wrote the following:
Braun Strowman Calls Himself The Last Of A Dying Breed Of Big Men Wrestlers
Braun Strowman is following in the giant footsteps of Kane, The Undertaker, and Andre the Giant, according to the Monster Among Men. Strowman returned to WWE in September of this year after being released in June of 2021. Speaking to SHAK Wrestling this week, Strowman stated that he is the...
Big E Remembers Brodie Lee On Late AEW Star’s Birthday
WWE Superstar Big E has shared a tribute to the late Brodie Lee on what would have been the AEW wrestler’s 43rd birthday. Lee, known as Luke Harper in WWE, died in December 2020 of Idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 41. On Twitter, Big E shared an...
Kevin Owens Pitched Match To Shawn Michaels
Every wrestling fan has booked a dream match. Maybe Bret Hart vs. Kurt Angle. Maybe CM Punk vs. Stone Cold Steve Austin. Shawn Michaels vs …. Kevin Owens? Fightful reports that Owens apparently pitched a match to Michaels, and Owens spoke about it on a recent podcast. Appearing on...
Danhausen & The Gunns Disagree About “Ass Boys” Chants
To chant “Ass Boys” or not to chant? That is the question. Whether ’tis nobler to suffer the wrath of Austin and Colten Gunn, or take to the seas with Chris Jericho and Danhausen, and by opposing, be ridiculed by them. To chant, to sleep no more.
New Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions Crowned
The Motor City Machine Guns are your new Impact Wrestling World Tag Team Champions, as the duo defeated Heath and Rhino in the main event of Thursday night’s episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV. The win marks Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin’s third run with the titles. Heath &...
Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW Announced For WWE Elimination Chamber Weekend
WWE has announced that the next Undertaker 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on February 16 in Montreal. You can check out the official announcement below:. As first reported by Postmedia news, WWE today announced that the critically acclaimed UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW will take place on Thursday, Feb. 16 at L’Olympia in Montreal ahead of WWE Elimination Chamber.
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (12/16/22)
WWE invades the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – WWE Intercontinental Championship: Gunther (c) vs. Ricochet. – WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: IYO SKY & Dakota Kai...
Nyla Rose Comments On Possibly Getting Into Stand-Up Comedy
On a recent edition of Vickie Guerrero’s Excuse Me podcast, AEW’s Nyla Rose commented on her love of comedy and if she’s ever considered doing stand-up on the side. She said,. “I did, I have thought about it a few times. I’m going to throw him under...
Arn Anderson Reacts To AEW’s New Senior Vice President
Arn Anderson has heard the news of AEW hiring a new Senior Vice President and Co-Executive Producer in the form of Michael Mansury, and he’s a big fan. As we reported earlier this week here on eWn, Mansury, who previously worked as WWE’s Vice President of Global Television Production, has signed with All Elite Wrestling.
