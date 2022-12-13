Patriots vs. Cardinals final score, results: Mac Jones, Patriots get important win after Kyler Murray carted off with injury

Read full article on original website
Saturday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 15 Dolphins-Bills Showdown tournaments
Saturday's tripleheader in the NFL wraps up with a colossal AFC East matchup between the Dolphins and the Bills at Highmark Stadium (8:15 p.m. ET, NFL Network). The Bills are currently on a four-game winning streak and are favored by seven points on Saturday night. Meanwhile, the total is set at O/U 44 points due to the inclement weather, according to BetMGM. Even with the weather playing a significant factor in this game, both teams have star offensive players that you need to have in your DraftKings Showdown lineup.
Tyler Lockett injury update: Seahawks WR's season in jeopardy after broken finger
The Seahawks playoff hopes took a major blow on Thursday in losing to the 49ers 21-13. But perhaps even more significant is the loss that happened before the game ended. During Seattle's final drive, wide receiver Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his index finger, coach Pete Carroll said after the game. He said the team is still evaluating which way to go with the injury.
NFC West playoff picture: What 49ers vs. Seahawks results would mean for surprising division race
It shouldn't surprise anyone the 49ers are playing meaningful December football. They were seen as potential Super Bowl contenders in the preseason and currently sit atop the NFC West despite facing a ton of injury adversity at the quarterback position-- Trey Lance was sidelined for the season after an ankle injury in Week 2 against the Seahawks while Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a foot injury that will keep him out until at least the beginning of the playoffs.
Fantasy WR Rankings Week 15: Who to start, sit at wide receiver in fantasy football
With the fantasy football regular season coming to a close, it's more important than ever to round your starting lineup out with reliable wide receivers. As you mull over your start 'em, sit 'em decisions for the first round of the playoffs, our Week 15 fantasy WR rankings for standard leagues can help you spot the best sleepers and potential busts.
Tariq Woolen and Richard Sherman comparisons: How Seahawks found another NFL Draft steal at cornerback
It's been 11 years since the Seahawks drafted Richard Sherman in the first round of the NFL Draft. Now, they may have found another diamond in the rough in 2022 rookie Tariq Woolen. Although Ahmad Gardner has rightfully had the lion's share of the headlines this season, Woolen has quietly...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Is Jeremiah Johnson actually 12? Texas football player with mustache, tattoos has Tyreek Hill, Twitter in disbelief
As is the case with the internet, it's usually good to not believe everything you see or read. (No, there are no alligators in New York City sewers.) Taking things at face value with a good hint of skepticism is healthy. Sometimes, though, there are things that go beyond any...
Deion Sanders net worth: How much money has Prime Time made from NFL, MLB, coaching careers?
Deion Sanders has had a unique sports career. He spent 14 years in the NFL as a cornerback. During that time, he also spent parts of nine seasons in MLB as an outfielder. And since his playing career came to a close, he's found success as a coach. Sanders was...
Brock Purdy college career, revisited: Why did 49ers QB go to Iowa State over Alabama, others?
Brock Purdy realized a dream when he was selected with the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 49ers spent the 262nd overall selection on Purdy with designs on making him the team's third-string quarterback and a potential backup of the future. Instead, Purdy has been called into starting action with both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo injured as the 49ers look to make a Super Bowl run.
Why Deion Sanders is coaching Jackson State in Celebration Bowl after taking Colorado job
The Deion Sanders era is set to begin in Colorado. When the calendar flips from 2022 to 2023, Sanders will begin as the 28th head coach in Buffaloes history. He will be hoping to turn around a program that won just a single game in 2022 and has not had a winning season since 2016, when it went 10-4, also the last year it finished the season in the AP Top 25.
Why Brock Purdy fell to 49ers in the 7th round of the 2022 NFL Draft
It's been a … Purdy good start to Brock Purdy's NFL career. "Mr. Irrelevant" is irrelevant no more, with the 49ers quarterback putting together a few competent performances to help mitigate the loss of Jimmy Garoppolo (and Trey Lance). That has led to some questions: How exactly did Purdy fall to the very last pick in the 2022 NFL Draft?
Biggest NFL Draft steals from 2022: Brock Purdy to 49ers, Tariq Woolen to Seahawks among 15 best late-round picks
The 2022 NFL Draft once again proved there are no throwaway late-round picks. Several successful teams in the '22 season have had key immediate contributions taking on Day 3 — in Rounds 4 through 7. But which of these surprising rookie steals stand out the most? Here's taking at...
What channel is 49ers vs. Seahawks on today? Schedule, time for NFL's 'Thursday Night Football' in Week 15
The battle for the wild, wild NFC West. It's almost difficult to believe that the top two teams in the NFC West are the 49ers and the Seahawks, given the standing of the quarterback situation with each squad. Few could have seen Geno Smith's MVP-caliber season coming this year, especially...
Ohio State's C.J. Stroud rightfully cracks back at critics too quick to define his legacy
COLUMBUS, Ohio – For the last two years, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud proved he's among the best offensive players in the country. Yet Stroud took on a defensive tone Wednesday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center while speaking with reporters. Stroud, a two-time Heisman Trophy finalist with a 21-3 record as a starter, leads No. 4 Ohio State against No. 1 Georgia in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31, might as well have been in a three-point stance.
49ers' all-white uniforms, explained: What to know about 1994 throwbacks on 'Thursday Night Football'
The 49ers are looking to clinch the NFC West in Week 15, the earliest they've won the division since 2010. They are turning the clock back even further with their uniforms on "Thursday Night Football" in Seattle; they're donning all-white 1994 throwbacks. The 49ers last won the Super Bowl in...
Seahawks playoff chances: How Seattle can earn NFC wild card — or win NFC West — in NFL playoff picture
The Seahawks, expected to be among the NFL's worst teams in 2022, have been one of the league's most pleasant surprises of the regular season. But Seattle's push for an NFC playoff berth has taken a big hit as the team has gone 1-3 over the past month to from 6-3 to 7-6.
49ers' Nick Bosa shrugs off controversial roughing the passer penalty for hit on Geno Smith: 'Right call'
Nick Bosa might be the only person Thursday night who thought he committed a penalty when he was flagged for roughing the passer against the Seahawks. Early in the second half, with the 49ers already up 21-3, Bosa got pressure on Geno Smith and leveled the Seahawks quarterback, which resulted in Smith making an errant throw that 49ers defensive back Deommodore Lenoir picked off and returned for a touchdown.
49ers vs. Seahawks final score, results: Brock Purdy, San Francisco clinch NFC West title with win in Seattle
Brock Purdy's fairy tale ride shows no signs of slowing down. The rookie quarterback led the 49ers to a 21-13 win over the Seahawks on "Thursday Night Football," clinching the NFC West for San Francisco in the process. It moved "Mr. Irrelevant" from the 2022 NFL Draft to 2-0 as...
Seahawks draft picks 2023: Who the Seahawks may take in first round with Broncos' No. 2 pick
The Seattle Seahawks have found themselves in an incredible position this season. They've surpassed expectations and are playing for the NFC West in December. And they're still likely to find themselves with a top five draft pick next year because of the horrendous season the Denver Broncos are having following the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade.
NFL Weather Week 15: Snow, wind, cold in forecast for Dolphins-Bills, more games could affect fantasy start 'em, sit 'em decisions
Does the NFL schedule games in Cleveland and Buffalo in December only to torture fantasy football owners in must-win situations? Snow, wind, and cold are in the Week 15 NFL forecast for several games, but Ravens-Browns and Dolphins-Bills figure to be affected most. RotoGrinders' meteorologist Kevin Roth is once again here to help us break down the key weather updates you need to know before locking in your start 'em, sit 'em decisions.
