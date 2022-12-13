Read full article on original website
San Angelo Has A Vicious Dog Problem
Let's face it. San Angelo has a dog problem. Wild and vicious dogs are attacking people and livestock. Some of these dogs are running wild in packs. Some of these dogs, like the one shot and killed while attacking a man in the 3300 block of Oxford Drive Tuesday, are family pets.
Fort Concho Buffalo Soldiers Finally Get Fitting Memorial
Buffalo Soldiers were a vital part of the taming of the West. The countless selfless contributions of soldiers of color, who fought and died for a country that didn't always treat them very well, can never be fully measured. Here in San Angelo, a monument to these men is being...
San Angelo’s Christmas Celebration Gets Into High Gear Saturday
Christmas At Old Fort Concho, The Community Tree Lighting Ceremony, The Lights of Christmas Parade and The Tour of Lights all take place this Saturday, December 3rd!. Something I have always loved about San Angelo is the way we get our Christmas Celebration underway with numerous Christmas Season Celebrations on the same day and this year that day is This Saturday, December 3rd!!
A Holiday Idea For San Angelo, Don’t Overlook The Hot Chocolate
It is no secret. I am a hot chocolate fanatic. Sure, I love great coffee. I will indulge in a tasty tea. Yet, for me, there is nothing like hot chocolate especially this time of year. This weekend with all the parades and other holiday events, nothing goes better with all of the festivities, than hot chocolate.
SAMFA Is Having A Big Christmas Celebration!
The San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts is hosting their annual Christmas Exhibit Friday December 9th and Thursday December 15th at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes Street!. Everyone is invited to join in on the fun of this ultimate winter wonderland. experience, complete with free art activities, an art...
It’s Beginning to Look Like A San Angelo Craigslist Christmas
Who says you need a big budget to find the perfect Christmas gift? Craigslist has been matching people with just the right items for years. Here are some incredible free items available now on Craigslist near San Angelo. Better hurry, these items won't last long. 1) Jeremy The Show Chicken:...
Beware of Night Stalking Coyotes In San Angelo Backyards
The video is terrifying. A security camera catches a coyote attacking a two-year-old in a Los Angeles neighborhood in broad daylight. This is just the latest incident. A quick google search for "coyote attacks toddler" will pull up numerous incidents. Many of those incidents have occurred right here in Texas. Not only do coyotes attack small children, they main and kill countless beloved family pets.
Holiday Treasures Meet The Arts in Paintbrush Alley Saturday
San Angelo is often called the "Oasis of West Texas". Our incredible city is a city full of culture and the arts thriving in the middle of dusty backroads and wide-open empty places. Nowhere is the vibrant art of San Angelo more visible than in our own Paintbrush Alley. Here...
Walmart CEO Warns: San Angelo Shoplifters Causing Us All To Pay
The CEO of Walmart is sending out a warning about higher prices and store closings. Doug McMillon told CNBC's "Squawk Box" that shoplifting at Walmart stores and other retailers nationwide is at historic high rates. Here in San Angelo, we're not immune to this trend. Back in October, a San...
Why You Need A Real Christmas Tree And Where To Find The Best
Every year in the US, an average of 20-25 million real Christmas trees are sold. Nationally, the real Christmas tree industry employs about 100-thousand people. There are Christmas tree farms in all 50 states. One of the biggest Christmas tree farms in Texas is the Elgin Christmas tree Farm in...
What Was San Angelo’s Snowiest Day?
The photos from Buffalo and Western New York are awe-inspiring. Some areas received six feet of snow in just a few days. Lake effect snows often happen in that part of the world when cold air sweeps across the Great Lakes. It picks up moisture and drops it as lots and lots of snow.
Why “Brown Friday/Weekend” Is Busiest For Plumbers
We all know the day after Thanksgiving is Black Friday. Before online shopping, it was the busiest shopping day of the year, which was supposed to elevate businesses out of the "red" and into the "black". In other words, it was the day of the year when companies broke even and began to make a profit.
Pickup Fire Closes U.S. 67…What To Do If YOUR Vehicle Catches Fire
It had to be a bad day for someone. A white pickup truck caught fire just south of Twin Mountain Fence on US67 Thursday at 4:40 pm. The Tom Green Sheriff's Department reports that the driver observed smoke under the hood and pulled to the shoulder. Fortunately, the driver was...
Do Posted Construction Zone Speed Limits Always Apply in Texas?
It seemed like forever that the 45-mile-an-hour construction zone speed limit signs were up along that stretch of U.S. 87 between San Angelo and Wall. There was a long time when no construction was actually going on, even though the road work was not finished. Since the speed limit on...
Help Solve the Arellano Family Highway 277 Murders
The Arellano family consisted of Juan age 29, Monica age 24, Rosa age 21, Eduardo age 1, Leticia age 2, and Manuel Jr. 5. The family was traveling to San Angelo, Texas to meet with other family members on April 16th, 1968. Texas Rangers Cold Case Investigators say that the...
