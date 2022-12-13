ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

wizmnews.com

A white Christmas inevitable in La Crosse for 2nd time in past 6 years

It looks like a White Christmas is a sure thing in La Crosse this year, even if the city doesn’t get any new snow between now and Sunday, Christmas Day. A nationwide forecast shows most of southern Wisconsin with a 50 to 75 percent chance of more than an inch of snow on the ground for Christmas.
LA CROSSE, WI
KROC News

Woman Critically Hurt in Crash on Rural SE Minnesota Highway

(UPDATE) - The State Patrol mistakenly listed that alcohol was involved in the crash. The story has been updated to reflect the State Patrol's correction. Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News) - It appears a slick road surface may have contributed to a three-vehicle crash Friday afternoon that left a young woman from Caledonia with critical injuries.
CALEDONIA, MN
cwbradio.com

Black River Falls Man Sentenced in Eau Claire County for OWI

One of three people charged with possession after being arrested in October of last year was sentenced in Eau Claire County Court. According to the Augusta Police Department, just after 9pm on October 16th, officers stopped a vehicle and noticed that the three people in the vehicle were behaving suspiciously.
EAU CLAIRE COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

High-speed chase exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County ends in arrest

ALMA, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is charged with fleeing law enforcement at speeds exceeding 120mph in Buffalo County. 24-year-old Jordan Foreman of Sparta was arrested Monday after leading law enforcement on a pursuit that went 11 and a half miles. According to charges filed Tuesday, a Buffalo Count Sheriff’s...
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
superhits106.com

Winter Weather Advisory Tonight and Tomorrow

A winter weather advisory has been issued for tonight and tomorrow morning for a good portion of the Tri-State area. The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory to run from 6 p.m. tonight til noon tomorrow for an area that includes Clayton, Delaware and Dubuque counties in Iowa and Crawford and Grant counties in Wisconsin. The National Weather Service predicts 1 to 3 inches of snow will fall, along with a glaze of ice possible. The weather service says “plan on slippery road conditions, and the hazardous conditions could impact the Friday morning commute.”
DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA

