A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years
It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
Police asking city to end free downtown La Crosse ramp parking due to lost revenue
The tradition of three hours of free parking in La Crosse parking ramps may be going away. The city’s Board of Public Works is being asked by the La Crosse Police Department to eliminate the three-hour grace period allowed during weekday hours. The police want it changed to $1 an hour from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., weekdays.
Surprise Christmas party for kids and families hosted by La Crosse auto racing group for the 10th year
The auto racing season in the La Crosse area doesn’t last until Christmas, but the Henderson Motorsports Group has found a way to celebrate the holiday with several families for a decade now. On Sunday, Henderson put on its 10th annual Christmas party for families with children, selected by...
Power out in parts of north La Crosse, police ask to avoid travel in those areas
Power outages are reported Tuesday in north La Crosse, near the Xcel substation on Lang Drive. Xcel reports one major outage in that area, affecting more than 2,000 customers. In the immediate La Crosse area, nine separate outages were reported around 5:30 p.m., affecting a total of 5,000 people. There...
LIVE LOOK: I-94 near WIS 121 in Jackson County down to one lane due to semi that left roadway
Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway
(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
Two brothers killed in La Crosse fire late Friday night
According to the La Crosse Fire Department, the victims of a house fire are brothers. Firefighters responded to the Rose Street triplex late Friday night.
“She mattered” Loved ones say death of woman found in Cameron Park was preventable
It has been about a month since La Crosse police discovered the body of a woman in Cameron Park. Her name was Eve Mulac, and her loved ones believe her death could have been prevented.
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was […]
Black River Falls Man Sentenced in Eau Claire County for OWI
One of three people charged with possession after being arrested in October of last year was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, just after 9pm on October 16th, officers stopped a vehicle and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously.
High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest
ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
Man arrested on 5th OWI after allegedly driving over 100 MPH in Jackson County
At 11:37 p.m. a deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office stopped 37-year-old Jason Twieg after he allegedly drove over 100 miles per hour on State Highway 95. The deputy arrested Twieg when he failed a field sobriety test, according to Jackson County.
Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow
A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
Walmart Theft Leads to Arrest of Man with Outstanding Warrant, Culprit from Theft Still At Large
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 6:49 p.m. Winona Police Department received a theft call at the Walmart located off of Mankato Ave. The theft is reported to be at a misdemeanor value, meaning the total value stolen was under $250. It was reported that the culprit entered a blue pick-up truck after leaving the store.
USPS is Suspending Services in Arcadia, Wisconsin
