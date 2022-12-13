Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 15, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/8. Note: After this episode, the site will no longer be posting live coverage of Impact Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has supported this coverage over the past four years. We will continue posting results for Impact shows after they have aired.

