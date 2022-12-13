Read full article on original website
Ric Flair Wants Vince McMahon To Return To WWE
Vince McMahon’s apparent interest in returning to WWE has sent the internet into a frenzy. While most fans have had a negative reaction to the Wall Street Journal report, McMahon’s longtime friend, Ric Flair, reacted to the rumors on his podcast recently and felt the former CEO had all the power to make his own decisions.
Report: Vince McMahon Could Block Any Potential Sale Of WWE
Vince McMahon could block any and all possible sales of WWE despite retiring from the promotion in July of this year. McMahon retired due to allegations of misconduct with female employees and for paying millions of dollars in NDAs. This week, it was reported that McMahon is planning a comeback,...
Backstage News On Naomi’s WWE Status
As previously reported here on eWn, Sasha Banks’ WWE departure was confirmed to have been negotiated “months ago.” Now, she’s expected to appear for NJPW starting in January. The WWE status of Banks’ tag-team partner Naomi has been up in the air since they walked out...
Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release today, announcing that Alex Kane will be facing off against Davey Boy Smith Jr. at MLW Blood & Thunder:. Alex Kane vs. Davey Boy Smith Jr. added to MLW Philly Jan. 7 card. First-time ever encounter signed for MLW FUSION...
Longtime Vince McMahon Supporter Thinks Him Returning “Would Cripple The Company”
After Vince McMahon resigned from WWE, the former CEO and Chairman reportedly intends to make a comeback because he believes he was badly advised by those close to him when he decided to retire on July 2022. Reports have noted that many within WWE don’t want McMahon back as CEO...
Bianca Belair Opens Up About Suffering Gruesome Injury
At WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair defeated Becky Lynch to become the new RAW Women’s Champion, finally getting redemption for her 26-second loss to Lynch at SummerSlam. During the match, the current RAW Women’s Champion suffered an eye injury as Lynch, while stomping down at her, landed her heel directly on her eye. The move seemingly caused severe sight problems for The EST.
MJF Mocks Child He Made Flinch During AEW Dynamite
AEW World Champion MJF has continued his taunting of a young fan who he made flinch during this week’s episode of Dynamite. After feigning attacking the child during Dynamite, MJF made his views on the young fan clear on social media. This week’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw MJF...
WWE To Tape Two Episodes Of SmackDown Tomorrow, Roxanne Perez News, More
WWE will be taping two episodes of SmackDown tomorrow night in Chicago, IL. The second taping is for the December 23rd episode. The latest video from the “UpUpDownDown” YouTube channel features some Battle of the Brands. You can check that out below:. New WWE NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne...
Spoiler Notes For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will be airing a live episode of SmackDown tonight on FOX, then taping next week’s show right after the broadcast from the Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL. Fightful Select reports that Bray Wyatt was slated for both episodes of SmackDown. Also, the show being taped for next week has a Trick or Street Fight planned, and WWE has brought in several extras for Friday’s Smackdown to serve as security.
LA Knight Calls Working With Bray Wyatt A “Unique Challenge”
It has been a “unique challenge” for LA Knight to work with Bray Wyatt in the latter’s first feud since returning to WWE. Wyatt returned to WWE at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event in October, fifteen months after his controversial release in 2021. While speaking to...
Action Andretti Reacts To AEW Debut, Tony Khan Makes It Official
Following last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Action Andretti spoke with Renee Paquette to comment on his huge upset win over Chris Jericho. You can check out a video of that below:. Speaking of Action Andretti, AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that he’s officially All...
Impact Wrestling Results (12/15/2022)
Here are the results for the episode of Impact Wrestling airing on December 15, 2022. Did you miss the previous original episode? You can catch up with the results here: 12/8. Note: After this episode, the site will no longer be posting live coverage of Impact Wrestling shows for the foreseeable future. Thank you to everyone who has supported this coverage over the past four years. We will continue posting results for Impact shows after they have aired.
Further Details On Matt Riddle’s Reported Suspension Revealed
A recent report by Bodyslam.net claimed that Matt Riddle had violated WWE’s wellness policy, thus getting suspended by the company and checking into mandatory rehab for a 30-day period. Therefore, the Original Bro had been written off TV for a period of six weeks after he suffered a brutal assault at the hands of Solo Sikoa.
Hardcore Brawl Set For MLW Blood & Thunder
Major League Wrestling (MLW) sent out the following press release today, announcing a hardcore brawl between Mance Warner and Rickey Shane Page for MLW Blood & Thunder on January 7. You can check out the official announcement below:. Major League Wrestling today announced a Hardcore Matchf eaturing Mance Warner vs....
William Regal Talks How Talent Overcomplicate Wrestling, Hating The Word Mark
William Regal took to the final episode of his “Gentleman Villain” podcast to discuss several professional wrestling topics. During the show, Regal discussed his dislike for the term “mark,” professional wrestling being overcomplicated today, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE Holds Company Holiday Party In Stamford, CT, NXT Level Up Matches, More
On Tuesday night, WWE held a company holiday party in Stamford, Connecticut. In addition to many employees being in attendance, Johnny Gargano, Omos, Nikki Cross, Dana Brooke, and Triple H were at the party. The following four matches will be taking place on Friday’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:...
WWE SmackDown Results: December 16, 2022
WWE Friday Night SmackDown for December 16, 2022 is coming to you live from Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois!. Welcome to the ewrestlingnews.com live coverage of tonight’s broadcast of results from this show. We’ll be updating this page frequently throughout the night, so keep refreshing for the most up-to-date information!
Karrion Kross Comments On Keeping His Cool Following His WWE Release, Not Burning Bridges
While many WWE talents often take to social media and podcasts following their releases to blast the company, Karrion Kross wasn’t one of them. Speaking on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” podcast, the current WWE SmackDown Superstar opened up on keeping his cool following his WWE release and not burning any bridges with the company.
News On PPV Buys & Attendance For ROH Final Battle
According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022 brought in 25,000 pay-per-view buys. ROH aired the PPV on a Saturday to see if it would be a good slot for shows. 19,000 of the buys came via streaming with 6,400 being from cable. The final numbers...
Triple H Reportedly Plans To Reform DIY
Recent reports have indicated that Triple H and WWE Creative are considering reuniting the popular tag team of Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa, otherwise known as DIY. Gargano and Ciampa have a storied history together, initially teaming up as DIY. The team had epic rivalries and matches with the likes of the Authors of Pain, American Alpha, and The Revival down in NXT. Ciampa eventually turned on Gargano at NXT TakeOver: Chicago, unleashing a brutal assault and sowing the seeds for what is considered to be the greatest NXT feud to this day. Both men delivered numerous classic matches, both as a team and as opponents.
